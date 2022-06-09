Get active, have fun, keep busy: enjoy a family gym membership for less

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking for fun things to do as a family? Get inspired by the 2022 Commonwealth Games to stay active with a family gym membership in Aberdeen.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

A family gym membership might just be the answer to stop all chants of “I’m bored”! Now, you can get one for less thanks to Aberdeen Sports Village’s special deal. It’s offering two month’s membership for two adults and two kids for just £89.

Once your membership is sorted, you’ll have access to range of sports and activities you can do together. Here are three ideas for getting active as a family that have benefits for both adults and kids – plus, they’re great fun!

3 ways to get active with a family gym membership

1. Pick up a racket

Squash, badminton, table tennis – there are plenty of racket sports to get to grips with at Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) that are suitable for all ages and abilities. The time will fly as you conduct your own mini tournament to rival Wimbledon.

Racket sports are also great for developing co-ordination and balance in kids, and for muscle strengthening in adults.

Scott Woods, a personal trainer at ASV, explains: “Racket sports are a fun way to improve your cardiovascular fitness and improve hand eye coordination. The fast movements back and forth can also help with your balance and agility. All in all, a good way to work up a sweat whilst having some fun.”

2. Take to the water

Aberdeen Sports Village boasts an Olympic size swimming pool, which could help inspire future athletes and gold medallists. Plus, swimming is a gentle, all-round activity that can have a big impact on fitness. From increasing endurance to toning and strengthening muscles, there are lots of benefits to swimming.

And while you’re having fun splashing about as a family, you can also teach your kids about water safety. It will all help them feel more comfortable in the water.

3. Hit the tracks

Whether running or walking, relays or races, take to the track as a family for ‘sports day’ style adventures. Introduce a bit of friendly competition and no one will even notice that you’re also getting in a cracking workout at the same time.

Lisa Vass, health and fitness team manager at ASV, advises: “Always warm up before hitting the track to prevent injury. If you don’t prep the muscles for activity, they’ll become short and tighten, not being able to extend all the way, so you won’t get full range of movement. Stretching will help to keep your muscles flexible, strong and healthy, enabling you to become a better runner.”

Scott adds: “Warming up for five to 10 minutes not only helps to prevent strains and injuries, but it can also aid performance. If you know you’re going to be working those legs, make sure you do some dynamic stretches for your lower body – don’t forget those hips! Stretching after your session will help with your mobility and help combat muscles soreness in the days to come.”

There are indoor and outdoor tracks available through the family gym membership at Aberdeen Sports Village, so you can get moving no matter the weather.

Get a discount on ASV summer camps to keep the fun going

Aberdeen Sport Village runs sports camps during the summer holidays! They’re designed to keep kids busy Monday to Friday as they enjoy a variety of different activities.

With the £89 family membership deal, you’ll also get a 20% discount on selected Sports Camps and Aquatics Camps at ASV.

Fun for all ages with teen fitness sessions

Teenagers might want to do more of their own thing, but they can do that in safety at Aberdeen Sports Village. It offers a dedicated teen fitness programme for 12 to 15 year olds.

Throughout summer, they can access teen gym sessions between 10am and 11am Monday to Fridays, and 4pm to 5pm on weekends. They’ll also get to join in specially designed teen fitness classes.

Why you should buy a family gym membership at Aberdeen Sports Village

There’s lots on offer at Aberdeen Sports Village for all ages! A family gym membership is sure to keep everyone occupied, motivated to work out and will let you have fun together.

The current deal from ASV offers a family membership for two adults and two children for just £89 for two months. That means you can all stay active for less this summer. It’s great value for money, offering adults full access to all ASV facilities.

But if it’s not quite right for you, have no fear. Aberdeen Sports Village also has a Lifestyle Membership deal for adults, offering two month’s membership for £50.

Learn more about Aberdeen Sports Village gym membership deals and enjoy an active summer.