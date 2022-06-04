From Silver to Platinum: Jubilee parties past and present

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The beacons have been lit, the Victoria sponges have been baked and the bunting has been strung.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are in full swing with a packed agenda of public and private events over this four-day UK bank holiday weekend that kicked off on Thursday.

Making history

On February 6 this year, the Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

There have been three major jubilees, the Silver in 1977, the Golden in 2002 and Diamond in 2012.

There were also the Ruby and Sapphire Jubilees of 1992 and 2017 but by contrast, these were more low-key affairs.

The four-day celebration for the Platinum is like no other and includes public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on the Queen’s 70 years of service.

At last count, 2,429 public events and 2,579 street parties or private events had been shared on the government’s Platinum Jubilee website.

Organisers have been able to add their events on to an interactive map, which shows there are around 80 street parties, public and private events planned across the north and north-east this weekend.

Today the Queen will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs, and tonight 22,000 guests will attend the Platinum Party at the Palace music concert, including 10,000 people allocated tickets in a public ballot and 5,000 key workers.

Big Jubilee Lunches

In addition, more than 60,000 people have registered to host Big Jubilee Lunches, with events ranging from world-record attempts for the longest street party to back-garden barbecues and everything in between.

There are also more than 600 international Big Jubilee Lunches being planned throughout the Commonwealth and beyond, from Canada to Brazil, New Zealand to Japan and South Africa to Switzerland.

Tomorrow ​the Gold State Carriage will lead the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from Buckingham Palace down The Mall where children have been invited to create a “River of Hope” display with silk flags.

More than 10,000 people are involved, including the military, 6,000 volunteers, performers, key workers and 2,500 members of the public.

A ‘fabulous surprise’

While the Queen won’t personally travel in the Gold State Carriage, there will, say the organisers, be a “fabulous surprise”.

The Press and Journal spoke to people across the north and north-east who are playing a part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations about what the occasion means to them personally, as well as their community.

Alexander Manson, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire

The Lord-Lieutenant’s role is to represent the Queen in Aberdeenshire and support the Royal Family’s work with public and voluntary services as well as encouraging achievement in all walks of life.

He is assisted by his Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Joanna, Marchioness of Aberdeen, and 14 deputy lieutenants.

He explained why this jubilee is like no other and how he has been involved in the preparations.

Remarkable moment

“The Platinum Jubilee is a remarkable and unique moment in our country’s history,” he said.

“Her Majesty is the longest-reigning British monarch and the third longest-reigning monarch in world history.

“We have never celebrated a Platinum Jubilee before and our country may never see such a historic and memorable occasion again.

“Some months ago we contacted every community council in Aberdeenshire to encourage them to organise events to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and to offer support with their plans where possible.

“We have been working closely with Aberdeenshire Council who have been very helpful too.

“We have encouraged individuals and organisations to plant a tree for the Jubilee as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

Tree planting

“I have been delighted with the enthusiasm and response from throughout Aberdeenshire, especially from our primary schools who have been enthusiastically planting trees for The Queen’s Green Canopy, and I have enjoyed meeting pupils who are so keen to hear more about the Queen.”

“There will be many special community events throughout Aberdeenshire during the Platinum Jubilee weekend including street parties, community galas, ceilidhs, competitions and beacons being lit.

“I will be joining celebrations in Inverurie, Ballater, St Fergus, Oldmeldrum and Turriff and my deputy-lieutenants will also be attending events in other towns and villages.

“I encourage everyone to join in the celebrations in some shape or form because this is an extraordinary moment in our history as we recognise the tireless dedication and service of the Queen over 70 years of her reign.

“There are also many special events taking place at Balmoral.

“The level of community involvement is wonderful and so fitting given the special connection between the Queen and the people of Aberdeenshire.

“Her Majesty is admired and loved by so many people and the Platinum Jubilee gives us all an occasion to not only celebrate such a historic milestone but also to say thank you to a very special person who has been a constant figure in our lives and an inspiration to many of us.”

Community spirit

Asked what he thinks events such as street parties mean for the community, Mr Manson said: “Community life is the backbone of our country and I find such community events a great way of bringing people together and reminding us that despite all the challenges we have faced in recent years, and the world continues to face, we can find much joy and fellowship through being involved in our local community.”

And what does he think they might mean to the monarch herself?

“Her Majesty always shows such humility and is far more interested in the achievements of other people rather than her own,” he said.

“I do believe the Queen will greatly enjoy seeing communities the length and breadth of the country coming together in many creative and fun ways.”

Royal memories

Mr Manson said he could well remember the excitement of the Silver and Golden Jubilees.

“Such moments bring out the best in community creativity and participation,” he said.

“Another special memory for me was six years ago when my local community in Oldmeldrum organised a tea party in the town square for more than 300 people to celebrate Her Majesty’s 90th birthday.

“It was wonderful to see such a colourful and fun gathering with such enthusiastic participation.”

