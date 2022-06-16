Sustainable fashion: Are you ready for the rental revolution?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Sustainable fashion: Are you ready for the rental revolution?

By Jacqueline Wake Young
June 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 7:17 pm
Cold shoulder dress and longline jacket from a selection to rent at www.hirestreetuk.com.
Cold shoulder dress and longline jacket from a selection to rent at www.hirestreetuk.com.

Imagine being able to update your wardrobe without spending a fortune and being kind to the planet at the same time.

Hirestreet is leading a rental revolution in fashion, providing a sustainable, affordable alternative to buying fashion and wearing it once.

Ghost ditsy wrap midi dress available to rent from £14 at Hirestreet.
Ghost ditsy wrap midi dress, RRP £79, to rent from £14 at Hirestreet.

Having launched in 2018, it has more than 50 brand partners including Whistles, Marks & Spencer, Ghost, Nobody’s Child, Lipsy, Oasis, French Connection and Little Mistress and is adding to that number all the time.

Occasion or casual

The online service is ideal for special occasions such as weddings because it avoids the need to splash out on a new outfit that is then going to live at the back of the wardrobe.

But it’s also great for more casual affairs such as nights out because it means customers can enjoy the latest styles for a while without having to pay full price.

M&S Animal Bloom Midi Dress available to rent from £10 at Hirestreet.
M&S Animal Bloom Midi Dress, RRP £39.50, to rent from £10 at Hirestreet.

Hirestreet has also come up with the brilliant idea of bundles, for people who need several items on a temporary basis, such as for a holiday.

With the holiday bundle, customers can rent three items for 14 days, while the maternity bundle and workwear bundle offers the option to rent three outfits for 30 days.

Ghost Daisy shirred waist midi dress available to rent from £14 at Hirestreet.
Ghost Daisy shirred waist midi dress, RRP £69, to rent from £14 at Hirestreet.

The process is very straightforward, once you’ve found something you love, you select size and rental period.

Hirestreet offers rental periods of four days, 10 days and 30 days with prices starting from £10.

It suggests choosing a delivery date at least two days before your event to allow time to try it on.

After wearing the item, you simply return it in the bag provided and best of all, you don’t need to wash it or have it professionally cleaned – Hirestreet takes care of that!

Top picks

M&S Autograph Floral Empire Line Midi Shift Dress available to rent from £15 at Hirestreet.
M&S Autograph Floral Empire Line Midi Shift Dress, RRP £79, to rent from £15 at Hirestreet.
Ghost floral midi dress available to rent from £14 at Hirestreet.
Ghost floral midi dress, RRP £69, to rent from £14 at Hirestreet.
M&S Autograph Geometric Midaxi Dress available to rent from £15, Hirestreet.
M&S Autograph Geometric Midaxi Dress, RRP £79, to rent from £15, Hirestreet.
Ghost floral angel midi dress available to rent from £14 at Hirestreet.
Ghost floral angel midi dress, RRP £69, to rent from £14 at Hirestreet.
Saylor Dahlia Set available to rent from £35.20 at Hirestreet.
Saylor Dahlia Set, RRP £267, to rent from £35.20 at Hirestreet.
M&S Autograph belted dress available to rent from £16 at Hirestreet.
M&S Autograph belted dress, RRP £79, to rent from £16 at Hirestreet.
Ghost jumpsuit available to rent from £14 at Hirestreet.
Ghost jumpsuit, RRP £69, to rent from £14 at Hirestreet.

