Afternoon Tea Week: Top tips for outfits and etiquette

Afternoon Tea Week (August 8-14) provides the perfect excuse, should one be required, to eat cakes, dress up, and even have a glass of bubbly in the middle of the day.

The tea dress is as much a part of afternoon tea as scones and jam and this season there’s a choice of ditzy prints and florals as well as geometrics.

Hemlines range from midi to mini and colours are that of a summer garden with bright pinks, vibrant greens and warm reds and oranges.

Once the outfit is sorted, it may be time for a quick refresher on what afternoon tea actually is – and what it is not.

It is often confused with high tea, which is a cooked meal taken roughly between 5pm and 7pm.

Afternoon tea is traditionally served around 4pm and consists of small sandwiches, cakes, scones and tea served on a three-tier cake stand.

AfternoonTea.co.uk, an online platform dedicated to this most British of traditions, has made a list of other points of etiquette as people consider marking Afternoon Tea Week in style.

First, to the big question – pinkies up?

The etiquette experts say “absolutely not” and that sticking one’s pinkie finger out while holding a teacup is in fact a faux pas.

Next, which goes first, cream or jam?

This has been the subject of much debate and as to the correct answer, it depends who you ask.

The experts say that in Devon the tradition is cream first with jam on top but in Cornwall jam goes on first, then clotted cream. They conclude that when all is said and done, it’s a matter of preference.

Finally, should tea or milk go into the cup first?

Of all the discussions around afternoon tea, this question is perhaps the most controversial.

There are benefits to both approaches, say the etiquette experts, who conclude there is no definitive answer.

However they do say that one benefit of putting the milk in first is to prevent boiling liquid from cracking the delicate china.

With so much to think about, thank goodness we have a chance to discuss it all over a nice cup of tea.

