Underwater hockey, hot yoga and drumming: The weird and wonderful workouts on offer in the north-east

If the word exercise instantly sends a shiver down your spine, fear not, there’s a new wave of unusual sports becoming available that are far from a dreaded sweat-inducing chore.

Think hockey – but under water; yoga, but in temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius; and playing the drums – but with squats. Yes, exercise has just got a lot more fun.

So if memories of school PE lessons still haunt you, it’s time to let them go and embrace workouts that are guaranteed to not only keep you fit, but bring a smile to your face.

Hot yoga

By Felicity Donohoe

Think of hot yoga and many people will immediately picture a slim, Instagram-ready model bending into seemingly impossible positions – all while looking effortlessly cool.

However, the reality for many hot yoga studios up and down the country is very different. People of all ages, weights and sizes walk through their doors, some seeking time with friends and a wellbeing boost, others looking to trim down and shape up.

But for many, hot yoga is a means to restore health and find rehabilitation from injuries.

And as a beginner-level class, it offers special benefits for those who would never have considered stepping into a hot room to sweat it out with other people, such as older women and men.

Lori Anderson owns Aberdeen’s only hot room and for her, beginning the practice was a life-changing experience.

In 2012, at the age of 50, she had what she describes as a “bit of a mid-life crisis” after several decades of hard work and hard play, and a professional career with a lot of demands.

She said: “Basically, I was burnt out with a real need to change and turn around my lifestyle for the sake of my wellbeing.”

And the first class was an eye-opening experience, she says.

“I went to Belfast for a boozy catch up with friends. It’s a long story but I did everything that you shouldn’t do as prep for class, and paid the consequences.

“I passed out, quickly came to, and was told by the instructor just stay on the mat. I did so and was able to watch, listen, absorb what was going on, and what it was all about. I recovered and bounced back for the floor series.

“By the end of class, I was hooked.”

In 2014 Lori qualified as a certified Bikram yoga teacher and opened the studio in Berryden last year – and the response from Aberdonians has been positive.

“The ladies are the bravest,” laughed Lori. “But I think for most it was a learning curve, no real awareness of the practice, the benefits it brings to the body and mind, and how the heat helps the body heal.”

For older people, bury any preconceived ideas about not fitting into these classes

Most of Lori’s students are now regulars, practising several times a week and making great progress, she says.

Lori herself experienced significant weight loss (24kg) and improved alignment in her posture, and her students are seeing similar gains.

Susan Prentice, from Cults, suffers from osteoporosis and says that at the age of 61 she has seen her mobility and sleep patterns improve.

She said: “For older people, bury any preconceived ideas about not fitting into these classes. They are for everyone, at all levels.”

And 56-year-old lecturer Jude McDonald agrees. She has two replaced knees and “knackered ankles” but practises a few times a week and has seen several improvements, adding: “I actually think I might be developing some abdominal muscles!”

Emma Blue, 40, a graphic designer, found Bikram hot yoga helped with her sciatica and overall wellbeing after lockdown.

“Lori keeps saying to only do what your body allows you,” said Emma. “This really helps and, much to my surprise, sometimes I can move more than I expected. Small steps.”

So what is Lori’s advice for those who are thinking of trying Original Hot Yoga?

“At a later age, it’s about making people understand that they are never too old and never too stiff for hot yoga. We’re here for you, just give us a try.”

Underwater hockey

By Rosemary Lowne

Taking everything to a whole new level is how Sophie Levine describes the deep impact underwater hockey has had on her life.

A far cry from the shy 17-year-old who had just moved 800 miles away from her family in Paris to study at Aberdeen University, Sophie is now a confident, resilient and focused young woman who has recently been chosen to represent Great Britain in the niche sport.

“It really has changed my life as I’m a lot more confident – it’s really taken me to a level that I never thought it would,” said Sophie, 20.

“Recently I’ve been selected to represent Great Britain, which is amazing.

“It feels so rewarding as it means all the hard work and sacrifices have paid off.”

It was while looking for a hobby to help her settle into life in Aberdeen that Sophie stumbled across the niche sport.

“I went along to the freshers’ fayre and there were loads of stands promoting different sports clubs at the university,” said Sophie.

“I noticed one stand that said underwater hockey and I thought it sounded really weird but cool at the same time.”

Taking the plunge, Sophie, who was a competitive swimmer as a child, went along to one of the club’s taster sessions at its training base within Aberdeen Sports Village and hasn’t looked back since.

“It’s basically hockey except it’s under the water and you can’t breathe,” said Sophie.

