Top tips for negotiating the summer holidays with kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Top tips for negotiating the summer holidays with kids

By Nicola Sinclair
July 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Summer holiday angst? We've got you covered with these top tips for families.
Summer holiday angst? We've got you covered with these top tips for families.

The picture-postcard version of the summer holidays is all ice cream and trips to the park.

It’s carefree kids and chilled out parents enjoying a long, luxurious break.

The reality though, can be a bit more challenging.

Many parents struggle to balance work, run a house and keep kids entertained against a constant chorus of ‘we’re bored’ and drizzling rain outside.

So we turned to a north-east Home-Start group for their summer holiday tips.

Have your say: How do you feel about the summer holidays?

If the thought of six weeks out of school is daunting to you, you’re not alone.

“Parents who are together, separated, working, on benefits – they’re all telling us they’re worried about keeping kids amused,” said Mhairi Philip of Home-Start Garioch. “That applies regardless of the money you have, or don’t have.”

Of course, the cost of living crisis has added to parents’ concerns. Home-Start have considerable experience helping families to cope with everything life throws at them.

Mhairi’s summer holiday tips? Keep it simple, and make a plan.

Break it down into bite-sized chunks

The long stretch of the summer holidays can look daunting. Mhairi’s advice is to break the six weeks down. If you’re working, look at the free time you do have with your kids.

Taking it week by week can help you feel more in control. Now, you can start to build up a plan – but don’t take it all on yourself.

“Try sitting down and brainstorming as a family what you’d like to do,” says Mhairi. “Start by looking at what’s available in your local community within easy reach. There are lots of free places that are accessible if you drive. If you don’t drive, remember to apply for the free bus passes for young people.”

Mhairi Phlips with the rest of the Home-Start team.
Home-Start Garioch have been supporting Aberdeenshire families since 1995. Mhairi Phlips on the far right with the rest of the Home-Start team. Picture: Supplied by Home-Start Garioch.

Mhairi adds: “Local beaches and parks are a great place to start, and you can keep costs down by bringing a picnic.

“The key thing is planning and preparation – know where you’re going and how you’ll get there.”

Keep it simple

Mhairi emphasises that kids don’t need fancy holidays or expensive activities to have a great summer break.

“When you’re going places, you can make up little treasure hunts or beastie hunts, like finding a spider or a pink flower,” says Mhairi, “Make best use of your own resources. A simple sheet thrown over a wash line makes a great tent.”

Don’t be afraid to involve children in normal daily routines too.

Often as parents, we feel guilty about work, cleaning, cooking and other domestic chores – but it’s a good life lesson for kids to realise that adults have responsibilities.

Many kids love to feel grown-up and helpful, so let them pitch in.

A child planting a small plant.
Planting in the garden is a free and healthy summer holiday activity. Photo: Shutterstock

“With my own granddaughter, we planned a dinner menu, wrote a list and went shopping together, then she helped me make the meal,” says Mhairi.

“Kids also love helping in the garden, so they could do that with you and then eat lunch together outside.

“Sometimes as adults we overcomplicate things by thinking kids need a lot of toys, but they really don’t,” she adds. “Children don’t need to be stimulated all the time – encourage them to play and learn independently too.”

Five steps to mental wellbeing

At Home-Start Garioch, the team talk to parents and children about five steps to mental wellbeing. These are:

Connect with other people
“Arrange to meet up with friends or offer to take turns looking after each other’s kids. Play dates are a great opportunity to connect with people. And it’s actually easier to entertain more kids!”

Be physically active
“Playing outside helps sleep, improves mood and makes everyone feel better.”

Learn new skills
“This could be teaching a kid to ride a bike, or cook a meal. Try different activities and enjoy the pleasure of seeing your child achieve.”

Give to others
“As discussed, this could be something as simple as helping another parent with childcare or doing a good deed in your community.”

Give yourself a break
“Know when you’re feeling anxious and overwhelmed, and give yourself permission to have a break.”

Tips for dealing with summer holiday FOMO

We’ve all done it – scrolled through Facebook and come away with the impression that other families are doing it better.

Mhairi suggests using social media to find local activities, events and deals – but otherwise give it a wide berth. It’s too tempting to compare ourselves to others and draw negative conclusions.

A drawing of a child writing in a book.
Encourage kids to keep a journal of their summer holiday fun – it’s great to look back on. Photo: Shutterstock

“If as a parent you’re looking at someone’s trip to Florida, try reflecting on all the things that you’ve done,” says Mhairi.

To help with this, Mhairi has a great summer holiday tip – try keeping a journal.

Children can use it to write down things they’d like to do, but also reflect on all the fun they’ve already had.

“Reading that journal helps put things into perspective,” she says. “Often the things our kids perceive as wonderful are very different to what we think.

“Have confidence in yourself as a parent, and find joy in the simple things, like your children’s laughter.”

Next week, we’ll list Home-Start Garioch’s top tips for saving money on family activities in the summer holidays.

Real life parenting dilemmas

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]