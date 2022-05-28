Dress for the occasion: Pick of the Platinum Jubilee party outfits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Any excuse for a party, is one way to view the Platinum Jubilee, and of course that also means any excuse to dress up.

In the wake of the great unpleasantness, many of us have come to appreciate these moments in life when we can put on a pretty dress and go mingle.

It may have taken the experience of having these opportunities taken away from us to adopt the attitude of those who have always believed in celebrating everything.

We’ve had Hogmanays at home, Christmases in a bubble and Halloweens that were all tricks and no treats.

Here again with the Platinum Jubilee is another opportunity to get together with friends, family or neighbours and many people will be jumping at the chance.

Retailers happened upon the idea of a Christmas Dress a few seasons ago – an extension of the Christmas jumpers that have gradually gained popularity over the past two decades.

Now, in the run-up to the Jubilee, the shops are packed with not just themed T-shirts, but also dresses and accessories.

If overt theming is not your style, there are also plenty of pieces that subtly hint at the Jubilee celebrations, in florals and ditzy prints in red, white or blue or all three.

Accessories are especially fun, and Style particularly likes these Every Way Sensational Shoes from Joe Browns in gingham print with ‘jewels’ on the front.

So whether you’re planning street party, a picnic in the park, or just a cup of tea and Victoria sponge in the garden, feel free to dress like a queen.

Top picks…