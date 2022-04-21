Apply now to secure a summer start at North East Scotland College

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Apply now to secure a summer start at North East Scotland College

April 21, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:57 am
North East Scotland College has outlined plans for an exciting new session as it prepares to welcome students from across the region for full-time courses starting in August.

Applications remain open for a wide range of subjects delivered in Aberdeen at the City Campus and Altens Campus, as well as at the Fraserburgh Campus.

Principal Neil Cowie said:  “We’re excited about 2022/23 and looking forward to a vibrant and engaging college experience for all.

“NESCol is planning for a year free of restrictions, with students benefiting from full access to our fantastic facilities on campus as well as from the online tools we use to supplement that vital hands-on experience.”

NESCol expects the flexibility of its full-time offer to be a key factor for many prospective students, with courses ideally suited to those who are keen to combine work outside of college with their studies.

That approach is one of a number of ways in which students are being supported in the face of increasing financial challenges for young people and those who are seeking to upskill or retrain to enable career progression. A range of funding options are available and expert advice is available from NESCol’s Student Advice Centre team.

Neil Cowie added: “We are passionate about our role in helping every individual fulfil their potential. Moving from school to a new setting or coming back to study as an adult returner can be daunting, so it’s important NESCol provides a nurturing and supportive environment to make that transition seamless.

“Our teams are skilled in helping students make that important next step. With small course groups and a real energy around learning and teaching, college is an ideal option and opens up fantastic opportunities to progress in education, through our excellent university articulation pathways, or directly into a range of rewarding careers.”

Find out further information on full-time courses at NESCol starting in August, as well as part-time and distance learning options.

