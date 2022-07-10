RAB MCNEIL: The joy of a simple story where nothing really happens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: The joy of a simple story where nothing really happens

By Rab McNeil
July 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
When Rab is not on the internet he likes old fashioned books with simple, old fashioned stories.
When Rab is not on the internet he likes old fashioned books with simple, old fashioned stories.

It said something about my literary tastes when the blurb on a just acquired old-time tome said: “It is not a book of violent incident or thrills, but an entertaining picture to enjoy at leisure for the humour of the story and the skill of the portraiture, and for the charming romance that runs through it.”

I could do without the romance, but the rest of N. C. Hunter’s The Romsea Romeo – I suppose romance was implied in the title – sounds racy enough for me.

It’s the only one of his novels I’ve managed to find, a second-hand copy from a bookshop in the south of yonder England.

Harmless tales of suburban life

N. C. Hunter first came to my attention via the excellent Chesterton  YouTube channel, which broadcasts Saturday theatre from BBC Radio 4 in the Sixties and Seventies.

Apart from the odd murder, these are mostly harmless tales of suburban life among insignificant people. My tribe!

I particularly liked the works of Hunter, known more for his plays than his novels, and edged out ultimately by the Angry Young Men reacting against 1950s conformity. His stories were gentle and wise.

On the whole worldwide web, there’s little biographical information, beyond sources saying he shunned the limelight – presumably that explains the lack of detail about his life.

Granted, he was a bit of a toff

He liked gardening but was a bit of a toff so there are passing references, even if ambivalent, to characters killing birds or animals for enjoyment. I find that irritating but try to ignore it.

The same thing sometimes crops up in P. G. Wodehouse, my main source of otherwise innocent, gentle entertainment, where a plot might revolve around possession of a little cream jug shaped like a cow.

These stories soothe me, make me take life a little easier (not that it’s exactly filled with thrills and spills in the first place).

As previously reported exclusively, I dislike murder stories and deplore Nordic Noir.

Nothing bad happened to my characters

My own attempts at fiction, decades ago, were rejected because nothing much happened in them.

Life would be so much more agreeable if things didn’t happen. In particular, I didn’t let anything bad happen to characters that I, god-like, had created.

The attempted children’s book apparently didn’t have enough violence or snot, and none of the characters passed wind (ruddy Roald Dahl).

Indeed, it was too much in the old-fashioned tradition of The Wind … in the Willows.

I mustn’t over-egg this impression, and will own that, from time to time, I like to be thrilled as much as the next reader or viewer.

Mind you, there’s Stranger Things

Recently, I’ve been enjoying Stranger Things on Netflix, thinking I was down with the kids until learning it was first broadcast six years ago.

In my beloved Lord of the Rings, one of my favourite sequences is the Flight to the Ford, where the Hobbits are pursued by wraiths.

As for N. C. Hunter, on Amazon one gets the dreaded “currently unavailable” notice, even second-hand, though I got my copy on eBay.

I’ve barely started The Romsea Romeo, and these days have a scatty approach to reading, partly caused by spending too much time on yonder internet.

However, from the first few enjoyable pages, I’ve a feeling I’ll finish this quickly. I’ll let you know if anything untoward happens.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]