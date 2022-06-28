Get an exclusive preview of the Newburgh Inn’s exciting new menu

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s at the heart of the local community and now it’s being given a new lease of life by its owners – find out for yourself how the Newburgh Inn has been made extra special.

The popular Aberdeenshire village inn has been reopened by local resident and entrepreneur Chrissy Graham and her family after it closed during the pandemic.

A local pub in Aberdeenshire given new life

Chrissy said: “We saw that it closed at the end of last year and it was being ‘babysat’ by a team in the Central Belt, so we got in touch to find out what their plans were because in a place like Newburgh the local pub is important.”

That conversation eventually led to the Grahams being offered the hotel to run, which they snapped up.

“We were given the keys on the Wednesday and we basically did a DIY SOS so we could open on the Friday.

“At one point we had about 30 people in here with paintbrushes.”

With the Newburgh Inn open again, Chrissy and the team are continuing to transform the building into a fantastic place to eat, drink and sleep.

And top of the list is making sure the new Newburgh Inn serves up great food to each and every customer.

The Newburgh Inn’s menu

Although the full new menu won’t be revealed until July, Chrissy and head chef Ross Duncan gave us a preview of what diners can expect.

“The theme of this menu is summertime,” Ross explained, “so everything is fresh and light and makes you think of a summer garden.”

Ross, who grew up in Newburgh, built the menu to ensure that it is varied and suitable for vegetarians, vegans and people who are gluten-free.

It includes locally grown produce including berries, herbs and microherbs, seafood and lamb.

He also revealed that the restaurant menu will change every six to eight weeks and there will also be a casual gastropub menu, as well as specials.

Ross’s top three dishes from the new Newburgh Inn menu

Although the pair remained tight-lipped about the whole menu, Ross did share his favourite three course meal from the new choices.

“I would definitely say the heritage tomato salad,” he began, “then the confed chicken which is served with a charred corn cob and corn puree.

“And for dessert is has to be our deconstructed cranachan.”

A traditional Scottish dish, Ross and his team have breathed new life into the pudding. Gone is the glass, instead each element of cranachan – berries, cream, oats and whisky – are given their own moment in the spotlight.

“It looks nothing like a cranachan,” Ross admitted, “but as soon as you taste it, it’s instantly recognisable.”

Five in five years

The Newburgh Inn is the latest addition to Chrissy and her family’s growing business empire. They started with their popular Smuggler’s Cone ice cream parlour, then they took over The Barn @ Foveran.

After that came The View at Newburgh on Ythan Golf Club and last year Chrissy opened The Granite Spa in Bridge of Don.

“It feels like we’ve been going at 100mph for a while now but it’s great.”

Great play and stay offers for golfers at the Newburgh Inn

Chrissy plans to link up some of her businesses to offer customers great deals, particularly with golf.

“Because we have The View we already host golfing tours and trips but now with the Newburgh Inn (which is walking distance from the club) we can offer them accommodation too, giving an all-round experience.”

She added: “The Inn is already very popular and once we have renovated our function room we’ll be able to hold parties and special events here too.”

Find out more by visiting the Newburgh Inn website.