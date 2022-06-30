Love Island and eBay boost sustainable fashion trend but what does it mean?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island and eBay boost sustainable fashion trend but what does it mean?

By Jacqueline Wake Young
June 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 6:25 pm
Primark Cares Printed Floral Shirt, £4, and Green Rib Bandeau Swimsuit, £10, made using recycled polyester, Primark.
The trend for sustainable fashion reached a tipping point this month after ITV partnered with eBay for the new series of Love Island.

This year contestants are donning preloved pieces from the online marketplace after the reality show attracted criticism for promoting fast fashion.

Monsoon Denim Frill Sleeve Sun Dress in Sustainable Cotton, £65, Freemans.

In a statement, ITV said it was striving to be “a more eco-friendly production” and added: “A fifth (20%) of Brits admit that they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago and reveal on average, that 16% of their wardrobes are made up of pre-loved clothes.”

Dark wash denim jacket in sustainable cotton blue, £49, Monsoon.

Over the course of seven days since the start of the new series on June 6, searches for “sustainable fashion” skyrocketed by 100%, according to Google Trends data.

Recycled polyester

Ahead of the trend is ethical school uniform provider David Luke, an early pioneer of the use of recycled polyester.

One of the biggest school uniform brands in the UK, it has prevented 40 million plastic bottles from entering landfill through the manufacturing process of its eco-uniform.

Primark Cares Beach Kimono made using recycled plastic, £12, Primark.

Now with more and more of us trying to take a step away from fast fashion, David Luke has created a handy guide explaining some of the terminology behind sustainable fashion.

Ricki lean ruffle dress in sustainable viscose blue, £99, Monsoon.

Ethical

This refers to the treatment of people. For example, are they paid a living wage? Do they have adequate breaks and are of legal age to work?

Monsoon Frances Sustainable Crinkle Midi Dress, was £75 now £30, Very.

Cruelty-Free

Cruelty-free refers to the welfare of animals, such as, are any animals hurt or harmed from making the garment? In clothing manufacturing, this means that no animal products are used, which differs slightly to the beauty industry where it means there was no animal testing.

Monsoon Puskha sustainable emb cotton dress, £75, Very.

Organic

Organic cotton requires a lot more water and irrigation than conventional cotton. However, pesticides are used on conventional cotton which can cause damage to the environment and local resources. There is also organic hemp, bamboo, and silk, to name but a few.

Bonprix Sustainable Midi Dress, £32.99, Freemans.

Sustainable

The buzz words of the minute, sustainable fashion focuses on the environmental impact of clothing. It factors in how a product is taken from the earth and how it goes back into the earth, seeking to create a circular system that lessens the human impact on the planet.

Georgie Organic Cotton Dress – Patisserie, £250, Cocoove.

Slow Fashion

This is about creating quality garments that are made to last, meaning they don’t need to be replaced as often.

Monsoon Phedra Sustainable Print Trouser, £49, Very.
