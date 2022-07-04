Top tips for negotiating the summer holidays with kids

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The picture-postcard version of the summer holidays is all ice cream and trips to the park.

It’s carefree kids and chilled out parents enjoying a long, luxurious break.

The reality though, can be a bit more challenging.

Many parents struggle to balance work, run a house and keep kids entertained against a constant chorus of ‘we’re bored’ and drizzling rain outside.

So we turned to a north-east Home-Start group for their summer holiday tips.

Have your say: How do you feel about the summer holidays?

If the thought of six weeks out of school is daunting to you, you’re not alone.

“Parents who are together, separated, working, on benefits – they’re all telling us they’re worried about keeping kids amused,” said Mhairi Philip of Home-Start Garioch. “That applies regardless of the money you have, or don’t have.”

Of course, the cost of living crisis has added to parents’ concerns. Home-Start have considerable experience helping families to cope with everything life throws at them.

Mhairi’s summer holiday tips? Keep it simple, and make a plan.

Break it down into bite-sized chunks

The long stretch of the summer holidays can look daunting. Mhairi’s advice is to break the six weeks down. If you’re working, look at the free time you do have with your kids.

Taking it week by week can help you feel more in control. Now, you can start to build up a plan – but don’t take it all on yourself.

“Try sitting down and brainstorming as a family what you’d like to do,” says Mhairi. “Start by looking at what’s available in your local community within easy reach. There are lots of free places that are accessible if you drive. If you don’t drive, remember to apply for the free bus passes for young people.”

Mhairi adds: “Local beaches and parks are a great place to start, and you can keep costs down by bringing a picnic.

“The key thing is planning and preparation – know where you’re going and how you’ll get there.”

Keep it simple

Mhairi emphasises that kids don’t need fancy holidays or expensive activities to have a great summer break.

“When you’re going places, you can make up little treasure hunts or beastie hunts, like finding a spider or a pink flower,” says Mhairi, “Make best use of your own resources. A simple sheet thrown over a wash line makes a great tent.”

Don’t be afraid to involve children in normal daily routines too.

Often as parents, we feel guilty about work, cleaning, cooking and other domestic chores – but it’s a good life lesson for kids to realise that adults have responsibilities.

Many kids love to feel grown-up and helpful, so let them pitch in.

“With my own granddaughter, we planned a dinner menu, wrote a list and went shopping together, then she helped me make the meal,” says Mhairi.

“Kids also love helping in the garden, so they could do that with you and then eat lunch together outside.

“Sometimes as adults we overcomplicate things by thinking kids need a lot of toys, but they really don’t,” she adds. “Children don’t need to be stimulated all the time – encourage them to play and learn independently too.”

Five steps to mental wellbeing

At Home-Start Garioch, the team talk to parents and children about five steps to mental wellbeing. These are:

Connect with other people

“Arrange to meet up with friends or offer to take turns looking after each other’s kids. Play dates are a great opportunity to connect with people. And it’s actually easier to entertain more kids!”

Be physically active

“Playing outside helps sleep, improves mood and makes everyone feel better.”

Learn new skills

“This could be teaching a kid to ride a bike, or cook a meal. Try different activities and enjoy the pleasure of seeing your child achieve.”

Give to others

“As discussed, this could be something as simple as helping another parent with childcare or doing a good deed in your community.”

Give yourself a break

“Know when you’re feeling anxious and overwhelmed, and give yourself permission to have a break.”

Tips for dealing with summer holiday FOMO

We’ve all done it – scrolled through Facebook and come away with the impression that other families are doing it better.

Mhairi suggests using social media to find local activities, events and deals – but otherwise give it a wide berth. It’s too tempting to compare ourselves to others and draw negative conclusions.

“If as a parent you’re looking at someone’s trip to Florida, try reflecting on all the things that you’ve done,” says Mhairi.

To help with this, Mhairi has a great summer holiday tip – try keeping a journal.

Children can use it to write down things they’d like to do, but also reflect on all the fun they’ve already had.

“Reading that journal helps put things into perspective,” she says. “Often the things our kids perceive as wonderful are very different to what we think.

“Have confidence in yourself as a parent, and find joy in the simple things, like your children’s laughter.”

Next week, we’ll list Home-Start Garioch’s top tips for saving money on family activities in the summer holidays.