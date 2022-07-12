14 quirky Aberdeenshire getaways for a summer sleepover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pick somewhere quirky to stay in Aberdeenshire and you’ll really feel like you’ve escaped reality for a night or two.

You don’t have to venture abroad to have a fun, family summer! There are plenty of things to do and places to visit in the north-east to keep everyone, big and little kids alike, entertained. To really make a day of it, why not book somewhere unusual to spend the night?

From converted railway carriages to cabins, castles and eco-lodges, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to quirky accommodation in Aberdeenshire. Here are 14 places to check out for a fun sleepover this summer.

Luxurious and unusual VIP getaways in Aberdeenshire

Live your own fairytale by renting out Craigston Castle, Turriff, the Urquhart family home since 1604 complete with four poster beds, period features and stately home charm in every corner. The hosts are happy to help organise activities like clay pigeon shooting, archery and whisky tasting. Craigston Castle can sleep up to 10 in five bedrooms, so you can bring the extended family or team up with your friends for a group getaway.

There’s also the picturesque Lickleyhead Castle at Auchleven, Insch. This 16th century A-listed building boasts a great hall, fireplaces, a grand piano, a pool table and more. Rent a wing for a smaller group or get the whole gang together (it sleeps 16 in comfort, 18 people max).

Meanwhile, Mayen Estate near Huntly offers the like of salmon fishing on the River Deveron, clay pigeon shooting and afternoon teas, with fresh produce and flowers from its gardens available for guests. It’s a pretty exclusive experience, as only guests staying in the holiday properties can access the grounds, which aren’t open to the public otherwise. Accommodation wise, the flagship property is the historic and romantic Guardhouse for two, with a stunning interior, luxurious amenities and its own private garden with full garden kitchen and hot tub, within the estate’s walled garden.

Fancy something more modern but just as luxurious? Escape to the coast at Dalriada Luxury Lodges, Stonehaven. The interiors are stunning and the lodges are also ideally located to help you make the most of the great outdoors of the north east.

Unique converted accommodation in Scotland’s north-east

Looking to escape normality with a night away? These places to stay in Aberdeenshire featuring converted accommodation are for you! First up is Glen Dye Cabins & Cottages, Banchory. There are a few different options here, including the adventurous Saw Mill at Glen Dye. It includes a comfy bed in a converted 1955 Airstream Safari (for a taste of a classic American campervan holiday), an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven and a wild shower.

Or at Down on the Farm, Fraserburgh, choose from a converted vintage railway carriage, High Seas Hideaways, peaceful cottages or rustic harvest huts. Each offers a unique experience the whole family will remember fondly for years to come.

Quirky accommodation in Aberdeenshire (with a hot tub!)

Where better to enjoy stunning views of the Aberdeenshire countryside than from your very own hot tub? Each of the two yurts at Clochfurbie Yurts, Turriff, offers a hot tub and everything else you’ll need for a self-catering escape to the county (including a fully fitted kitchen, wet room and even a TV for rainy days or movie nights). Make sure to look up once you’re inside at night, to see the stars!

At Boutique Farm Bothies, Huntly, (pictured above) each bothy is individually designed and offers a true taste of countryside bliss! For a family, the Dairy at Denend is ideal. It features a milk tank style hot tub, wrap-around veranda and outdoor wood-fired grill, a luxurious king size bed for the adults and bunk beds for the kids, plus much more. Well-behaved dogs are welcome and hampers with local produce can also be requested – plus, get in touch with them directly to find out more about a summer weekend discount offering £70 off a weekend stay.

And check out The Lily Pod at Cruden Bay, inspired by Romany style caravans. It features a hot tub and a large pod with a double bed and kitchen, a separate pod with bathroom facilities and a small log cabin with wood-burning stove.

Glamping in style in Aberdeenshire

Experiencing the great outdoors of Aberdeenshire and north-east Scotland doesn’t have to mean sacrificing on comfort!

The panoramic views take centre stage at Tahuna Bothies, Newburgh, where you can book one of three bespoke and modern bothies. Each sleeps four people (with a super king bed on a mezzanine and a double sofa bed) and has a kitchenette. The ideal base for enjoying Newburgh beach and hopefully spotting its resident seal colony.

Or feel like you’re at camp with a stay at the family-friendly Cobblehouse Country Cabins, near Turriff. Each cabin has a private decking area and there’s a communal fire pit outside, with your own log burner inside to help you get cosy at night! It’s the perfect spot for exploring nearby beaches, Munros and the river Deveron.

You can also experience breathtaking views of the Cairngorms by glamping at Howe of Torbeg, Ballater. The comfy glamping pods have everything you need inside and out to enjoy the countryside, including a fire bowl for BBQs in the evening and warm bedding for a great night’s sleep.

A sustainable sleepover like no other

Fancy enjoying a more sustainable staycation? There are also eco-friendly places to stay in Aberdeenshire. Take a look at Goukstone Shepherds Huts, Ellon. There are two huts to choose from here, one with views down Ythan River and the other over Gight Valley. Clad in tin, insulated in sheep wool and with natural oak and larch board finishing inside, it oozes country charms. It also boasts solar panels and luxurious touches to add some style to your stay.

There’s also the Wildflower Eco Lodges, near Fraserburgh. These strawbale built lodges were designed with the environment in mind, using natural building materials and techniques. They also look stunning, with a peaceful waterside location overlooking a pond.

View more unusual and quirky accommodation in Aberdeenshire and find out more about how you can Make a Day of It in the area this summer.