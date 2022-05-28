Dress for the occasion: Pick of the Platinum Jubilee party outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dress for the occasion: Pick of the Platinum Jubilee party outfits

By Jacqueline Wake Young
May 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Jubilee clothing from a selection at M&Co.
Any excuse for a party, is one way to view the Platinum Jubilee, and of course that also means any excuse to dress up.

In the wake of the great unpleasantness, many of us have come to appreciate these moments in life when we can put on a pretty dress and go mingle.

Tea Rose Printed Luxe Duster Coat, £70, Cath Kidston.

It may have taken the experience of having these opportunities taken away from us to adopt the attitude of those who have always believed in celebrating everything.

We’ve had Hogmanays at home, Christmases in a bubble and Halloweens that were all tricks and no treats.

Every Way Sensational Shoes, £45, Joe Browns.

Here again with the Platinum Jubilee is another opportunity to get together with friends, family or neighbours and many people will be jumping at the chance.

Retailers happened upon the idea of a Christmas Dress a few seasons ago – an extension of the Christmas jumpers that have gradually gained popularity over the past two decades.

Union Jack T-Shirt, £12, Peacocks.

Now, in the run-up to the Jubilee, the shops are packed with not just themed T-shirts, but also dresses and accessories.

If overt theming is not your style, there are also plenty of pieces that subtly hint at the Jubilee celebrations, in florals and ditzy prints in red, white or blue or all three.

Newborn jubilee dinosaur dungarees, £16, M&Co.

Accessories are especially fun, and Style particularly likes these Every Way Sensational Shoes from Joe Browns in gingham print with ‘jewels’ on the front.

So whether you’re planning street party, a picnic in the park, or just a cup of tea and Victoria sponge in the garden, feel free to dress like a queen.

Top picks…

Pretty Butterfly Tea Dress, £45, Joe Browns.
Blue Floral Jubilee Dress, £16, F&F.
Jubilee Floral Print Midi Dress, £14, George at Asda.
Jubilee Puff Sleeve Tee, £12, F&F.
Friends Like These Tie Wrap Short Sleeve Midi Dress, £38, Lipsy.

 

