Get the perfect summer whisky cocktail recipe to share with friends!

After two years of lockdowns and social distancing, summer gatherings are back on the calendar! And to celebrate, why not enjoy a summer whisky liqueur cocktail (made using locally made tipple) or two with your favourite people.

The makers of Bruadar, which was recently named the World’s Best Whisky Liqueur at the 2022 World Drinks Awards, have teamed up with Jack Jamieson to create a range of summer cocktails that are perfect for sharing at barbecues or on a warm summer evening.

Jack is the man behind the popular Scottish Mixology Instagram page and his concoctions are a big hit with his followers. And Bruadar is one of his go-to ingredients.

He explained: “I love using Bruadar in cocktails as it’s such a versatile ingredient. The flavours of honey and juicy sloe berries mean that while it makes a superb Hot Toddy, it’s equally at home in a long zesty spritz with some mint and summer fruits.

“I use it all the time in whisky drinks as it offers a bit of ‘je ne sais quoi’ and really emphasises the classic fruity, vanilla flavours we all love in whisky.”

The ultimate summer whisky cocktail recipe

If you are hosting a get-together this summer, be sure to have this Honey Plum Punch ready for you and your guests to enjoy.

Ingredients:

150ml Bruadar

100ml Old Perth Original (or a similar sherry-matured Scotch Malt Whisky)

Juice of 1 lemon

50ml Monin peach syrup

Sliced fruit – 1 plum, 1/2 peach, 1/2 pear

Handful of mint leaves

Whole spices (1 or 2 cinnamon sticks, small handful of whole star anise)

750ml of dry cider

Method:

Add all of the ingredients to a jug, stir and top up with the cider.

Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours. Remove mint and spices, enjoy over ice when ready.

Jack added his own mixing tip for any budding mixologists: “Find a cocktail recipe that involves any syrup, add that volume in Bruadar and half the original volume of syrup (ie. 20ml of syrup becomes 20ml Bruadar and 10ml syrup) and be amazed at the results.”

The special ingredient to a summer whisky cocktail

The full Bruadar recipe is a well-guarded secret, but its creators have revealed that they use single malt Scotch whisky, along with Perthshire and Fife honey and sloe berries to create a truly unique liqueur.

The secret to Bruadar’s success is its versatility. It has deep and complex flavours but is still light and fruity enough to be the star of any summer cocktail.

