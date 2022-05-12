Walk to School Week: Children’s outerwear for spring 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Walk to School Week: Children’s outerwear for spring 2022

By Jacqueline Wake Young
May 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Let The Sunshine Hoody, £24, and Elsie Coat, £42, FatFace.
With Walk to School Week running from May 16-20, Jacqueline Wake Young selects some children’s outerwear to help keep them warm and dry on the way.

Organised by charity Living Streets, Walk to School Week is a five-day challenge that coincides with National Walking Month this May.

Colourblock Fleece Popover in Red, £25, FatFace.

The fun week of activities for primary schools has been built to make pupils experience first-hand the importance of walking to school.

Living Streets said that through this challenge, children will be well on their way to reaching their recommended 60 minutes minimum of physical activity per day before even reaching the school gates.

Kids pink ombre cagoule, £24.99, FatFace.

Last year a record 350,000 pupils across the UK took part and the charity is hoping to encourage even more pupils and parents to join in in 2022.

This year’s challenge, #powerup, will take pupils through five video game-inspired levels: Team Up, Defeat Danger, Boost Health, Save the Planet and Lead the Way.

In the process they’ll learn about the social aspect, road safety, health and environmental benefits of walking, encouraging sustainable travel habits for life.

Crayola by FatFace, Create Zipthrough Hoody in Navy, £26, FatFace.

Living Streets says walking to school is good for children’s health, mood and behaviour as well as benefitting the environment.

“From reduced congestion to higher footfall for local businesses, the whole community benefits when more children walk to school,” Living Streets said.

Kids lightweight camo jacket, £24.99, M&Co.

“However, the number of children walking has been in decline for decades.

“Living Streets wants to reverse the decline in children walking to school.

“Progress starts here: one street, one school, one step at a time.”

Now seems like the perfect time to invest in a colourful new jacket or hoodie to keep them warm and dry on the way.

Top Picks

 

Kids’ Animal Print Waterproof Jacket Fox, £50, Regatta.
Packaway Waterproof Jacket, £50, Regatta.
Gilet and Camo Tee Set, £11, F&F.
FatFace X Raleigh Popover Hoody in Navy, £26, FatFace.
Khaki Shacket and Tee, £12, F&F.
