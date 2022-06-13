Healthcare in Scotland: what does the future hold?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Healthcare in Scotland: what does the future hold?

In partnership with ROC Clinic
June 13, 2022, 9:00 am
We read daily health stories, whether is about NHS waiting lists, people surviving cancer or dying from cancer, or how a cup of cranberries a day may improve our memory.

Most of us go to bed hoping that we are well, pretending we are well, burying deep any concerning thoughts or ignoring them completely. Indeed, fewer and fewer of us are genuinely feeling very healthy, content and happy in ourselves.

The last two years have been tough for all. And the end is still not in sight. With sharply rising living costs, a stretched national healthcare system, a healthcare staffing crisis and an actively debated food crisis potentially on our doorstep, there are still many worrying factors to deal with.

The retirement age is rising fast, but not as fast as our healthy life expectancy. Now more than ever, therefore, is the time has come to focus on ourselves, on our wellness and to seek answers to any health concerns in good time.

So, what does the future healthcare holds for Scotland?

For decades people have relied heavily on the NHS, with some occasionally visiting a private hospital, visits supported by an insurer or self-funded. Good health and wellness takes planning, takes time, and takes motivation. It requires awareness. And monies.

Personal health budgets are available on the NHS, but should you factor a self-funded one when planning for your future?

ROC Clinic is a private health clinic in Aberdeen, established in 2014. ROC cares about the health of people in Scotland. Advocates of personalised healthcare, the Aberdeenshire clinic delivers its model on  several key elements:

  • Access
  • Trust
  • Choice
  • Excellence
  • Innovation
  • Investment
Integrated healthcare models: the way forward?

ROC Clinic strives to provide individuals and businesses with total healthcare solutions in Aberdeenshire, and the whole of Scotland.

Whilst the traditional model of seeing, investigating, and treating shall continue to be at the heart of the care ROC provides, the clinic looks ahead at integrated healthcare models that will lead the way in promoting wellness, good mental health and will enable early prevention and treatments.

Dr Cristina Romete, CEO of ROC Clinic in Aberdeen, says: “We believe integrative medicine, combining conventional, lifestyle, preventative, functional and alternative medicine is where the future of medicine lies.

“Within this model, we see a role for personalised medicine based on wearable tracking devices and at home diagnostics.

“Recognising that the last decade has seen a double digit rise in people seeking self-funded private healthcare, ROC Clinic is continuously exploring and creating price sensitive packages to suit all budgets. Please ask about our health packages when seeking an appointment. We believe in being thorough and keeping your visits to a minimum.

“We would like to hear from you, hear your ideas on how ROC Clinic can support you and your community. We would like to hear what is important for you when seeing a private doctor or attending a private clinic. We would like to hear from like-minded clinicians and therapists who believe in integrated care and excellence.”

Get in touch by calling ROC Clinic on 01224515254, email  aberdeen@rochealthservices.com or via the clinic’s Facebook or ROC LinkedIn page

