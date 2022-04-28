14 of the best pictures of Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival’s Touch of Tartan dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
14 of the best pictures of Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival’s Touch of Tartan dinner

By Julia Bryce
April 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Tomas Brooks, Katie Still, Russell Dent and Lyndsey Gray. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Last night nearly 400 people met at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown to mark the opening of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

The black tie event saw guests treated to a drinks reception in the distillery still room, with a marquee set up across the road for dinner and the awards ceremony.

Everyone from whisky bosses to local business owners and whisky enthusiasts from across the world were in attendance.

Megan Morgan from the Dufftown Pipe Band piped in the principal guests of honour who included new chairman of the festival, George McNeil, who opened the event alongside Grant Gordon of Glenfiddich.

The rolling hills of the Speyside region were the perfect backdrop to the evening which was filled with all things whisky.

From an auction which saw prized bottles raise £10.5K for local charity Moray School Bank, to a Walker’s dram challenge, to whisky awards nodding to drams that had impressed the judges, there was plenty to celebrate.

The festival saw record numbers in 2019 and for 2022, has sold 5,300 tickets sold over the 550 plus events which has generated £200,000 revenue for local businesses.

A special mention was given to former festival chairman, James Campbell, who voluntarily held the role for a decade.

He was recognised for his efforts in turning the festival virtual during the pandemic and who also helped organise a smaller event in November 2021 to remind everyone of the main festival that was to make its return this month.

Caterers Good Highland Food were also applauded for their three-course menu and

The ambassador of the year award went to Steph and Lauren Murray of The Dowan’s Hotel were recognised for their dedication to whisky and the local community.

Spirit of Speyside International Award 2022 went to Annabel Meikle and Billy Wright of Glenlivet won the Unsung Hero Award.

The Spirit of Speyside Lifetime Achievement award went to Alan Winchester.

The guests

Heather Forsyth, Georgia Masson, Anne Smith.
 Mark Fraser, Debby Holmes, Hayley Fraser, Daryl Gardiner.
Ailsa Fraser, Corrine Tewnion, Natalie Stronach.
Paige Jeffs and Sam Fraser.
Michael and Marie Murray, Michael and Ailsa Urquhart, Ian Millar.<br />Picture by Kenny Elrick 27/04/2022
Steph Murray, Lauren Murray, Rachel Walters.
Guests inside the distillery.
Tomas Brooks, Katie Still, Russell Dent, Lyndsey Gray.
Paul Mundie, Vicki Shaw, Peter Gilmour, Joe Sammons.
George McNeil, festival chairman.
Callum MacWilliam, Kris Mckee, Callum Hart.
Kirsty Dagnan and George McNeil.
Kevin Smith, Sean Smith, Tony Pollock.
Ryan Bruce, Linda Brown, John Wilson, Ross Keddie.