As well as attending a number of local events, the Lord-Lieutenant will also be attending a Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign at St Paul’s Cathedral.

And on June 18 the Lieutenancies of Aberdeenshire, Banffshire and Kincardineshire will be hosting a joint Service at St Machar’s Cathedral to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The Platinum Jubilee Coastal Path

He added: “I am also delighted that our three Lieutenancies are working together with Aberdeenshire Council and community groups on a longer-term project to hopefully complete a 90-mile coastal path from Cullen to St Cyrus which will be known as The Platinum Jubilee Coastal Path.

“This will be such a fitting and enduring way to recognise Her Majesty achieving this remarkable milestone.”

Meg Tunstall, street party co-organiser

“A few of the ladies in the street thought a party to mark the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee would be a great way to get the street together again for this once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Meg.

“We are a nice wee street of only 18 houses so we are neat and manageable for this type of event.

Their street party will kick off at 3pm today at Viewfield Street in Nairn – “weather permitting”, said Meg.

“If it’s bad weather then we are putting up event tents in one of the gardens which we will use for our evening part of the party.

“Basically the entire street have been involved. There will be a tea party at 3pm with cakes, sausage rolls, trifles, pavlovas, that sort of thing.”

Meg, 64, is married to David, who she met at Glasgow University in 1976.

Originally from Kilwinning in Ayrshire, she joined the NHS as a graduate trainee in 1978 in facilities management and worked there until she retired and the couple moved back to David’s home town of Nairn.

“Speaking for myself, and I think the rest of the street, we have enormous respect for the Queen and wish to honour her long and dedicated service to the nation,” said Meg.

“She has endured through thick and thin and has never let us down, she is a beacon of dignity in a world where that is fast disappearing.

“I guess I am an old traditionalist at heart.”

Bringing people together

Asked why she thought street parties were beneficial for the community, she said: “These type of events are a great way of bringing people together, particularly since Covid was so brutally isolating.

“I don’t have any memories of actual street parties but as a child I remember school and church picnics with all the children and mums, dads, grannies and grandpas and the wonderful fun we all had with warm lemonade and Spam sandwiches.”

Shirley Farquhar, administrator, The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust

In the week leading up to Jubilee weekend, The Prince’s Foundation held a series of tea dances the length of the UK.

On Monday the first was held at the Garrison Chapel in London, followed by Highgrove Gardens, then the charity’s headquarters Dumfries House in Ayrshire, and ended with the former residence of the Queen Mother, Castle of Mey in Caithness on Thursday.

Shirley Farquhar, administrator of The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, told the Press and Journal about the thinking behind the events.

Combat loneliness

“The Jubilee Tea Dance at Castle of Mey marked the conclusion of a series of four such events being held by The Prince’s Foundation to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee,” said Shirley.

“The event built on the success of such tea dances held at Dumfries House, which have been a mainstay of The Prince’s Foundation’s health and wellbeing programme for years and which aim to combat loneliness and isolation among older people in the local community.

“We were delighted to welcome 20 guests from the Caithness community who were able to benefit greatly from the social benefits of enjoying an afternoon tea together and being entertained by local musicians.

“We aim to give back to the Caithness community who support us in so many ways, and this felt like a fitting way to make a positive contribution to the lives of local people who have given so much help to others.

Memories to treasure

“We hope that an invitation to the castle, for any occasion, should feel quite special, but most of all it was thrilling to see our team here ensure that the guests all enjoyed themselves, creating memories we hope they will treasure for a long time.”

“We thought bringing The Prince’s Foundation’s Tea Dance to Caithness would be a fitting way to mark the Platinum Jubilee while involving our local community.

“We are always looking at ways to involve, support and benefit the local community and will explore further ways to do this in future.”

Shirley shared some of her memories of Jubilees past.

“I have a very vivid memory of receiving a Silver Jubilee coin when I was a pupil at our local primary school in 1977, which I still have!

“For the Golden Jubilee I was very lucky to attend the Party at the Palace at Buckingham Palace.”

Busy weekend

The Castle itself will keep Shirley busy during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, she said: “The Castle and Gardens of Mey are open for most of the Jubilee weekend so it will be full steam ahead with visitors enjoying all we have to offer at our wonderful venue, visiting the castle, gardens, tearoom, shop, animal centre and Granary Lodge.”

Affection

Asked why she thinks people want to celebrate this milestone for the Queen, Shirley said: “Her Majesty is held in great affection by the Caithness community, a feeling that may stem largely from the positive impact here of her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, who spent a lot of time here, and of HRH The Duke of Rothesay, who continues his grandmother’s legacy at Castle of Mey.

“Her Majesty herself has spent time here, visiting annually when The Royal Yacht Britannia would berth off Scrabster, meeting many local people who have greatly warmed to her, so it is natural that, as a community, we recognise her excellent service and her longevity as a monarch.”

You can find out more information about jubilee events at platinumjubilee.gov.uk/events