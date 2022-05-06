Law graduate joins Highland data protection firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Law graduate joins Highland data protection firm

By Jamie Wilde
May 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 2:42 pm
University of Aberdeen law graduate, Lauren Fraser, is Highland firm Tkm Consulting's new online training coordinator.
Skye and Lochalsh woman Lauren Fraser is using her legal expertise to help safeguard the integrity of personal information stored by businesses throughout the UK.

The University of Aberdeen law graduate is now working as an online training coordinator with Highland data protection experts Tkm Consulting based in Craigellachie, Glenshiel.

Lauren Fraser, online training coordinator for Tkm Consulting.

Tkm has been at the forefront of information governance and data protection training for the past two decades and the company runs a wide range of specialist training courses online throughout the year.

With the growth of the internet, the data protection industry has grown in size and importance as more businesses look to properly comply with data protection and privacy laws.

New career path

Lauren, who started with Tkm at the end of 2021, works with a broad variety of clients in many industries but is keen to develop the business’s already strong links with the hospitality industry, having also previously worked in a management role at a Highland hotel.

Specifically, she is looking to develop new frameworks in training provision specifically designed for hotels, restaurants and pubs throughout the Highlands.

“It has never been more important to protect our personal data,” Lauren Fraser.

Having graduated and previously worked within the legal sphere, Lauren admits that becoming a training coordinator was not initially the new career path she was expecting.

However, she mentioned that it has been a welcome change which she has embraced and is fully aware of the legal importance of working with different types of personal data that businesses may store such as names and telephone numbers as well as financial and medical details.

Vital work

Lauren said: “It has never been more important to protect our personal data.

“Businesses have to be diligent about working with data on a daily basis. They have to ensure that financial information, payment details and contact information for their staff is watertight, and that it complies with the law.

“It is absolutely vital to the integrity and continuance of businesses that they are on top of this area at all times.”

Tkm managing director Liz Taylor also added: “Lauren has been a welcome and highly valued addition to the team since she started with us.

“As an online training coordinator, she will help us expand our offering to businesses in the Highlands as well as throughout the rest of the UK.”

Visit Tkm Consulting’s website at tkmconsulting.co.uk

