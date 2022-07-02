Nature Watch: Enchanted by the calls of choughs across the sea breeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nature Watch: Enchanted by the calls of choughs across the sea breeze

By Keith Broomfield
July 2, 2022, 6:30 am
Six spot burnet

A strange, high-pitched call whirled across the sea breeze – similar to a jackdaw, but with the twanging resonance of an electric guitar string being plucked.

Then, two crow-like birds tumbled over this Welsh clifftop on erratic wings and alighted on a grassy slope, their curved scarlet beaks glinting in the morning sun. Choughs!

I was at Strumble Head in Pembrokeshire and had ventured here in the hope of seeing these scarce crows.

There are only about 400 pairs in the UK, with the remote peninsulas and headlands of Wales being one of their strongholds.

They are incredibly charismatic birds, full of the zest of life and continually calling to one another as if they enjoy the perpetual sound of their own chatter.

Strumble Head

The pair busied themselves on the grass slope, with little puffs of dust flung in the air as they probed the ground with their distinctive long beaks for leatherjackets and other invertebrates.

It was an enchanting sight, and I soon became immersed in their world, with the briny air and colourful drifts of clifftop flowers merging with seamless beauty.

Reflections

Watching the choughs gave me the opportunity to reflect upon their Scottish status, where a small and tenuous population exists in Islay and Colonsay in the Inner Hebrides.

A couple of hundred years ago, choughs were much more widespread in Scottish coastal areas, but their range has since contracted markedly, fuelled by human persecution in the 19th century, including from egg collectors.

The other principal driver for decline seems to be due to their fussy environmental requirements of preferring coastlines with swards of short, grazed grass, with nearby beaches for foraging for sandhoppers and the like.

Chough

They do best where low density livestock grazing occurs close to suitable nesting sites on rock faces, caves and old buildings.

Choughs also require places with very mild winters and warm summers, given their need for a year-round supply of invertebrates.

I watched the choughs for a bit longer, until they took to the air and disappeared around a rocky bluff.

Wandering on

I wandered further on and began to examine the wildflowers on the clifftop.

One eye-catcher was common centaury, with delicate lilac petals, centred by a golden orb.

This was a dwarf form of centaury, specially adapted to cope with the persistent coastal winds.

Sheep’s-bit with its purple flowerhead was another plant that brought me under its thrall.

Centaury

Sheep’s-bit looks like Devil’s-bit scabious, which is so common on Scottish hills and grasslands in August but has a softer subtlety that is most compelling.

On one flowerhead, a spectacular six-spot burnet moth with burnished black and red wings had settled and was eagerly supping the live-enhancing nectar.

The familiar guitar-twang calls of the choughs lifted across the air once more, and the pair hurtled past me in a wonderfully random flight.

Their calls had an entrancing yet simply quality, and as the they landed upon a nearby clifftop, I wondered what the future held for these truly special birds.

