Partnership Home Lifestyle

Ready for summer? Plan your family days out in Aberdeenshire now!

In partnership with VisitAberdeenshire
July 4, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: July 4, 2022, 11:51 am
Poster of the latest VisitAberdeenshire Make a Day of It supplement about family days out in Aberdeenshire
Take a ride on the Royal Deeside Railway.

The school summer holidays have started and that means it’s time to get out there and have an adventure! And there’s no better way to plan than with the latest VisitAberdeenshire Make a Day of It supplement.

We are lucky to have so much right on our doorsteps in the north-east, so make this summer the summer you explore all there is to offer.

Packed full of ways to enjoy every day of the summer break, the eight-page supplement has something for everyone – from food and drink to historical sites in the area to outdoor activities and much, much more.

Download your free guide with lots of things to do in Aberdeenshire

The latest VisitAberdeenshire Make a Day of It supplement
Download the latest VisitAberdeenshire Make a Day of It supplement!

Don’t worry if you missed the supplement when it appeared in the P&J because you can download a version to keep on your phone so you will always have it with you – no matter where you go!

Click here to get your digital copy of the supplement.

Win family days out in Aberdeenshire

And that’s not all. VisitAberdeenshire has partnered with our friends at Original 106 FM to offer listeners the chance to win vouchers to spend in different towns and villages in the region.

And all the entrants will go into a massive grand prize draw with the chance to win an incredible Aberdeenshire getaway worth £1,000!

To be in with a chance of winning, make sure you are reading the Press and Journal and Evening Express and listening to Original 106 FM for full details about how to enter.

Group of people surfing and enjoying family days out in Aberdeenshire.
Don’t miss the chance to win an incredible Aberdeenshire getaway.

About Make a Day of It

As the leading tourism organisation in the north-east, VisitAberdeenshire knows all of the must-visit places for you and your family to enjoy on a day out.

Whether you are new to the area or need a reminder of all that’s here, their expert information will serve as your guide for the summer.

Share your family days out in Aberdeenshire and more…

If you have been out and about in Aberdeenshire lately, or have vowed to spend more time getting to know your local area better, then remember to share your photos on social media with the hashtag, #makeadayofit

For more information about Make a Day of It head to VisitAberdeenshire’s website.

