The charming story of Jackson Simpson: Scotland’s celebrated etcher

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A celebrated artist, born and raised in Aberdeen, Henry Jackson Simpson (1893-1963) was – and is to this day – one of the finest etchers that Scotland has ever produced.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

His love of Scotland’s landscapes, wildlife and architecture shone through in his work, which is still famed for its intricate detail and realism today.

Known professionally as Jackson Simpson, the artist from Aberdeen lived a simple life doing what he loved. Indeed, he often combined his passion for art with his favourite hobbies, including fishing and hill walking. The scenes he witnessed on the mountains and riverbanks would often become the subjects of his finest work.

Where did Jackson Simpson hone his craft?

Simpson attended Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen as a young man and came under the influence of his uncle, Alec Fraser, who was head of the school. His uncle was something of a hero to Simpson, and, in terms of his art work, was perhaps the most influential figure in his life.

His father was a framer and restorer of paintings with a shop on Diamond Street, Aberdeen. No doubt Simpson also took inspiration from the prints and paintings he saw around the workshop. Here, he will have learned new techniques and imitated the methods of other artists’ work, as all those who are still learning do.

A canny young man, he made a large number of etchings of Aberdeen architecture, particularly of the university buildings, and would put these in his father’s shop window.

When graduates passed, they would often buy the drawings as a memento of the town, to keep with them once they moved on.

The talented artist from Aberdeen was popular in his time

Jackson was a successful artist, greatly appreciated in his own time, making enough money from his work to comfortably support his large family.

He painted and etched all over the North East of Scotland, his work ranging in moods and tone, depending on the scenes, people or animals he depicted.

As well as selling his etchings, he was hired by the hospital at Forresterhill to paint rapid studies of diseased eyes during operations. These were of such a high quality that they were printed in medical journals, demonstrating his incredible skills as a draughtsman.

Towards the end of his life, watercolours became his medium of choice, as opposed to etching, as the gentle brush strokes were more manageable than intricate line work.

He continued to paint his beloved Scottish surroundings until his passing, taking drives to hilltops and making beautiful impressions of the wild places and animals which had always held a place in his heart.

View the celebrated artist’s work in Aberdeenshire

You can view a range of Jackson Simpson’s etchings and paintings at the McEwan Gallery in Aberdeenshire, where gallery owner, Rhod McEwan, is paying homage to the local artist.

“I wanted to celebrate Simpson’s work in a local setting,” he says. “There was an exhibition of his etchings and paintings in 1963, the year he died, in Aberdeen Art Gallery but I haven’t come across anything since.

“His work is beautiful and deserves to be showcased, so when I happened across quite a collection of his etchings and watercolours, about 67 in total, I thought it would be fitting to create an exhibition of his work in the part of Scotland which inspired so much of it.”

A charming, versatile artist, and a well-liked, approachable man, Simpson lived through two world wars. He won the Military Cross in 1918 for conspicuous bravery when dealing with a machine gun post, rescuing his comrades.

Jackson Simpson is a Scottish creative to be celebrated.

The McEwan Gallery will be hosting the exhibition of Simpson’s work until 19 June 2022, and it can be viewed online throughout the summer. All items are for sale.