Aberdeen Fashion Week: Live runway event returns to the Granite City

Gray’s School of Art graduate Jade Duffield may have succeeded where Versace, Dior and Max Mara failed – by making the humble headscarf tied under the chin look chic again.

In September 2021 Vogue reported that these three and others had given this much-loved accessory a moment, while Tatler announced its renaissance back in March 2020 courtesy of Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Mark Jacobs.

Most, however, bottled it by tying the scarf at the back of the head and let’s be honest, anyone can do that.

Jade however, went for the full-on Audrey Hepburn in oversized shades circa 1963 vibe and Aberdeen Fashion Week applauded her for it.

Her Aberdeen-based label Jade Elizabeth specialises in sustainable accessories and she was one of 10 designers who showcased at the live runway event last Saturday night.

Also showing were Artist LAC of Laurencekirk, who has turned his graffiti skills into a clothing line and Angela Thouless of Aberdeen with her Tribe ALL line of graffiti-inspired T-shirts.

Wobia Wovareri of Wales sent leather, velvet, PU and rope down the runway while fightwear packed a punch in khaki and monochrome and came courtesy of JSM by Jaimie Middleton, coach and co-owner of mixed martial arts gym Jax MMA in Montrose.

Marianne Mwiki of Edinburgh showed African prints in billowing A-line skirts, smock tops, harem pants and accessories.

French designer Belocine Ruth Musolo, based in Ayr, brought her Nephtali Couture collection of eye-popping, African clothing in blues, yellows and spicy hues that acted like a double shot of caffeine on the audience with puff sleeves, deconstructed necklines and playful trouser-and-top sets.

Cornwall’s Becky Edwards showed delicate jewellery made from sea glass while Doocot Creations by Susan Anne Petty of Strathdon added sparkle and fun in the shape of hats and fascinators.

Organiser Lydia Cutler opened the show with structured satin evening dresses and floaty confections for her couture line Kemunto and later teamed crochet with sparkling layers of net for her Kemunto Kids label.

Behind the scenes at Aberdeen Fashion Week