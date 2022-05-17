Discover why customers get a kick out of loaded fries at new Aberdeen takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Discover why customers get a kick out of loaded fries at new Aberdeen takeaway

In partnership with Chilli Flames Aberdeen
May 17, 2022, 10:56 am
loaded fries in Aberdeen Chilli Flames

Let’s fill you in on the special loaded fries that customers are queueing up for at the newly opened peri-peri takeaway in Aberdeen, Chilli Flames.

Foodies who can’t get enough of grilled chicken are flocking to a brand-new place in Aberdeen. Chilli Flames opened its first store in the Granite City nearly one month ago. So far, its manager says customers have been very welcoming. “People are coming through the door, giving good reviews and loving the food. It’s been positive,” Ahashan Habib says.

Customers especially love one of the restaurant’s signature dishes – the loaded fries. It’s a mountain of freshly made chips tossed with succulent chicken strips, cheese, jalapenos and creamy perinaise sauce. Ahashan says:

The loaded fries is one of our popular dishes; it’s a different kind of dish.

Aside from loaded fries, something for everyone

But those craving food other than fancy chips won’t be disappointed. Chilli Flames offers a smorgasbord of choices, even for picky eaters. There are gourmet burgers, wraps and pittas with a kick, as well as a dedicated vegetarian menu (look for the “Veggie Corner”).

Table with grilled chicken, corn, onion rings and loaded fries in Aberdeen Chilli Flames

“We offer a huge range of food choices to cater to everyone – from meat eaters to vegans and vegetarians. Our food is all certified halal. We have sharing platters that are great for big groups and parties,” according to Ahashan.

Chilli Flames’ secret to sweet (and spicy) success

Chilli Flames attributes its success to what’s at the heart of its menu – flame-grilled chicken prepared in the traditional Afro-Portuguese style. It starts with chicken that’s always fresh, never frozen. Then, the chicken is marinated for at least 24 hours in a special secret marinade for that unique taste. Finally, it’s flame-grilled to perfection while it’s basted with the spices of your choice.flame-grilled chicken prepared in the traditional Afro-Portuguese style“We’re not just another takeaway. We have very unique homemade sauces. Our secret is our recipes, the way we grill our chicken. We use a bigger chicken (1.2kg), more appropriate for grilling. We offer food that’s cooked fresh. You have to try it. So delicious. So mouthwatering.”

More bang for your buck

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, customers can be sure Chilli Flames is keeping food safety a top priority. “We’re constantly improving our food quality. We conduct regular inspections to make sure safety measures are followed.”

Chilli Flames’ prices are competitive too. Customers can buy a whole grilled chicken for £10.99. That’s cheaper than the competition’s £13.99.

Even better — the store’s operating hours are longer than the usual restaurant too! From Sunday until Thursday, Chilli Flames in Aberdeen is open from 12 noon until 3am. On Fridays and Saturdays, it operates until 4am. That means you can satisfy your flame-grilled chicken craving, even in the wee hours of the morning or after that extended pub crawl!

For now, takeaway is available through Deliveroo, Just Eats and Uber Eats. But soon, Chilli Flames Aberdeen will come out with its own delivery service to better serve its customers. Discover more on the Chilli Flames website.

