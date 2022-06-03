Concerned about child benefit and tax credits? Here’s what you need to know

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the bank holiday weekend approaches, thousands of families have seen changes to their Child Benefit. We asked the Citizens Advice Bureau what it’s all about.

The phrase ‘cost of living crisis’ has been repeated so many times it’s starting to sound like a cliche. But for thousands of families, it’s a grim daily reality.

Child Benefit and Child Tax Credits are the latest issues to get people worried. Enquiries to help services have shot up as families try to get to grips with the complex benefits system.

Councillor Alasdair Christie is manager of the Inverness, Badenoch and Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB). Here’s his pointers.

Why has my Child Benefit payment reduced?

The Government pays Child Benefit to one person who is raising a child under 16 – or under 20 if they’re in approved education or training.

It’s paid every four weeks at a rate of £21.80 per week for the first child, and £14.45 for others. There’s no limit on the number of children a parent can receive benefit for.

Many parents were recently confused to get a payment earlier than scheduled. According to the HMRC, there’s no need to worry. The Government sent the money early due to the bank holidays for the jubilee.

In some cases the payments were split in two, but they should add up to the usual amount.

Families in receipt of Child Benefit should have received their payment by now.

However, if you’re concerned, you can get in touch with HMRC or your local CAB.

When should I move to Universal Credit?

Mr Christie says many people have had calls encouraging them to make the switch early, from Child Tax Credits to Universal Credit payments. CAB’s advice, is not to rush into anything.

“We’re telling people to check the situation, come to talk to CAB and make sure it’s in your interests,” says Mr Christie. “Switching to Universal Credit can actually reduce income. It varies from circumstance to circumstance depending on what other benefits folk have.

“Come in, talk to us, before just going ahead and changing.”

Why could Universal Credit make me worse off?

Mr Christie says some people receive ‘legacy benefits’ and other benefits that can be lost on making the switch to Universal Credit. However, he stresses it’s very much a unique picture for each person.

“It’s not as straight forward as Universal Credit is the same as Child Tax Credits,” he says. “Sometimes it is, sometimes it’s not. People just need to take advice about what it means to them.”

Do we have to make the switch?

The DWP expect all households claiming legacy benefits and Child Tax Credits to have moved across to Universal Credit by September 2024.

“At some point people won’t have a choice, but as long as they do have that choice, they should check carefully,” says Mr Christie.

“Universal Credit was always about saving the Government expenditure,” he adds. “It was never about improving people’s living income. It was prefaced on driving money out of the benefits system.”

Of course, the UK Government says otherwise. Its guidance says the new system is fairer, because it ‘makes work pay’. It’s also simpler, rolling six benefits and credits into one monthly payment.

What challenges are families facing now?

Mr Christie says people are facing “a perfect storm”.

“We’re seeing people every day that are concerned and just can’t cope with their day to day finances and the pressure that’s being placed upon them, with fuel increases, the National Insurance that went through in April.

“People are going to the supermarket and seeing things that cost £1 now cost £1.10. It’s affecting people across the spectrum.

“The impact of the poverty trap, is people are not living their best life.”

Where can I go for advice?

Mr Christie emphasises that these issues no longer affect just the few. Sadly, they have touched most people’s lives.

“You shouldn’t feel any stigma or apprehension about seeking advice and support,” he says.

Key contacts

The Money Advice Service – free, impartial advice service set up by government

Money Talk Team – Scottish Government service for older people and families

Citizens Advice Bureau – face-to-face advice at 59 branches across Scotland

