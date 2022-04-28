Solid colours: What we can learn from The Queen and Amal Clooney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Q. What do The Queen, The Apprentice contestants and Republican Party women have in common?

A. They dress in solid colours.

Not counting her country-wear outfits of checked skirts and printed headscarves, Her Majesty is not often seen in patterns; she is usually dressed from head to foot in a solid block of colour, with dress, coat and hat all exactly the same hue.

This gives us a clue as to what solid colour can do for the rest of us – it can be regal, elegant and powerful.

Solid colours allows the wearer, not the outfit, to shine and they suggest a certain togetherness and level of organisation.

They are also very smart and for all these reasons they are good in a work setting or when trying to make a good impression, which is why they are a uniform for The Apprentice hopefuls hoping to win over Alan Sugar.

Solid colours don’t do the talking for the wearer, they give little away about their individuality, and some occasions call for exactly that.

They are not fussy or distracting, which has the added benefit of being easy to co-ordinate and accessorise.

For all their simplicity however, solid colours are eye-catching – for evidence look no further than the impact Amal Clooney made at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in her stunning yellow ensemble by Stella McCartney.

The woman looked about seven foot tall while everyone forgot about the little grey-haired fella by her side. George who?

Now, isn’t that the sort of power we could all use a pinch of in our wardrobe?

