George Mitchell: I’m a sucker for a movie bad guy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

George Mitchell: I’m a sucker for a movie bad guy

By George Mitchell
June 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Is it normal for us to like some villains, such as Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs? Picture courtesy of MGM Home Entertainment.
Is it normal for us to like some villains, such as Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs? Picture courtesy of MGM Home Entertainment.

The idea for this column came to me the other week, after I’d just watched – for the umpteenth time – the movie The Silence of the Lambs.

Believe it or not, it’s now 31 years old. It can’t be? But it is, and it doesn’t age. It’s still brilliant.

It’s said that we “love to hate” a villain. Yes, I get that, but I’m more interested in when we actually like a villain. We sometimes sympathise with them, or even come to admire them.

Let’s take Hannibal Lecter. OK, I accept it’s only a movie, but still, it’s interesting psychology.

While I certainly don’t like the idea of anyone killing another human being, why do I “like” Hannibal Lecter?

I admire his calmness when locked up behind that glass wall. He never loses his cool. And I find it amusing when he constantly gets the better of that idiot of a guy who runs the prison he’s in.

Anthony Hopkins’ performance as Hannibal Lecter is chilling.

Late in the movie, Lecter is sitting in a cage, listening to classical music surrounded by his drawings. Then, taking his chance, he violently turns and butchers a policeman, his pulse probably never over 60.

As Lecter escapes, I find myself willing him on, hoping the police won’t catch him.

Finally, at the end of the movie, wearing a Sinatra-style fedora hat, as cool as a cucumber, he calls Clarice and tells her is “having an old friend for lunch”. And he means it literally, as he’s currently stalking his old jailer Dr Chilton.

When Hannibal delivers that chilling line, “having an old friend for lunch”, I find myself smiling. Why? Strange. Please reassure me, it’s not just me, is it? I certainly hope not!

I’ve always been a huge fan of the movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. We even had the book read to us in fifth year English class by our wonderful teacher Irene Khalil. Wow, she made a book come alive.

If you know the story, I’m sure you’ll agree that Nurse Ratched is a nasty piece of work. I don’t like her. Interesting to note that the actress Louise Fletcher, who played Ratched back in 1975, said decades later she couldn’t watch the movie any more due to the nastiness of her character.

Louise Fletcher as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Picture: Allstar/UNITED ARTISTS.

Yet, the main character of Mac, played by the wonderful Jack Nicholson, who is no saint and causes havoc inside the hospital, I definitely support him and can’t help wanting him to succeed.

When he takes the rest of the patients out on a boat, it’s totally out of order, but I’m egging him on to not get caught.

I was asked in a recent interview about my new book, a Peter Pan sequel, which character I liked writing about most. I said with totally honesty: “Oh, Hook without a doubt. Sure, he’s bad and wants Peter Pan dead, but he’s also got a vulnerable side, as we all do. I feel for him. And I have to admit, I rather like him!”

There are loads of bad guys out there that I’m sure many viewers “feel for”. Darth Vader from Star Wars? Maybe even the boxer Ivan Drago from Rocky who, pumped full of drugs, tries to beat our hero.

Does Darth Vader scare you?

Or what about the bumbling robbers Harry and Marv from Home Alone? Yes, they are funny, but they are actually trying to harm a child, yet we all love them and their antics.

I even know of people who like Freddy Krueger, from A Nightmare on Elm Street. Not me, he definitely scares me.

Hitchcock’s greatest movie is arguably the 1960s classic Psycho. The lead man, as I’m sure you all know, is Norman Bates, who is, without a doubt, a complex character to say the least.

Do you hate him? After all, he dresses up in his mother’s clothes and gets involved in some right shenanigans. Or do you feel for poor old Norman? I’m definitely in the “feel for him” camp.

My abiding memory of this classic movie is watching it on VHS back in the day. Wow, remember them? Not yet 18, I’d say we were probably 16, my mate Alastair and I managed to get a VHS tape from goodness knows where and sat down one night to watch it.

Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates in Psycho. Picture: Allstar/UNIVERSAL.

His parents in bed, it was just Al and me in the dark in the living room. Engrossed in the movie, especially the shower scene, we nearly screamed the house down when his sister Victoria came into the room with a shawl over her head, holding a kitchen knife and doing an impression of Norman as his mother.

That sacred us more than the movie. I’ve never forgiven her for that!

Poor old Norman. He’s a wrong-un, but you can’t but help like him, or at least feel for him.

But the greatest baddie of all time, in my opinion anyway, did not come from the movies, he came from the small screen.

So, who does the gold start award for best baddie go to? It has to be scheming oilman JR Ewing in Dallas.

He cheated on his wife numerous times, put her in a sanitorium, turned her into an alcoholic, lied to his family, made his brother Bobby’s life hell, slept with his wife’s sister, did dodgy business deals, double crossed everybody, blackmailed countless poor souls, he cheated and scammed the world basically.

Yet I’m not ashamed to admit, I adore good ol’ JR!

Of course, if I met someone like JR in real life, I would want nothing whatsoever to do with them. But in TV world, he’s my favourite. And every time he got one over his old enemy Cliff Barnes and near destroyed his life, I beamed a huge smile.

Larry Hagman played the scheming JR Ewing. Picture: Allstar/Cinetext/LORIMAR.

Why do we love baddies in movies or on TV? I really don’t know. Like I said, interesting psychology.

As long as he was properly restrained of course, I’d love to meet Hannibal Lecter.

And I’d give my right arm to have sat down and had bourbon on the rocks with JR.

Not sure about meeting Norman Bates though – he scares me.

On the subject of being scared, I was as a kid and am to this day still scared of the gorillas on horseback in the original Planet of the Apes movie.

And I’m terrified of the child catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

How about you?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]