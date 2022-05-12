Walk to School Week: Children’s outerwear for spring 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With Walk to School Week running from May 16-20, Jacqueline Wake Young selects some children’s outerwear to help keep them warm and dry on the way.

Organised by charity Living Streets, Walk to School Week is a five-day challenge that coincides with National Walking Month this May.

The fun week of activities for primary schools has been built to make pupils experience first-hand the importance of walking to school.

Living Streets said that through this challenge, children will be well on their way to reaching their recommended 60 minutes minimum of physical activity per day before even reaching the school gates.

Last year a record 350,000 pupils across the UK took part and the charity is hoping to encourage even more pupils and parents to join in in 2022.

This year’s challenge, #powerup, will take pupils through five video game-inspired levels: Team Up, Defeat Danger, Boost Health, Save the Planet and Lead the Way.

In the process they’ll learn about the social aspect, road safety, health and environmental benefits of walking, encouraging sustainable travel habits for life.

Living Streets says walking to school is good for children’s health, mood and behaviour as well as benefitting the environment.

“From reduced congestion to higher footfall for local businesses, the whole community benefits when more children walk to school,” Living Streets said.

“However, the number of children walking has been in decline for decades.

“Living Streets wants to reverse the decline in children walking to school.

“Progress starts here: one street, one school, one step at a time.”

Now seems like the perfect time to invest in a colourful new jacket or hoodie to keep them warm and dry on the way.

Top Picks