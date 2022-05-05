Fitness fashion: Essential activewear for exercising in style

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Having the right kit is half the battle when it comes to keeping fit.

Not only will the proper outfit be designed specifically for exercise, it’s a confidence boost when you look the part.

What sets activewear aside from other casual wear is chiefly the material. For example, leggings intended for running or jogging are made of smooth fabrics that allow for ease of movement.

Activewear fabrics usually have superior wicking properties, allowing moisture to be drawn away from the body to evaporate.

One of the problems with figuring out what to wear to exercise is the fact that the body starts off cool, becomes warm and then cools down again, so it’s hard to find a single piece of clothing that will work for all these stages, especially if outdoors.

Layer your look

The secret is to layer up but not too much. A sweatshirt, hoodie, or even better, a running jacket that can go over a top and leggings during the warm-up stage should suffice and can be tied around the waist.

For this part of the world, a running jacket that repels water is an essential piece of kit for all the times when you’ll be running in the rain, which let’s face it will be quite often.

And talking of water, swimming is said to be the best form of exercise, so a new swimsuit may be in order.

The exercising toolbox is not just about clothing however – a pair of well-made trainers is essential and worth spending that little bit extra on.

Finally don’t forget about all the other bits of fun kit that will help to make excising all the more enjoyable – music is a must so investigate armbands and earphones to make sure you have a blast along the way.

Top picks…