Discover why customers get a kick out of loaded fries at new Aberdeen takeaway

Let’s fill you in on the special loaded fries that customers are queueing up for at the newly opened peri-peri takeaway in Aberdeen, Chilli Flames.

Foodies who can’t get enough of grilled chicken are flocking to a brand-new place in Aberdeen. Chilli Flames opened its first store in the Granite City nearly one month ago. So far, its manager says customers have been very welcoming. “People are coming through the door, giving good reviews and loving the food. It’s been positive,” Ahashan Habib says.

Customers especially love one of the restaurant’s signature dishes – the loaded fries. It’s a mountain of freshly made chips tossed with succulent chicken strips, cheese, jalapenos and creamy perinaise sauce. Ahashan says:

The loaded fries is one of our popular dishes; it’s a different kind of dish.

Aside from loaded fries, something for everyone

But those craving food other than fancy chips won’t be disappointed. Chilli Flames offers a smorgasbord of choices, even for picky eaters. There are gourmet burgers, wraps and pittas with a kick, as well as a dedicated vegetarian menu (look for the “Veggie Corner”).

“We offer a huge range of food choices to cater to everyone – from meat eaters to vegans and vegetarians. Our food is all certified halal. We have sharing platters that are great for big groups and parties,” according to Ahashan.

Chilli Flames’ secret to sweet (and spicy) success

Chilli Flames attributes its success to what’s at the heart of its menu – flame-grilled chicken prepared in the traditional Afro-Portuguese style. It starts with chicken that’s always fresh, never frozen. Then, the chicken is marinated for at least 24 hours in a special secret marinade for that unique taste. Finally, it’s flame-grilled to perfection while it’s basted with the spices of your choice. “We’re not just another takeaway. We have very unique homemade sauces. Our secret is our recipes, the way we grill our chicken. We use a bigger chicken (1.2kg), more appropriate for grilling. We offer food that’s cooked fresh. You have to try it. So delicious. So mouthwatering.”

More bang for your buck

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, customers can be sure Chilli Flames is keeping food safety a top priority. “We’re constantly improving our food quality. We conduct regular inspections to make sure safety measures are followed.”

Chilli Flames’ prices are competitive too. Customers can buy a whole grilled chicken for £10.99. That’s cheaper than the competition’s £13.99.

Even better — the store’s operating hours are longer than the usual restaurant too! From Sunday until Thursday, Chilli Flames in Aberdeen is open from 12 noon until 3am. On Fridays and Saturdays, it operates until 4am. That means you can satisfy your flame-grilled chicken craving, even in the wee hours of the morning or after that extended pub crawl!

For now, takeaway is available through Deliveroo, Just Eats and Uber Eats. But soon, Chilli Flames Aberdeen will come out with its own delivery service to better serve its customers. Discover more on the Chilli Flames website.