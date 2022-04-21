Apply now to secure a summer start at North East Scotland College

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North East Scotland College has outlined plans for an exciting new session as it prepares to welcome students from across the region for full-time courses starting in August.

Applications remain open for a wide range of subjects delivered in Aberdeen at the City Campus and Altens Campus, as well as at the Fraserburgh Campus.

Principal Neil Cowie said: “We’re excited about 2022/23 and looking forward to a vibrant and engaging college experience for all.

“NESCol is planning for a year free of restrictions, with students benefiting from full access to our fantastic facilities on campus as well as from the online tools we use to supplement that vital hands-on experience.”

NESCol expects the flexibility of its full-time offer to be a key factor for many prospective students, with courses ideally suited to those who are keen to combine work outside of college with their studies.

That approach is one of a number of ways in which students are being supported in the face of increasing financial challenges for young people and those who are seeking to upskill or retrain to enable career progression. A range of funding options are available and expert advice is available from NESCol’s Student Advice Centre team.

Neil Cowie added: “We are passionate about our role in helping every individual fulfil their potential. Moving from school to a new setting or coming back to study as an adult returner can be daunting, so it’s important NESCol provides a nurturing and supportive environment to make that transition seamless.

“Our teams are skilled in helping students make that important next step. With small course groups and a real energy around learning and teaching, college is an ideal option and opens up fantastic opportunities to progress in education, through our excellent university articulation pathways, or directly into a range of rewarding careers.”

Find out further information on full-time courses at NESCol starting in August, as well as part-time and distance learning options.