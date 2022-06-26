RAB MCNEIL: Reader, I’ve bought perfume (again)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: Reader, I’ve bought perfume (again)

By Rab McNeil
June 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Rab's done it again. He went and bought perfume.
Rab's done it again. He went and bought perfume.

I’ve done it again. If madness is making the same mistake over and over, I must be aff my heid. Yep, I’ve gone and bought a male scent thingie. Again.

Don’t know why I bother. What’s the point? You can’t really smell ’em.

All right, to start at the beginning: why would a man in my position – unsophisticated, anorak-wearer, aficionado of oven chips – want to invest in male scents in the first place?

Well, I like a good pong as much as anybody: the reek you get occasionally from shower gels and the like.

‘Some to make me a man, like…’

I wanted something leathery and woody that would comfort me during the day, and give the illusion that I was a man, like.

However, I knew from experience that I can’t get the hang of these things. The first time I got one I blasted it on, after detecting very little initially.

Then I went out to an exercise class in a small room, and folk started commenting about someone over-doing the fragrance.

The best of it was that, as I had a beard, and they assumed it was aftershave, I got off scot-free. A clean-shaven cove, who looked the type to wear such guff, got the dirty looks.

Later, I learned you’re not supposed to be able to smell scent yourself because, if you can, it’ll be overpowering to others.

So what’s the point? I’m not buying it for others’ benefit. Not at those prices.

I went for the big one

Online, I find the decent ones cost around £160 for a wee bottle, though I got my latest one for 20-odd.

You say: “Well, there’s yir mistake right there, ya bawheid.” That is a good point well made. But I’ve bought quite expensive ones in the past, with the same result.

This time, based on Amazon’s advice, I went for eau de parfum rather than eau de toilette, which I’ve never liked the sound of. Literally toilet water.

Parfum supposedly smells stronger than toilette.

You know, Eau de bathroom…

I selected something woody, leathery, vaguely Arabic, but it was just the same as usual to me: Auntie Jessie’s bathroom cabinet, circa 1976. Eau de bathroom.

Perhaps I just don’t have a discriminating beak, or discerning senses at all. I read reviews of beers tasting like biscuits, bananas or pine trees, and think: ‘Have you not got one that just tastes of beer?’

My favourite beers actually have a beery taste. Don’t know what else to tell you.

I’ve learned where to put scent: wherever you’ve a pulse; so, your wrists, neck, that vein on your foreheid. But it never lasts, despite Amazon reviews saying it does. Well, every second one.

What made me do it?

You know what Amazon reviews are like: “This runs large”, “This runs small”; “Too bright”, “Too dull”; “Works perfectly”, “Doesn’t work”; “Cured me”, “Made it worse”.

I hope I’m never tempted again to purchase a less than flagrant fragrance.

It is anyway just a whim that I indulge when I haven’t had a threatening letter from the bank in a while.

You know the sort of thing: “Dear Bawheid, Once again, your outgoings exceed your incomings. Perhaps if you didn’t waste so much dosh on pricey pongs you’d be in a healthier financial state. Just saying.”

Fair enough. Henceforth, I’ll see sense over scents.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]