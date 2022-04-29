International School Aberdeen fosters diversity and inclusion to support successful futures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
International School Aberdeen fosters diversity and inclusion to support successful futures

April 29, 2022, 12:01 am
Educators sit at the forefront of shaping the next generation into compassionate individuals, accepting of all people from all backgrounds.

At ISA, they believe the importance of celebrating diversity and inclusion in an ever-changing society is essential and should be celebrated and hailed as key components for future success.

We all live in a complex global world that is grappling with varying opinions on how we view and embrace the many changes we see in the world.

At ISA, they take pride in celebrating diversity, believing that each person is unique, valuable and worthy of respect.

With a student population of around 500, ISA promotes a sense of belonging for every child with wellbeing sitting at the very heart of their approach to teaching and learning. They know healthy communities and positive learning environments are always built on the quality of human relationships.

ISA is Scotland’s first international school educating children from age three to 18, with a commitment to providing exceptional care for every child. Their unique strength is providing something different when it comes to independent education and  students are empowered to take control over their own learning in a caring, encouraging and supportive environment.

The school’s mission statement encapsulates their vision for a ‘safe and caring learning environment’, not just physical safety, but increasingly during this time of uncertainty, emotional security too.


At ISA, there is an integral drive to ensure every child feels valued and respected. Knowing there is always someone at ISA who cares and is willing to listen is the kind of feedback they get from students and parents alike, which adds up to our distinctive culture of wellbeing.

An international education also gives students a far broader perspective. ISA recognises that it is increasingly important for young people to understand and learn about the many different cultures that make the world go round in business and in all aspects of life.

The students become multi-cultural, self-aware and open-minded – all crucial skills and aptitudes for the future.

ISA ensures every graduate leaves the school confident living life and are as prepared as possible to thrive in a modern world, equipped with not only academic success, but with the transformative power empathy, compassion and respect for all holds.

Find out more at the ISA website.

