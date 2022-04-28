14 of the best pictures of Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival’s Touch of Tartan dinner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last night nearly 400 people met at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown to mark the opening of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

The black tie event saw guests treated to a drinks reception in the distillery still room, with a marquee set up across the road for dinner and the awards ceremony.

Everyone from whisky bosses to local business owners and whisky enthusiasts from across the world were in attendance.

Megan Morgan from the Dufftown Pipe Band piped in the principal guests of honour who included new chairman of the festival, George McNeil, who opened the event alongside Grant Gordon of Glenfiddich.

The rolling hills of the Speyside region were the perfect backdrop to the evening which was filled with all things whisky.

From an auction which saw prized bottles raise £10.5K for local charity Moray School Bank, to a Walker’s dram challenge, to whisky awards nodding to drams that had impressed the judges, there was plenty to celebrate.

The festival saw record numbers in 2019 and for 2022, has sold 5,300 tickets sold over the 550 plus events which has generated £200,000 revenue for local businesses.

A special mention was given to former festival chairman, James Campbell, who voluntarily held the role for a decade.

He was recognised for his efforts in turning the festival virtual during the pandemic and who also helped organise a smaller event in November 2021 to remind everyone of the main festival that was to make its return this month.

Caterers Good Highland Food were also applauded for their three-course menu and

The ambassador of the year award went to Steph and Lauren Murray of The Dowan’s Hotel were recognised for their dedication to whisky and the local community.

Spirit of Speyside International Award 2022 went to Annabel Meikle and Billy Wright of Glenlivet won the Unsung Hero Award.

The Spirit of Speyside Lifetime Achievement award went to Alan Winchester.

The guests