Solid colours: What we can learn from The Queen and Amal Clooney

By Jacqueline Wake Young
April 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Solid colours in action with shoes, bag, trousers and top all matching from Primark - peach crop blazer, £20, wide leg trouser, £15.
Solid colours in action with shoes, bag, trousers and top all matching from Primark - peach crop blazer, £20, wide leg trouser, £15.

Q. What do The Queen, The Apprentice contestants and Republican Party women have in common?

A. They dress in solid colours.

Joe’s Must Have Jumpsuit, £50, Joe Browns.

Not counting her country-wear outfits of checked skirts and printed headscarves, Her Majesty is not often seen in patterns; she is usually dressed from head to foot in a solid block of colour, with dress, coat and hat all exactly the same hue.

The Queen in one of her trademark solid colour ensembles, this time in orange.

This gives us a clue as to what solid colour can do for the rest of us – it can be regal, elegant and powerful.

Solid colours allows the wearer, not the outfit, to shine and they suggest a certain togetherness and level of organisation.

Dress, £39.99, New Look.

They are also very smart and for all these reasons they are good in a work setting or when trying to make a good impression, which is why they are a uniform for The Apprentice hopefuls hoping to win over Alan Sugar.

Solid colours don’t do the talking for the wearer, they give little away about their individuality, and some occasions call for exactly that.

Dress, £23.99, New Look.

They are not fussy or distracting, which has the added benefit of being easy to co-ordinate and accessorise.

Amal Clooney looking magnificent in head-to-foot gold. Photo by Lauren Hurley/UPI/Shutterstock

For all their simplicity however, solid colours are eye-catching – for evidence look no further than the impact Amal Clooney made at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in her stunning yellow ensemble by Stella McCartney.

The woman looked about seven foot tall while everyone forgot about the little grey-haired fella by her side. George who?

Now, isn’t that the sort of power we could all use a pinch of in our wardrobe?

Top picks…

STAR by Julien Macdonald Cape Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £89, Freemans.
Crop blazer, £15, Primark.
Shorts, £10, Primark.
Crushed Plisse Strappy Midi Dress, £79.50, Oliver Bonas.
The Foundation Slip Dress, £75, Hope Fashion.
Jagger maxi dress in Magenta, £55, Dancing Leopard.

