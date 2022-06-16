Sustainable fashion: Are you ready for the rental revolution?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Imagine being able to update your wardrobe without spending a fortune and being kind to the planet at the same time.

Hirestreet is leading a rental revolution in fashion, providing a sustainable, affordable alternative to buying fashion and wearing it once.

Having launched in 2018, it has more than 50 brand partners including Whistles, Marks & Spencer, Ghost, Nobody’s Child, Lipsy, Oasis, French Connection and Little Mistress and is adding to that number all the time.

Occasion or casual

The online service is ideal for special occasions such as weddings because it avoids the need to splash out on a new outfit that is then going to live at the back of the wardrobe.

But it’s also great for more casual affairs such as nights out because it means customers can enjoy the latest styles for a while without having to pay full price.

Hirestreet has also come up with the brilliant idea of bundles, for people who need several items on a temporary basis, such as for a holiday.

With the holiday bundle, customers can rent three items for 14 days, while the maternity bundle and workwear bundle offers the option to rent three outfits for 30 days.

The process is very straightforward, once you’ve found something you love, you select size and rental period.

Hirestreet offers rental periods of four days, 10 days and 30 days with prices starting from £10.

It suggests choosing a delivery date at least two days before your event to allow time to try it on.

After wearing the item, you simply return it in the bag provided and best of all, you don’t need to wash it or have it professionally cleaned – Hirestreet takes care of that!

