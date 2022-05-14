Aberdeen Fashion Week: Live runway event returns to the Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Fashion Week: Live runway event returns to the Granite City

By Jacqueline Wake Young
May 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Designer Belocine Ruth Musolo walks down the runway with a model in African prints at Aberdeen Fashion Week. Pictures by Scott Baxter.
Gray’s School of Art graduate Jade Duffield may have succeeded where Versace, Dior and Max Mara failed – by making the humble headscarf tied under the chin look chic again.

Headscarf from Jade Elizabeth by Jade Duffield.

In September 2021 Vogue reported that these three and others had given this much-loved accessory a moment, while Tatler announced its renaissance back in March 2020 courtesy of Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Mark Jacobs.

Azure blue dress from Kemunto by Lydia Cutler.

Most, however, bottled it by tying the scarf at the back of the head and let’s be honest, anyone can do that.

Jade however, went for the full-on Audrey Hepburn in oversized shades circa 1963 vibe and Aberdeen Fashion Week applauded her for it.

Graffiti design top by Artist LAC of Laurencekirk.

Her Aberdeen-based label Jade Elizabeth specialises in sustainable accessories and she was one of 10 designers who showcased at the live runway event last Saturday night.

Also showing were Artist LAC of Laurencekirk, who has turned his graffiti skills into a clothing line and Angela Thouless of Aberdeen with her Tribe ALL line of graffiti-inspired T-shirts.

Two-piece from Nephtali Couture by Belocine Ruth Musolo.

Wobia Wovareri of Wales sent leather, velvet, PU and rope down the runway while fightwear packed a punch in khaki and monochrome and came courtesy of JSM by Jaimie Middleton, coach and co-owner of mixed martial arts gym Jax MMA in Montrose.

Marianne Mwiki of Edinburgh showed African prints in billowing A-line skirts, smock tops, harem pants and accessories.

Harem pants and jacket by Marianne Mwiki.

French designer Belocine Ruth Musolo, based in Ayr, brought her Nephtali Couture collection of eye-popping, African clothing in blues, yellows and spicy hues that acted like a double shot of caffeine on the audience with puff sleeves, deconstructed necklines and playful trouser-and-top sets.

Jewellery made from sea glass by Becky Edwards.

Cornwall’s Becky Edwards showed delicate jewellery made from sea glass while Doocot Creations by Susan Anne Petty of Strathdon added sparkle and fun in the shape of hats and fascinators.

Organiser Lydia Cutler opened the show with structured satin evening dresses and floaty confections for her couture line Kemunto and later teamed crochet with sparkling layers of net for her Kemunto Kids label.

Fightwear from JSM by Jaimie Middleton.
Models Rhianna Audermars and Flamie O’Dwyer select hats backstage by Susan Anne Petty and Doocot Creations.
Tribe ALL T-shirt by Angela Thouless.

Behind the scenes at Aberdeen Fashion Week

