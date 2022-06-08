The charming story of Jackson Simpson: Scotland’s celebrated etcher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The charming story of Jackson Simpson: Scotland’s celebrated etcher

In partnership with McEwan Gallery
June 8, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 12:31 pm
an etching by Jackson Simpson, an artist from Aberdeen
Dry Fly Upstream. Signed etching by Jackson Simpson, £260

A celebrated artist, born and raised in Aberdeen, Henry Jackson Simpson (1893-1963) was – and is to this day – one of the finest etchers that Scotland has ever produced.

His love of Scotland’s landscapes, wildlife and architecture shone through in his work, which is still famed for its intricate detail and realism today.

Known professionally as Jackson Simpson, the artist from Aberdeen lived a simple life doing what he loved. Indeed, he often combined his passion for art with his favourite hobbies, including fishing and hill walking. The scenes he witnessed on the mountains and riverbanks would often become the subjects of his finest work.

Where did Jackson Simpson hone his craft?

Simpson attended Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen as a young man and came under the influence of his uncle, Alec Fraser, who was head of the school. His uncle was something of a hero to Simpson, and, in terms of his art work, was perhaps the most influential figure in his life.

etching of ducks by a lake by Jackson Simpson, artist from Aberdeen
Ditching. Etching by Jackson Simpson, £250

His father was a framer and restorer of paintings with a shop on Diamond Street, Aberdeen. No doubt Simpson also took inspiration from the prints and paintings he saw around the workshop. Here, he will have learned new techniques and imitated the methods of other artists’ work, as all those who are still learning do.

A canny young man, he made a large number of etchings of Aberdeen architecture, particularly of the university buildings, and would put these in his father’s shop window.

When graduates passed, they would often buy the drawings as a memento of the town, to keep with them once they moved on.

The talented artist from Aberdeen was popular in his time

Jackson was a successful artist, greatly appreciated in his own time, making enough money from his work to comfortably support his large family.

etching of University building in Aberdeen by Jackson Simpson
The Mitchell Tower and Graduation Hall. Signed etching by Jackson Simpson, £140

He painted and etched all over the North East of Scotland, his work ranging in moods and tone, depending on the scenes, people or animals he depicted.

As well as selling his etchings, he was hired by the hospital at Forresterhill to paint rapid studies of diseased eyes during operations. These were of such a high quality that they were printed in medical journals, demonstrating his incredible skills as a draughtsman.

Towards the end of his life, watercolours became his medium of choice, as opposed to etching, as the gentle brush strokes were more manageable than intricate line work.

He continued to paint his beloved Scottish surroundings until his passing, taking drives to hilltops and making beautiful impressions of the wild places and animals which had always held a place in his heart.

Lifting Mist on the Moray Firth. Watercolour by Jackson Simpson
Lifting Mist on the Moray Firth. Watercolour by Jackson Simpson, £450

View the celebrated artist’s work in Aberdeenshire

You can view a range of Jackson Simpson’s etchings and paintings at the McEwan Gallery in Aberdeenshire, where gallery owner, Rhod McEwan, is paying homage to the local artist.

“I wanted to celebrate Simpson’s work in a local setting,” he says. “There was an exhibition of his etchings and paintings in 1963, the year he died, in Aberdeen Art Gallery but I haven’t come across anything since.

“His work is beautiful and deserves to be showcased, so when I happened across quite a collection of his etchings and watercolours, about 67 in total, I thought it would be fitting to create an exhibition of his work in the part of Scotland which inspired so much of it.”

A charming, versatile artist, and a well-liked, approachable man, Simpson lived through two world wars. He won the Military Cross in 1918 for conspicuous bravery when dealing with a machine gun post, rescuing his comrades.

Jackson Simpson is a Scottish creative to be celebrated.

The McEwan Gallery will be hosting the exhibition of Simpson’s work until 19 June 2022, and it can be viewed online throughout the summer. All items are for sale.

