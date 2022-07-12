14 quirky Aberdeenshire getaways for a summer sleepover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
14 quirky Aberdeenshire getaways for a summer sleepover

In partnership with Visit Aberdeenshire
July 12, 2022
Collage of places to stay in Aberdeenshire
From cabins to castles, there are lots of unusual and beautiful places to stay in Aberdeenshire.

Pick somewhere quirky to stay in Aberdeenshire and you’ll really feel like you’ve escaped reality for a night or two.

You don’t have to venture abroad to have a fun, family summer! There are plenty of things to do and places to visit in the north-east to keep everyone, big and little kids alike, entertained. To really make a day of it, why not book somewhere unusual to spend the night?

From converted railway carriages to cabins, castles and eco-lodges, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to quirky accommodation in Aberdeenshire. Here are 14 places to check out for a fun sleepover this summer.

Luxurious and unusual VIP getaways in Aberdeenshire

Mayen Estate The Guardhouse. Photo by Eddie Fitzpatrick, @edditfitz7.
Mayen Estate Walled Garden. Photo by Eddie Fitzpatrick, @edditfitz7.
Mayen Estate The Guardhouse. Photo by Eddie Fitzpatrick, @edditfitz7.
Craigston Castle
Craigston Castle
Craigston Castle Blue Room, Photo by Ben Hayes
Dalriada Luxury Lodges
Dalriada Luxury Lodges
Lickleyhead Castle
Lickleyhead Castle
Lickleyhead Castle Bartolph Room

Live your own fairytale by renting out Craigston Castle, Turriff, the Urquhart family home since 1604 complete with four poster beds, period features and stately home charm in every corner. The hosts are happy to help organise activities like clay pigeon shooting, archery and whisky tasting. Craigston Castle can sleep up to 10 in five bedrooms, so you can bring the extended family or team up with your friends for a group getaway.

There’s also the picturesque Lickleyhead Castle at Auchleven, Insch. This 16th century A-listed building boasts a great hall, fireplaces, a grand piano, a pool table and more. Rent a wing for a smaller group or get the whole gang together (it sleeps 16 in comfort, 18 people max).

Meanwhile, Mayen Estate near Huntly offers the like of salmon fishing on the River Deveron, clay pigeon shooting and afternoon teas, with fresh produce and flowers from its gardens available for guests. It’s a pretty exclusive experience, as only guests staying in the holiday properties can access the grounds, which aren’t open to the public otherwise. Accommodation wise, the flagship property is the historic and romantic Guardhouse for two, with a stunning interior, luxurious amenities and its own private garden with full garden kitchen and hot tub, within the estate’s walled garden.

Fancy something more modern but just as luxurious? Escape to the coast at Dalriada Luxury Lodges, Stonehaven. The interiors are stunning and the lodges are also ideally located to help you make the most of the great outdoors of the north east.

Unique converted accommodation in Scotland’s north-east

Looking to escape normality with a night away? These places to stay in Aberdeenshire featuring converted accommodation are for you! First up is Glen Dye Cabins & Cottages, Banchory. There are a few different options here, including the adventurous Saw Mill at Glen Dye. It includes a comfy bed in a converted 1955 Airstream Safari (for a taste of a classic American campervan holiday), an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven and a wild shower.

Or at Down on the Farm, Fraserburgh, choose from a converted vintage railway carriage, High Seas Hideaways, peaceful cottages or rustic harvest huts. Each offers a unique experience the whole family will remember fondly for years to come.

Here’s a sneak peek of the converted accommodation on offer at both of these north-east holidays spots:

Glen Dye Cabins & Cottages converted 1955 Airstream Safari. Photo by Sightseers @wearesightseers
Clachnaben (Glen Dye’s iconic granite tor). Photo by Richard Gaston @richardgaston
Down on the Farm High Seas Hideaways
Down on the Farm

Quirky accommodation in Aberdeenshire (with a hot tub!)

Where better to enjoy stunning views of the Aberdeenshire countryside than from your very own hot tub? Each of the two yurts at Clochfurbie Yurts, Turriff, offers a hot tub and everything else you’ll need for a self-catering escape to the county (including a fully fitted kitchen, wet room and even a TV for rainy days or movie nights). Make sure to look up once you’re inside at night, to see the stars!

Hot tub at Boutique Farm Bothies
Unique country kitchen at Boutique Farm Bothies

At Boutique Farm Bothies, Huntly, (pictured above) each bothy is individually designed and offers a true taste of countryside bliss! For a family, the Dairy at Denend is ideal. It features a milk tank style hot tub, wrap-around veranda and outdoor wood-fired grill, a luxurious king size bed for the adults and bunk beds for the kids, plus much more. Well-behaved dogs are welcome and hampers with local produce can also be requested – plus, get in touch with them directly to find out more about a summer weekend discount offering £70 off a weekend stay.

And check out The Lily Pod at Cruden Bay, inspired by Romany style caravans. It features a hot tub and a large pod with a double bed and kitchen, a separate pod with bathroom facilities and a small log cabin with wood-burning stove.

Glamping in style in Aberdeenshire

Experiencing the great outdoors of Aberdeenshire and north-east Scotland doesn’t have to mean sacrificing on comfort!

The panoramic views take centre stage at Tahuna Bothies, Newburgh, where you can book one of three bespoke and modern bothies. Each sleeps four people (with a super king bed on a mezzanine and a double sofa bed) and has a kitchenette. The ideal base for enjoying Newburgh beach and hopefully spotting its resident seal colony.

Or feel like you’re at camp with a stay at the family-friendly Cobblehouse Country Cabins, near Turriff. Each cabin has a private decking area and there’s a communal fire pit outside, with your own log burner inside to help you get cosy at night! It’s the perfect spot for exploring nearby beaches, Munros and the river Deveron.

You can also experience breathtaking views of the Cairngorms by glamping at Howe of Torbeg, Ballater. The comfy glamping pods have everything you need inside and out to enjoy the countryside, including a fire bowl for BBQs in the evening and warm bedding for a great night’s sleep.

Click through the gallery below for a closer look at Tahuna Bothies and Cobblehouse Country Cabins:

Tahuna Bothies, photo by Lee Fowlie Images
Tahuna Bothies, photo by Lee Fowlie Images
The view of the Cairngorms from Howe of Torbeg, Ballater
Cobblehouse Country Cabins, near Turriff
Interior of Cobblehouse Country Cabins.

A sustainable sleepover like no other

Fancy enjoying a more sustainable staycation? There are also eco-friendly places to stay in Aberdeenshire. Take a look at Goukstone Shepherds Huts, Ellon. There are two huts to choose from here, one with views down Ythan River and the other over Gight Valley. Clad in tin, insulated in sheep wool and with natural oak and larch board finishing inside, it oozes country charms. It also boasts solar panels and luxurious touches to add some style to your stay.

There’s also the Wildflower Eco Lodges, near Fraserburgh. These strawbale built lodges were designed with the environment in mind, using natural building materials and techniques. They also look stunning, with a peaceful waterside location overlooking a pond.

Check out Goukstone Cabins and Wildflower Eco Lodges below:

Wildflower Eco Lodges, near Fraserburgh.
The pond at Wildflower Eco Lodges.
Interior of Wildflower Eco Lodges.
Goukstone Shepherds Huts in Ellon. Photo by Chris Menzies.
Goukstone Shepherds Huts. Photo by Chris Menzies.

View more unusual and quirky accommodation in Aberdeenshire and find out more about how you can Make a Day of It in the area this summer.

