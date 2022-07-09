Afternoon Tea Week: Top tips for outfits and etiquette

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Afternoon Tea Week: Top tips for outfits and etiquette

By Jacqueline Wake Young
July 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Oskana floral wrap dress in sustainable viscose yellow, £80, Monsoon.

Afternoon Tea Week (August 8-14) provides the perfect excuse, should one be required, to eat cakes, dress up, and even have a glass of bubbly in the middle of the day.

Pink Floral Base Midi Dress, £22.50, F&F.

The tea dress is as much a part of afternoon tea as scones and jam and this season there’s a choice of ditzy prints and florals as well as geometrics.

Hemlines range from midi to mini and colours are that of a summer garden with bright pinks, vibrant greens and warm reds and oranges.

Once the outfit is sorted, it may be time for a quick refresher on what afternoon tea actually is – and what it is not.

Daisy Animal Green Tiered Midi Dress, £85, Oliver Bonas.

It is often confused with high tea, which is a cooked meal taken roughly between 5pm and 7pm.

Afternoon tea is traditionally served around 4pm and consists of small sandwiches, cakes, scones and tea served on a three-tier cake stand.

AfternoonTea.co.uk, an online platform dedicated to this most British of traditions, has made a list of other points of etiquette as people consider marking Afternoon Tea Week in style.

Meadow Floral Mini Tea Dress, £17.50, F&F.

First, to the big question – pinkies up?

The etiquette experts say “absolutely not” and that sticking one’s pinkie finger out while holding a teacup is in fact a faux pas.

Next, which goes first, cream or jam?

This has been the subject of much debate and as to the correct answer, it depends who you ask.

The Martha Tea Dress, was £45 now £22, Joe Browns.

The experts say that in Devon the tradition is cream first with jam on top but in Cornwall jam goes on first, then clotted cream. They conclude that when all is said and done, it’s a matter of preference.

Finally, should tea or milk go into the cup first?

Of all the discussions around afternoon tea, this question is perhaps the most controversial.

Lime tie front dress, £44, M&Co.

There are benefits to both approaches, say the etiquette experts, who conclude there is no definitive answer.

However they do say that one benefit of putting the milk in first is to prevent boiling liquid from cracking the delicate china.

With so much to think about, thank goodness we have a chance to discuss it all over a nice cup of tea.

Top picks…

Blue floral midi dress, £39.50, M&Co.
Only ’May’ V-Neck Jersey Dress, £22, Freemans.
Blue Maxi Ditsy Dress, £19, F&F.
Mango Balloon Sleeve Geometric Print Midi Dress, £49.99, Freemans.