“So there’s six players per team and a match can last between nine and 15 minutes.

“At the bottom of the pool there is a weighted puck (about 1.5 kilograms) and the goal is to protect your team’s goal while trying to score in the opponents’.

“It’s an exhausting yet exhilarating game and it was the first time in my life that I could actually feel my lungs.

“I’ve never thought of my lungs as a muscle before I tried underwater hockey.”

Although she enjoyed her first “breathtaking” training session with Aberdeen University Underwater Hockey Club – especially the social get-together in the pub afterwards – Sophie wasn’t sure whether she was cut out for the sport as she struggled to master the breathing technique.

But thankfully one of the kind coaches encouraged her to give it another go, so she picked her snorkel back up, put on a pair of hand paddles – designed to help players move quickly through the water – and grabbed one of the shorter-style hockey sticks and took another leap of faith.

“I was really on the fence but the people were great and the president encouraged me to come back and try it again so I did,” said Sophie.

“By the third or fourth session I started to understand how to breathe, it’s just something you learn through practice.”

Describing the sport as like a high-intensity cardio session without oxygen, Sophie says she feels both mentally and physically fitter than ever.

“The fitter you are, the easier it is to stay down under the water for longer,” said Sophie.

“When I first started I could barely stay down, but now I can swim 70 metres under the water without taking a breath.

“I also think the sport strengthens your resilience in everyday life as it’s all about working together as a team to improve our performance.”

For Sophie, who is now the president of the Aberdeen University Underwater Hockey Club, the best thing about the sport is the fact it’s non-verbal.

“I think what’s so fun about the sport is the fact that you can’t communicate verbally, all the communication is through eye contact and understanding each other, which can make it quite funny at times,” said Sophie.

What started out as a hobby for Sophie quickly turned into something much bigger than she ever imagined when she was selected to be in the Great Britain underwater hockey team.

Now she is preparing to take part in competitions in France and South Africa.

“I never would have thought this sport would take me to where I am now, it’s amazing,” said Sophie.

“It’s taken me so far and I’m so excited about how far it’s going to take me in the next few months.”

One of Sophie’s big dreams is for underwater hockey to become an Olympic sport.

“It really deserves to be an Olympic sport as it’s a brilliant sport,” said Sophie.

“I would love to compete at the Olympics.”

Pound

By Ellie House

My palms seem to vibrate, and the sweat is slowly trickling down my back.

I am immensely glad that there are no mirrors in the studio – co-ordination is not my strong point.

And yet as the minutes tick by, I have never felt more alive.

I am not a mum or a journalist, I am pounding my way through each move and singing along to the music.

When I vowed to move my body more at the start of 2022, I never imagined that it would bring me to an exercise class with a difference.

I interview all manner of people in my day job, yet it took me three months to pluck up the courage and show up for this particular style of fitness.

I already attended a core class in a bid to shift my mum tum, more likely to be as a result of over indulgence given that my son is four.

I watched women come out of the studio, red in the face, triumph glistening in their eyes.

A quick look at the website for Ellon Community Campus told me that the class was Pound.

It was suitable for age five and upwards, so how hard could it be?

The 45 minutes consisted of cardio, drumming and strength training.

There’s also a touch of yoga and pilates for good measure.

When I finally turned up at my very first class, the instructor explained that she would let out a loud whoop when it was time to speed up.

It took just one session, and I was completely hooked.

I have sent the green drumsticks flying out of my hands more times than I care to count, apologies again to the woman who got bopped in the crossfire.

And the amount of times I have winced after “drumming” my finger nail? Well, let’s just say I no longer take pride in my nails.

I cannot dance, I can rarely keep up with the fast moves. But to me, that doesn’t matter.

No one is watching me, ready to catch me out as I move in the wrong direction.

Everyone is too immersed in their own workout, getting as much out of the session as they can.

The music always lifts my soul, as does the track where you can choose to jump into the air like a rock star.

Or in my case, a sack of potatoes, but what’s the difference?

I’ve always been told that if you want to stick at exercise, you need to enjoy it.

About to turn 30 this year, I can honestly say that it’s true.

Going to Pound never feels like a chore.

I don’t get shouted at by a military fitness style PT, nor have I paid an extortionate amount of money.

I’m not there to punish my body, but to celebrate it.

To let my breathing grow rapid and my legs go fuzzy, before I finally collapse in a heap during the cool-down track.

I have never left Pound feeling worse about my body, and isn’t that half the battle?

All I have is new-found respect, and maybe a desire to not hit anyone with a flying drumstick.