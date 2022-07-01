Top 4 things to see and do in Scotland this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The summer holidays are now upon us. That means it’s time to plan fun and exciting days out with your family and loved ones of all ages.

There are countless activities to explore in Scotland this summer. Indeed, what Scotland lacks in bikini and barbeque weather, it more than makes up for in unique architecture, exhilarating activities and amazing landscapes.

From a mountain gondola to an island tour, this list is sure to inspire you.

Read on for our top things to see and do in Scotland this summer…

Inveraray Jail

Experience one of the finest and best-preserved Jail and Courtroom complexes in the world. Explore this unique collection of historic buildings brought to life by real characters from the Jail’s past. Experience the true stories of what life was like for the men, women and children – some as young as seven – who were tried and locked up here many years ago.

Witness the forms of punishment used before the days of civilised courts; discover how criminals were branded with hot irons or even had their ears nailed to a post! Move through time and enter the spectacular courtroom; take your seat and listen to the actual trials which were held here.

Walk the narrow corridors of the Old Prison; see the cramped, overcrowded cells and be shocked by the young children trapped in a cell next to the lunatic. Compare the old prison with the new – built in 1848. Try out the hammocks and the wooden beds, get strapped onto the Whipping Table or take a turn on the Crank Wheel.

Listen to dramatic true tales from the characters in the Jail’s past brought to life with the free interactive audio guide, which you can download to your phone.

Pre-booking is not required, however, you can save money when you buy tickets online to visit Inveraray Jail.

Open every day at 10.00am with last admission at 4.00pm (closing at 5.00pm).

Nevis Range

Located in the West Highlands, just 110 miles from Glasgow and seven miles north of Fort William on the A82, Nevis Range is perfectly placed to be the highlight of your highland holiday!

At Nevis Range, you can hop on the UK’s only mountain gondola which, in only 15 minutes, transports you to the top station – 650 metres above sea level. Here, you can access amazing viewpoint walks, giving you the most incredible vantage point over Lochaber. You can also visit the Snowgoose Restaurant which serve a delicious selection of food, drinks and fabulous fresh ground coffee.

On your journey up the hill, you’ll soar above the trees on an adventure you won’t forget, taking in your incredible surroundings while you simply sit back and relax!

Nevis Range is open all year round offering a brilliant range of activities, whether you’re into mountain biking, snow sports or simply taking in some of the most incredible views Lochaber has to offer, there is something for you whatever the season.

There’s always something fun for your whole family to enjoy together right here at Nevis Range and remember that under 5s go free on the mountain gondola!

Head to the Nevis Range website to start planning your adventure.

West Coast Tours

West Coast Tours offers a range of exciting day trips departing from Oban. Aptly known as the gateway to the Isles, Oban is the perfect starting point to explore the Inner Hebrides, famous for their rugged remote beauty, fresh seafood and abundant wildlife.

The most popular tour is The Three Isles Tour, which allows you to explore Mull, Iona, and Staffa, all in one action-packed day.

The Three Isles Tour departs at 9.55am from Oban Ferry Terminal on the CalMac ferry, crossing the Firth of Lorn to Craignure on Mull where you join your coach. On the coach journey you’ll hear fascinating commentary about the beautiful scenery you’re travelling through and the history of the island as you make your way to Fionnphort.

Next, you will sail to the magical island of Staffa where you can visit Fingal’s Cave and perhaps see its famous nesting puffins. Finally, you’ll sail south to the Isle of Iona.

You will have two hours to soak up Iona’s peace and tranquillity as well as discovering its stunning beaches and awe-inspiring history. West Coast Tours recommends a visit to the Benedictine Nunnery, the Reilig Oran and Iona Abbey.

Find out more about the day tours available and book your next West Coast Adventure.

Moy Country Fair

Moy Country Fair is taking place at Moy Estate near Inverness on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 August 2022 with an events roster that’s bigger and more diverse than ever.

The Fair promises a family-friendly day out where you can expect to see a variety of field sports such as, clay pigeon and musket shooting, air rifles, catapults and archery as well as Main Ring activities, children’s entertainment, shopping and food and drink experiences.

This year, visitors can book tickets online for the first time at a reduced cost of £17 per person and a £1 saving on the programme. Book your tickets for Moy Country Fair now.