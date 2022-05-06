Law graduate joins Highland data protection firm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skye and Lochalsh woman Lauren Fraser is using her legal expertise to help safeguard the integrity of personal information stored by businesses throughout the UK.

The University of Aberdeen law graduate is now working as an online training coordinator with Highland data protection experts Tkm Consulting based in Craigellachie, Glenshiel.

Tkm has been at the forefront of information governance and data protection training for the past two decades and the company runs a wide range of specialist training courses online throughout the year.

With the growth of the internet, the data protection industry has grown in size and importance as more businesses look to properly comply with data protection and privacy laws.

New career path

Lauren, who started with Tkm at the end of 2021, works with a broad variety of clients in many industries but is keen to develop the business’s already strong links with the hospitality industry, having also previously worked in a management role at a Highland hotel.

Specifically, she is looking to develop new frameworks in training provision specifically designed for hotels, restaurants and pubs throughout the Highlands.

Having graduated and previously worked within the legal sphere, Lauren admits that becoming a training coordinator was not initially the new career path she was expecting.

However, she mentioned that it has been a welcome change which she has embraced and is fully aware of the legal importance of working with different types of personal data that businesses may store such as names and telephone numbers as well as financial and medical details.

Vital work

Lauren said: “It has never been more important to protect our personal data.

“Businesses have to be diligent about working with data on a daily basis. They have to ensure that financial information, payment details and contact information for their staff is watertight, and that it complies with the law.

“It is absolutely vital to the integrity and continuance of businesses that they are on top of this area at all times.”

Tkm managing director Liz Taylor also added: “Lauren has been a welcome and highly valued addition to the team since she started with us.

“As an online training coordinator, she will help us expand our offering to businesses in the Highlands as well as throughout the rest of the UK.”

Visit Tkm Consulting’s website at tkmconsulting.co.uk