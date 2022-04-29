Inverness-based charity Inspiring Young Voices appoints new chief officer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness-based charity Inspiring Young Voices has welcomed Sandra Brown to its newly created post of chief officer.

Inspiring Young Voices was formerly known as Highland Children & Young People’s Forum (HCYPF).

The charity works to enable children and young people with additional support needs to take control of their lives by promoting their rights, supporting their participation and empowering them to have a greater say in decisions that affect their lives.

For almost two decades, the charity has been instigating changes in policy and practice for children and young people with additional support needs.

Renewed vision for charity

Chair of Inspiring Young Voices, Norman MacAskill, explained that the creation of the new chief officer role co-aligns with the charity’s aim to bring a fresh perspective to its work.

He said: “With a change of name, a renewed vision and strategic plan and a range of new projects, Inspiring Young Voices is entering an exciting new phase and we are thrilled to have Sandra joining us to lead our work and build the success of our powerful charity.

“She brings an amazing range of experience and skills – as well as great energy and ability – which showcases a deep understanding of the values that also drive our work on behalf of children and young people.”

Excited for new role

Sandra has over 30 years of working experience supporting people of all ages and backgrounds to help remove barriers to participation in society.

She has most recently worked for Age Scotland as a dementia training co-ordinator and previously worked for Eden Project.

Sandra also has 15 years’ experience as a manager in the third sector.

Speaking of the new role, Sandra said: “I am hugely excited and honoured to be part of this small but mighty organisation.

What an amazing legacy! It's my absolute honour to begin my work alongside the team at @InspYoungVoices to ensure Gillian's work continues. Big shoes to fill, but those shoes know the paths well and will show me the way. Thanks, Gillian, and all the best!https://t.co/ltlXh2LWLS — Sandra M Brown (@SandraMcCB) April 19, 2022

“For the past 15 years, I have worked in the third sector in Scotland trying to ensure that those people in our communities who face barriers have their voices clearly heard by decision makers.

“When it comes to ensuring the participation of children and young people with additional support needs, Inspiring Young Voices are unparalleled pioneers.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be coming into the organisation at a time when the relentless work of the staff and board in recent years means that foundations are solid and we can look to the future with optimism.”