How to choose a new pair of glasses or sunglasses in 5 easy steps

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you wearing the right style of glasses (or sunglasses) to suit your face or style? Is the pair of glasses you wear boosting your confidence and acting as an extension to your personality? If not – read on….

Perhaps you love browsing round an optician’s trying on all the different shapes and styles of glasses? Or maybe you feel daunted by all the options currently on the market for glasses-wearers and don’t know where to start?

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Whichever you may be, chatting to optical experts at Duncan and Todd will set you on the right path towards finding the perfect pair of glasses for you.

As well as stocking a wide range of designer frames, Duncan and Todd has a two-for-one offer available in-store so it’s the perfect time to consider a new pair of fancy frames or stylish shades.

Finding the perfect pair that’s just the right fit, size and style is something that practice manager Kara Taylor and her team at Duncan and Todd’s Art Gallery End branch n Aberdeen’s Belmont Street deliver on a daily basis.

Here, Kara reveals how to choose a pair of glasses in 5 easy steps:

1) Decide what you like and dislike

Selecting special frames for customers is Kara’s forte and she reveals that the secret to finding the perfect pair is simpler than you might think.

“I think that it’s all about just having a conversation,” Kara explains.

“Helping people browse around different frames and finding out their wants, likes and dislikes is the perfect starting point.”

2) Try loads of different ones on

Everyone’s face is unique, and so too are people’s tastes. But rather than being determined by face shape or features, Kara feels that experimenting with different frames is the best way to find out which suit you best.

“Picking out different frames and encouraging them to try them on helps because people tend to stick to the same styles and colours that they may be used to.

“Sometimes you need someone else to come and say ‘try this on’ to see something new,” insists Kara.

Try on Duncan and Todd’s glasses today, virtually, by clicking here.

3) Consider your face shape – do they suit you?

“Face shape isn’t the first thing I’d look at, but there are a few obvious go-tos,” she says.

“If you have a really round face shape, it wouldn’t be ideal to put on a pair of round-shaped glasses. But the more you go through and try things on, the sooner you’ll know what does and doesn’t suit rather than trying to determine just by a face shape.

“It’s more to do with the fit of the spectacles themselves.”

4) Do you want to make a statement?

Frames that made impactful statements more than half a century ago are very on-trend in 2022, according to Kara, and she predicts that those unmistakable NHS-style glasses from the ’80s are set to hit shelves again in the very near future.

“Round frames have definitely made a huge comeback, as well as metal – there was none of this on the market a few years ago,” says Kara.

“Butterfly shapes are also becoming popular again. The types of frames that you would’ve called retro-style are all definitely coming back.

“If you’ve kept hold of your old NHS glasses, we’re predicting they’ll be hitting shelves sooner rather than later!”

5) Opt for a coloured frame this time?

Duncan and Todd’s range of frames is peppered with all kinds of colours.

From glittery pink to elegant tortoiseshell, Kara believes that changing working habits during the pandemic have encouraged people to be bolder and braver when it comes to choosing the right frames for them.

“I think working from home has changed people’s opinions quite a lot on choosing colour frames. Looking at yourself on screen during the day, beforehand you might have gone for something plain like a black frame.

“But when you see it on the screen, sometimes black can look quite heavy. People are definitely trying more colour, and features like hair colour and skin tone are important when it comes to choosing these kinds of frames.”

Whether you’re 21 or 71, there’s still nothing quite like trying on those frames that gleam back at you as you look in the mirror.

Duncan and Todd’s 2 for 1 offer lets you choose your first pair of glasses or sunglasses (including lenses) from a wide range of brands. You can then choose a second pair free of charge. For further information, visit the Duncan and Todd website.

If you would like to virtually ‘try on’ your new glasses at Duncan and Todd, click here and take your pick!