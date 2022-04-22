Virtual marketing agency Prospect 13 celebrates most successful year yet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s first virtual marketing agency has announced that 2021 was its most successful year to date thanks to turnover growth of 80%.

With most new work coming from referrals and recommendations from the existing client base, Aberdeen-based Prospect 13 supports an evolving range of businesses across the oil and gas, education, technology, IT, professional services, automotive, financial and commercial property sectors.

Specialised

Founded by marketing professional Cerri McDonald, who has over 18 years’ working experience, Prospect 13 delivers a hands-on specialised service that is tailored to suit specific business challenges.

Last year the company relocated to larger premises in Aberdeen’s Energy Park in Bridge of Don to house an expanding team which is currently eight strong and includes a student placement in collaboration with RGU.

The upward trajectory has continued into 2022 and the agency has announced the creation of three new partnerships to facilitate further growth.

The team is now working with a second graphic design specialist and a PR consultant to increase design and communications work.

Thanks to a positive client relationship with global business growth specialists 4C Global (4C), clients from both businesses are benefiting from an alliance focused on delivering business development, and commercial and marketing support.

This will see Prospect 13’s long-term, strategic approach to marketing complemented by 4C’s sales enablement and leadership expertise.

Subscription-based

Prospect 13 was established by MD Cerri McDonald in 2018.

Thanks to its innovative, tiered subscription-based services, the company is busy throughout the UK and also supports clients operating in Holland, Norway, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Australia.

Cerri said: “I am thrilled to report positive growth figures which highlight exceptional expansion as we double our footprint and continue to enhance our in-house capabilities.

“The success of Prospect 13 to date has been built on delivering the highest levels of marketing support and customer satisfaction.

“Almost a third of our clients have been with us since the start, expanding how they tap into our services over time.

“We are grateful, not only for the trust our clients all over the world have placed in us to deliver focused marketing services, but also for their positive feedback and referrals which contribute significantly towards our continued prosperity.

“This is a very exciting time for us.

“Our diversification strategy into new sectors has successfully contributed to the business flourishing, not least in the development of the digital marketing side of our business.

“This, in particular, has been thriving over the past 12 months as companies look to increase their social media presence and rely more on digital marketing as a tool for success.”

4C Global managing director Finlay Johnston added: “After talking to several marketing agencies, 4C Global chose to align with Prospect 13.

“Companies want to keep G&A costs to a minimum where possible, so management teams have been quick to adopt the outsourced virtual model that we both offer.”

