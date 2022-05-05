Fitness fashion: Essential activewear for exercising in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Fitness fashion: Essential activewear for exercising in style

By Jacqueline Wake Young
May 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Dove Grey Bra, £55, with other items to match from Radley London.
Dove Grey Bra, £55, with other items to match from Radley London.

Having the right kit is half the battle when it comes to keeping fit.

Not only will the proper outfit be designed specifically for exercise, it’s a confidence boost when you look the part.

What sets activewear aside from other casual wear is chiefly the material. For example, leggings intended for running or jogging are made of smooth fabrics that allow for ease of movement.

Souluxe Black Snake Print Leggings, £15, Matalan.

Activewear fabrics usually have superior wicking properties, allowing moisture to be drawn away from the body to evaporate.

One of the problems with figuring out what to wear to exercise is the fact that the body starts off cool, becomes warm and then cools down again, so it’s hard to find a single piece of clothing that will work for all these stages, especially if outdoors.

Layer your look

The secret is to layer up but not too much. A sweatshirt, hoodie, or even better, a running jacket that can go over a top and leggings during the warm-up stage should suffice and can be tied around the waist.

For this part of the world, a running jacket that repels water is an essential piece of kit for all the times when you’ll be running in the rain, which let’s face it will be quite often.

Bandeau Swimsuit, £25, Bon Marche.

And talking of water, swimming is said to be the best form of exercise, so a new swimsuit may be in order.

The exercising toolbox is not just about clothing however – a pair of well-made trainers is essential and worth spending that little bit extra on.

Finally don’t forget about all the other bits of fun kit that will help to make excising all the more enjoyable – music is a must so investigate armbands and earphones to make sure you have a blast along the way.

Top picks…

Souluxe Neutral Dot 2-in-1 Sports T-Shirt, £12, Matalan.
Active Pink Marbled Leggings, £20, Tu.
Active Purple Second Skin T-Shirt, £14, Tu.
Active Pink Double Layer Running Shorts, £16, Tu.
Women’s Maverick V Active Polo Shirt Light Amethyst, £20, Regatta.
12 Goodmove animal print half-zip running top, £19.50, Marks and Spencer.
Kylie pink quarter zip jumper, £16.99, M&Co.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]