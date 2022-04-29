Inverness-based charity Inspiring Young Voices appoints new chief officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Inverness-based charity Inspiring Young Voices appoints new chief officer

By Jamie Wilde
April 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 29, 2022, 12:40 pm
Sandra Brown has been appointed as Inspiring Young Voices' new chief officer. Pictured is Sandra alongside charity treasurer, Jim Gilzean.
Inverness-based charity Inspiring Young Voices has welcomed Sandra Brown to its newly created post of chief officer.

Inspiring Young Voices was formerly known as Highland Children & Young People’s Forum (HCYPF).

The charity works to enable children and young people with additional support needs to take control of their lives by promoting their rights, supporting their participation and empowering them to have a greater say in decisions that affect their lives.

For almost two decades, the charity has been instigating changes in policy and practice for children and young people with additional support needs.

Inspiring Young Voices’ new chief officer, Sandra Brown.

Renewed vision for charity

Chair of Inspiring Young Voices, Norman MacAskill, explained that the creation of the new chief officer role co-aligns with the charity’s aim to bring a fresh perspective to its work.

He said: “With a change of name, a renewed vision and strategic plan and a range of new projects, Inspiring Young Voices is entering an exciting new phase and we are thrilled to have Sandra joining us to lead our work and build the success of our powerful charity.

“She brings an amazing range of experience and skills – as well as great energy and ability – which showcases a deep understanding of the values that also drive our work on behalf of children and young people.”

Excited for new role

Sandra has over 30 years of working experience supporting people of all ages and backgrounds to help remove barriers to participation in society.

She has most recently worked for Age Scotland as a dementia training co-ordinator and previously worked for Eden Project.

Sandra also has 15 years’ experience as a manager in the third sector.

Speaking of the new role, Sandra said: “I am hugely excited and honoured to be part of this small but mighty organisation.

“For the past 15 years, I have worked in the third sector in Scotland trying to ensure that those people in our communities who face barriers have their voices clearly heard by decision makers.

“When it comes to ensuring the participation of children and young people with additional support needs, Inspiring Young Voices are unparalleled pioneers.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be coming into the organisation at a time when the relentless work of the staff and board in recent years means that foundations are solid and we can look to the future with optimism.”

