Aberdeen Fashion Week: Designers make a splash as live event returns

Aberdeen Fashion Week exploded back on to the Granite City’s live events calendar in a riot of colour and music on Saturday night.

After a digital-only showcase in 2021, this year’s event was a high-energy affair with a live runway show at The Aberdeen Altens Hotel featuring designers and models from across the UK.

In total 21 designers took part in this, the ninth annual Aberdeen Fashion Week, which also included an online, international showcase with designers from as near as Ireland and as far away as the Philippines.

Getting runway ready

An army of nail, hair and make-up artists also descended on the scene, with GlamCandy make-up academy sending students and tutors from its Aberdeen and Edinburgh centres armed with White Rabbit vegan skincare from Kilmarnock.

The Studio at Union Point took care of nails and hair with stylists straightening, smoothing and brushing all through the afternoon and evening to create a single, sleek style that worked for all designs.

Meanwhile Clair Clark of sponsor Events by Design worked flat out to get the runway room looking as beautiful as the models and clothes.

Saturday’s live event saw work from 12 labels, including Kemunto by Lydia Cutler, who founded Aberdeen Fashion Week in 2013 with the aim of promoting local and international artists.

“I am extremely passionate at what I do, it’s hard work but I am always up for a challenge,” said Lydia.

Who else was there?

Also showing were Artist LAC of Laurencekirk, who has turned his graffiti skills into a clothing line and Angela Thouless of Aberdeen with her Tribe ALL line of graffiti-inspired T-shirts.

Wobia Wovareri of Wales sent leather, velvet, PU and rope down the runway while Gray’s School of Art graduate Jade Duffield succeeded where others have failed by managing to make the headscarf cool once more with her sustainable accessories line Jade Elizabeth.

Fightwear packed a punch in khaki and monochrome and came courtesy of JSM by Jaimie Middleton, coach and co-owner of mixed martial arts gym Jax MMA in Montrose.

Marianne Mwiki of Edinburgh showed fabric sunhats and cross-body bags in jewel colours and followed up with a second line, Culture Inspired, with African prints in billowing fabrics for A-line skirts, smock tops, and harem pants.

French designer Belocine Ruth Musolo travelled up from Ayr with her Nephtali Couture collection of eye-popping, African clothing in blues, yellows and spicy hues that ensured everyone was wide awake.

Her puff sleeves, deconstructed necklines and trouser-and-top sets were at once playful and wearable.

Accessories designer Becky Edwards from Cornwall demonstrated what beauty and delicacy can be achieved in jewellery made from sea glass while Doocot Creations hats and fascinators by Susan Anne Petty of Strathdon brought feathers, sparkle and fun to the proceedings.

“All the models loved the hats,” reported model Francine Young from backstage who was making her modelling debut with crochet and net confections from Kemunto Kids.

Getting comfortable with the camera

Marketing director Claire Louise explained that having models of all ages and dress sizes is something Aberdeen Fashion Week prides itself on.

Model Joanne Stewart, 29, from Peterhead, has been modelling since she was a teenager and this was her third year at Aberdeen Fashion Week.

The mum-of-three took Society behind the scenes, explaining the rewards and challenges of modelling, what it’s like to work at a fashion show – and even revealed the secret of how models manage to make walking in sky-high heels look easy.

“My first taste of modelling was at Gray’s School of Art and from there on I always wanted to do modelling, I just felt so comfortable in front of the camera,” said Joanne.

“I enjoy many aspects of it from the amazing make-up artists, amazing clothes to the photos afterwards. It’s something I just love, seeing the finished project.

“It’s very demanding and you have to be willing to put in the work and also to have the energy to keep going as shoots and shows can be all day long.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to have done photo shoots all over Britain and taken part in lots of different shows and shoots.

“Being in a fashion show is a lot of things – it’s hard work, it’s fun, it’s exciting.

“The days can be long but it’s all worth it. You have to get fitted for the clothes, have your hair and make-up done and also you sometimes do have to run in-between changes so being able to walk and sometimes run in heels help – the shoes are easy to walk in if you practise enough, which I do around the house every day.

“Modelling can be hard industry to get into. There are many ways to get into it from being scouted to going to castings.

“A lot of models are also self-made. Buy you have to never give up. Also modelling classes are a great thing to partake in as you learn valuable skills on how to pose and how to walk and so forth.

“My most enjoyable moment from modelling has to be the first time I got to model in Aberdeen Fashion Week, we had designers from all over the world and it was just amazing being able to walk the catwalk in some gorgeous pieces.”