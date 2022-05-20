Why house-hunters are falling in love with CHAP Homes’ properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why house-hunters are falling in love with CHAP Homes’ properties

May 20, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Oliver and Krista outside their new home at Countesswells (one of CHAP Homes' properties)

Buying a new home from a developer can be a daunting prospect, but not for house-hunters who opt to buy a property in a CHAP Homes development.

Here, we discover how couples and families in search for their dream home are finding everything they want, and more, at CHAP Homes, thanks to special incentives like deposit-matching and flexibility to choose everything from flooring to fixtures and fittings.

The developer is currently marketing properties at two Aberdeenshire developments, Crest of Lochter in Inverurie and Countesswells near Aberdeen. Let’s find out more about what attracted the developments’ newest residents to CHAP Homes.

Jack Nicol & Lauren McPherson, Crest of Lochter residents

Jack and Lauren outside their Crest of Lochter home | Picture by Jonathan Addie/Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
We had always ruled out buying a new build because we thought they had less space and we wanted a home with a bit of character.

When we came to view our property, we knew instantly that it was the home for us. It was a surprisingly spacious design with lots of modern touches – we got everything on our search list. We really liked the kitchen-dining set up, that was something that was really important to us.

The modern touches were a great bonus, like the Neff appliances in the kitchen, and we liked the sound of the air source heat pump which will help energy bills in the long run. With built-in fibre optic, the guaranteed fast internet speed is perfect for home working.

The deposit match allowed us stretch our budget to get the house that we really wanted. There were properties on the open market that were around the same price but when you factored in the incentive, it became a no brainer for us.

Once we paid our deposit, we were in constant communication with the sales team and could arrange visits to our home to choose our kitchen and bathrooms and really get it how we wanted it.

We changed the layout slightly, took away a wardrobe in one of the rooms, added a wall beside stairs and the team at CHAP allowed us to do that. It was like a blank canvas. We could start from scratch and put our stamp on our new home.

Don’t discount buying a new build, they’re a lot more spacious than they used to be and when you consider the incentives, you may get more for your money.

Oliver Thompson & Krista Dinka, Countesswells residents

Oliver and Krista in their new home at Countesswells | Picture by Jonathan Addie/Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
A big driver for our move was that we wanted more outside space, particularly with our dog Bailey. We really wanted to have a garden and be near plenty of outdoor space.

The development sits in between Hazlehead and Countesswells Woods, so it’s perfect for runs and walks. It’s just brilliant for Bailey – and us. We’re so close to the city but it feels like we’re living in the countryside.

Moving to a new build was never in our plan but the option to build off plan and customise design to our needs was quite attractive. Being able to move sockets, choose tiling and arrange the finer details allowed us to create a made-to-measure home.

The best thing about it was we could choose our own layout and design of our kitchen and bathrooms. We could choose things like tiles and handles, which was quite important to us.

All the customisable options and things to choose from were just brilliant. One of the other good points of coming in earlier with CHAP and designing off plan was that we could customise the garden around us. Having a garden was one of the biggest things for us and it was ready for when we moved and use straight away.

The aftersales service has been excellent as well.

The CHAP team are always on hand and really happy to come in and help if there is anything we need help with.

There’s a great community spirit here in the development. We’re friendly with our neighbours and we’re planning to have a neighbourhood get-together on our street. Our home and the wider development is a great environment to live in.

Are you house-hunting and struggling to find a property that meets all your needs, check out CHAP Homes’ developments at Crest of Lochter or Countesswells. You might be surprised to find a home in either of these stunning developments exceeds your expectations. Arrange a viewing today, call Caroline McNicoll on 07796 446881 or email: cmcnicoll@chap.co.uk.

