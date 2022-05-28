Yvie Burnett: Discretion the key word in dealing with cost-of-living fall-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yvie Burnett: Discretion the key word in dealing with cost-of-living fall-out

By Yvie Burnett
May 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Should stealing food to survive be met with discretion or legal action?
Should stealing food to survive be met with discretion or legal action?

I’m fed up with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I have “heard” enough of those two.

Why on earth their court case is so fascinating for everyone, I have no idea.

I don’t want to hear about Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney either.

And as for the Kardashians, one of whom has apparently got married this week… Enough already!

Why do we care in these hard times about these vacuous celebrities flaunting their wealth?

Yvie is completely fed up hearing about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case. 

Maybe I’m just getting grumpy in my old age, but I have a feeling a lot of you are fed up with them too.

Then of course Partygate has reared its head again now that Sue Gray’s report is out.

We are all fed up hearing about that, but that’s probably what Boris Johnson wants. He will be hoping we are so fed up hearing about it that the story will disappear again, but now there is photographic evidence of parties – which he categorically said didn’t happen – it’s hard to deny.

This story seems to be running for as long as a series of The Kardashians and it’s even more unbelievable.

The long-awaited Sue Gray report made uncomfortable reading for Boris Johnson.

I did, however, read one article recently which was interesting. Andy Cooke, the new chief inspector of constabulary, has said that officers should use their discretion when dealing with people who have stolen in order to eat.

I personally agree with that wholeheartedly.

We hear of people who make sure their children are fed but go without food themselves, or who are struggling to choose between heating and eating. If an officer can see that someone is desperate and steals a loaf of bread, surely they can be given a warning and not treated like a criminal stealing a mobile phone.

Of course, you can’t just say it’s fine to steal if you are hungry. The key word that Andy Cooke used was discretion.

It’s a bit like the “jobsworth” traffic wardens who sit waiting for you to return to your car so they can fine you if you are one minute late.

Treating each individual case with compassion is all that is necessary and I’m glad that Andy Cooke has made that suggestion.

I’m sure if any of us saw someone who was obviously struggling to pay for necessities we would help pay their shopping. There but for the grace of God go all of us.

Those of us who never have to struggle to eat just don’t really understand how that must feel.

Interior design change

I had so much fun the other day. My favourite home and interiors shop had a warehouse sale.

Warehouse sales are popular in America, where shops get rid of excess stock for low prices. I’ve never heard of one here and was so excited for a bit of a rummage.

I absolutely love interior design, although I would say our house is a bit eclectic rather than designed.

Like most people, we have a combination of furniture from every house we have lived in and bits and pieces from family and a few new things.

I’ve gone through so many changes in my taste over the years. At one stage I was obsessed with Laura Ashley and I’ve only recently managed to get rid if the last trace of that.

Then there was the pink stage where everything was pink, even the kitchen table.
I still have pink sofas, but it’s a lot more subtle now.

Anyway, what a wonderful time I had at the sale, picking up little bargains.

I’ve seen interior designers on TV saying that you can cheaply transform a room by buying new throws or cushions.

It’s true. Without the huge expense of new sofas. I totally spruced up the lounge with a new rug, chucking out the existing cushions and draping a couple of throws in strategic positions.

Yvie’s cat Rimple wasted no time getting comfortable with her new cushions. 

My best bargain was a new dressing table, as mine has been in need of replacing for a very long time.

The only problem was that I had to put it in my convertible with the roof down and drive two hours home. Thankfully it didn’t rain and I got home safely.

I did get a few funny looks, and somehow lorry drivers always beep their horn if you have blonde hair and drive a sports car – and they get even more vocal if you have a table sticking out of the back seat!

I’m a true canny Scot of course. I wasn’t going to get a big bargain and then spend the savings having it delivered if I could bring it home myself despite the beeping of horns.

Have a good week,
Yvie x

