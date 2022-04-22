Virtual marketing agency Prospect 13 celebrates most successful year yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Virtual marketing agency Prospect 13 celebrates most successful year yet

By Jacqueline Wake Young
April 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 22, 2022, 11:56 am
Managing director Cerri McDonald founded Prospect 13 in 2018.
Scotland’s first virtual marketing agency has announced that 2021 was its most successful year to date thanks to turnover growth of 80%.

With most new work coming from referrals and recommendations from the existing client base, Aberdeen-based Prospect 13 supports an evolving range of businesses across the oil and gas, education, technology, IT, professional services, automotive, financial and commercial property sectors.

Specialised

Founded by marketing professional Cerri McDonald, who has over 18 years’ working experience, Prospect 13 delivers a hands-on specialised service that is tailored to suit specific business challenges.

Last year the company relocated to larger premises in Aberdeen’s Energy Park in Bridge of Don to house an expanding team which is currently eight strong and includes a student placement in collaboration with RGU.

The upward trajectory has continued into 2022 and the agency has announced the creation of three new partnerships to facilitate further growth.

To increase design and communications work, Prospect 13 has teamed up with a second graphic design specialist and a public relations consultant.

The team is now working with a second graphic design specialist and a PR consultant to increase design and communications work.

Thanks to a positive client relationship with global business growth specialists 4C Global (4C), clients from both businesses are benefiting from an alliance focused on delivering business development, and commercial and marketing support.

This will see Prospect 13’s long-term, strategic approach to marketing complemented by 4C’s sales enablement and leadership expertise.

The company’s diversification strategy into new sectors has helped the business to flourish.

Subscription-based

Prospect 13 was established by MD Cerri McDonald in 2018.

Thanks to its innovative, tiered subscription-based services, the company is busy throughout the UK and also supports clients operating in Holland, Norway, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Australia.

Cerri said: “I am thrilled to report positive growth figures which highlight exceptional expansion as we double our footprint and continue to enhance our in-house capabilities.

“The success of Prospect 13 to date has been built on delivering the highest levels of marketing support and customer satisfaction.

“Almost a third of our clients have been with us since the start, expanding how they tap into our services over time.

Marketing and communications lead Grace Longmuir is the company’s longest-standing employee.

“We are grateful, not only for the trust our clients all over the world have placed in us to deliver focused marketing services, but also for their positive feedback and referrals which contribute significantly towards our continued prosperity.

“This is a very exciting time for us.

“Our diversification strategy into new sectors has successfully contributed to the business flourishing, not least in the development of the digital marketing side of our business.

Prospect 13 digital marketing enthusiast Weronika Ptaszynska is the company’s first graduate employee.

“This, in particular, has been thriving over the past 12 months as companies look to increase their social media presence and rely more on digital marketing as a tool for success.”

4C Global managing director Finlay Johnston added: “After talking to several marketing agencies, 4C Global chose to align with Prospect 13.

“Companies want to keep G&A costs to a minimum where possible, so management teams have been quick to adopt the outsourced virtual model that we both offer.”

For more information visit Prospect 13’s website here.

