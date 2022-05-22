Highland tartan rebel aims to ‘disrupt’ fast-fashion business – with the help of Dennis the Menace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland tartan rebel aims to ‘disrupt’ fast-fashion business – with the help of Dennis the Menace

By Felicity Donohoe
May 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Clare (centre) with Lauren Wood and Mary Wood.
Clare (centre) with Lauren Wood and Mary Wood.

Clare Campbell, founder and owner of Inverness-shire-based tartan design company Prickly Thistle, has a simple ethic behind her young business: “If you don’t know it, don’t buy it.”

Since its launch in 2018, Prickly Thistle has aimed to “disrupt” the traditional business model and restore Scotland’s wool manufacture to prominence, using traditional equipment, ethically sourced yarn and dyes, fair pay and minimising carbon footprint. And to create a business that has ethics – not profit – as its bottom line.

Clare, a former accountant, admits her alternative business model is a huge undertaking, but one that is worth it.

“It largely came from two aspects – heart and head,” she said. “My heart wanted to do something that had real meaning and impact to me, not all about wealth. And I wanted to do something I could be proud of, and that was job creation in a sector.”

Starting out

Clare (left) with Lauren Wood and Mary Wood.

With the support of her two teenagers and husband Allan – who has manned the family fort while she “went off to save the world” – Clare launched the business and immediately embarked on a steep learning curve about the once-thriving weaving industry.

“The last four years has been nothing I had ever expected or planned on learning,” she says. “It really opened up to me the true history of Scottish textiles.

“The sense of honour and integrity, doing the right thing, reciprocal society, social equity, all of these great amazing aspects of the traditional industry that have been pushed to the side.

“Tartan for me is something that is so symbolic of identity and legacy.”

THE FINALE FILM – A GLOBAL FASHION & FABRIC REBELLION

ONLY 4 DAYS LEFT TO BECOME AN OFFICIALLY REGISITERED REBEL….As time marches on along side us, we are now just 4 days away from the closing date of the 14 day rebel charge!This is an all or nothing campaign, and the pledges for the Black House Mill tartan products has incredibly taken us to the 78% funded mark in just over a week.We would love you to help us take this campaign home….#BUILDTHEMILL PROJECT LINK http://kck.st/2XQOKrAFilm 🎥 Outstanding Rebel Credit to Scott Scene-it Media

Posted by Prickly Thistle on Tuesday, 23 July 2019

Ethical fashion

Prickly Thistle Scotland’s production practices mean holding politicians and the supply chain to account, and challenging unethical business models.

“We need to see government legislation to trap and limit that,” says Clare. “It’s all about disrupting the distribution of wealth – a lot of that will solve some of the massive issues we have just now.”

Fast fashion is one of the main culprits, Clare asserts, and she’s keen to see an end to it.

“People – myself included five years ago – would never have thought when I looked at a T-shirt for £5 that I was absolutely funding slavery when I bought that.

“So one of my missions is to empower people with the concept, ‘If you don’t know, don’t buy’, because if you don’t know what you’re buying, who’s made it, where has it come from what it’s made of, then you don’t know what you’re funding.”

Operations

Thereza Majewski-Hatch at work on the warp wheel.

To that end, all of Prickly Thistle’s yarns and materials are sourced with care to ensure sustainable business practices throughout the production process – but getting production up and running was a challenge in itself.

“For me to create a job for at least another person we had to start weaving again, and that’s when I realised there were no mills north of Moray,” says Clare.

“We wanted to bring it back in an ethical way and that was slow manufacturing, creating fabrics with people, not machines.”

Working out of an industrial unit in Evanton, near Alness, Clare and her team of 14 staff now produce wool using century-old looms that she found in the Borders.

“There are very few of these vintage looms left, but for me it was important that we built our business with these machines. They’re symbolic of a time when things were made to last, and they will outperform every loom that’s out there.”

Sustainable Dennis the Menace

The team set about refitting and upgrading the looms, and now the company produces fabric and clothing in a range of tartans.

The company even offers a bespoke tartan design service claiming several famous clients – including Alan Cumming and Miriam Margolyes, Runrig, the Kilted Yogi and Skyscanner – and when the chance to design a tartan for 70-year-old Dennis the Menace came along, Clare couldn’t resist.

“I immediately wanted to be part of the project,” she laughs. “There was something so strong about saying to kids, it’s cool to wear the same jumper for 70 years!

“I thought there was a strong message around sustainability to introduce kids to at that level.”

Clare cleverly altered a herringbone weave to distort the classic tartan, and create the iconic Dennis red and black stripe aesthetic.

“The story of Dennis was about reminding people that it’s cool to wear the same stuff,” Clare continues. “Young kids are feeling massive pressure to change with social media and we wanted to flip that.

“And of course, there’s Minnie and Gnasher, too. They’re rebels with a cause.

“Dennis is a loveable rogue and we need that now more than ever. It was wonderful to do something with an icon of Scotland.”

Next steps in the rebel journey

Clare and Thereza with one of the old looms.

Clare is now hoping to take some of that rebellious fashion spirit into local schools, starting with Fortrose Academy, where she is running a project to teach pupils how reuse and redesign their old uniforms to create something unique to each child – still in school colours but different.

Working with Zero Waste Scotland, Clare aims to tackle the social stigma attached to what kids wear to school.

“We need to change that,” she says. “Let the kids rebel, let them get creative – and learn lessons they can take into adulthood to repair, reuse and recycle.”

Lessons that Clare also hopes will show that fashion and textiles, rather than wasteful, can be a force for good.

“The impact you can have isn’t about your headstone saying you had a nice car or you had nice holidays,” says Clare. “It’s you did that actually made a difference for your community and for the place you live in.”

