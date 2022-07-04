Get the perfect summer whisky cocktail recipe to share with friends!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Get the perfect summer whisky cocktail recipe to share with friends!

In partnership with Bruadar
July 4, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: July 4, 2022, 11:51 am
Bruadar is the perfect ingredient in a summer whisky cocktail recipeil.
Bruadar is the perfect ingredient in a summer cocktail.

After two years of lockdowns and social distancing, summer gatherings are back on the calendar! And to celebrate, why not enjoy a summer whisky liqueur cocktail (made using locally made tipple) or two with your favourite people.

The makers of Bruadar, which was recently named the World’s Best Whisky Liqueur at the 2022 World Drinks Awards, have teamed up with Jack Jamieson to create a range of summer cocktails that are perfect for sharing at barbecues or on a warm summer evening.

Jack is the man behind the popular Scottish Mixology Instagram page and his concoctions are a big hit with his followers. And Bruadar is one of his go-to ingredients.

He explained: “I love using Bruadar in cocktails as it’s such a versatile ingredient. The flavours of honey and juicy sloe berries mean that while it makes a superb Hot Toddy, it’s equally at home in a long zesty spritz with some mint and summer fruits.

“I use it all the time in whisky drinks as it offers a bit of ‘je ne sais quoi’ and really emphasises the classic fruity, vanilla flavours we all love in whisky.”

The ultimate summer whisky cocktail recipe

If you are hosting a get-together this summer, be sure to have this Honey Plum Punch ready for you and your guests to enjoy.

Ingredients:

  • 150ml Bruadar
  • 100ml Old Perth Original (or a similar sherry-matured Scotch Malt Whisky)
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 50ml Monin peach syrup
  • Sliced fruit – 1 plum, 1/2 peach, 1/2 pear
  • Handful of mint leaves
  • Whole spices (1 or 2 cinnamon sticks, small handful of whole star anise)
  • 750ml of dry cider

Method:

Add all of the ingredients to a jug, stir and top up with the cider.

Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours. Remove mint and spices, enjoy over ice when ready.

Jack added his own mixing tip for any budding mixologists: “Find a cocktail recipe that involves any syrup, add that volume in Bruadar and half the original volume of syrup (ie. 20ml of syrup becomes 20ml Bruadar and 10ml syrup) and be amazed at the results.”

The special ingredient to a summer whisky cocktail

The full Bruadar recipe is a well-guarded secret, but its creators have revealed that they use single malt Scotch whisky, along with Perthshire and Fife honey and sloe berries to create a truly unique liqueur.

The secret to Bruadar’s success is its versatility. It has deep and complex flavours but is still light and fruity enough to be the star of any summer cocktail.

Win a summer cocktail hamper

The Bruadar summer cocktail hamper prize.
The Bruadar cocktail hamper prize.

To celebrate their latest award, Bruadar is running a competition on their website to win a special summer cocktail hamper. Visit their website to find out more, including terms and conditions. (The competition is open to over 18-year-olds only.)

Find out more and enter the competition at the Bruadar website.

