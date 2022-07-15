Aberdeen firm supporting young people on World Youth Skills Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen firm TMM Recruitment is working with young people and equipping them with the skills and resources to support their move into first-time employment.

In line with World Youth Skills Day, TMM Recruitment is supporting young people entering accountancy and finance professions, offering practical advice to help identify and highlight key skills and attributes they already possess.

World Youth Skills Day – a United Nations initiative – takes place annually on July 15.

Its purpose is to spotlight the importance of transferrable skills and real work experience by focussing on promoting dialogue between young people, technical and vocational education, training institutions, and employers.

Practical skills and attributes

Craig Low, TMM recruiter said: “We recently spoke to accountancy students at Nescol (North East Scotland College) in Aberdeen.

“Many of our messages focused on the importance of practical skills and attributes such as arriving at work on time, good work ethics – all traits that employers value.

“Employers are definitely shifting focus, with many now looking at these practical skills during the interview process as they support young people through work-based learning that is both recognised and certified.

“An increasing number of young people are also looking to join organisations committed to sustainability and community causes.

“These are key areas where employers could benefit from the forward-thinking and ethical views of young people as they positively influence their strategies.”

Success story

Finn Semmler, a former Nescol accountancy student, was supported by TMM Recruitment when looking to enter the world of work after his studies.

Speaking about his experience, he said: “After leaving school in fifth year to study accountancy (HNC) at Nescol, I began to realise the opportunities available in the financial industry.

“I registered my interest with TMM Recruitment because of the relationships they have with employers.

“Craig helped me develop my CV and interviewing skills and filtered through selected roles and opportunities to fit what I was looking for.

“I know this made all the difference for me because I was offered a position at a company after my first interview.

“Now, the job is going really well, I’m learning so much and I’ve really appreciated the time that senior personnel have put aside for me.”

Valuable insights

Leanne Cruickshank, accountancy lecturer at Nescol, said: “Preparing students for the world of work is integral to all of our courses and gaining industry insight is valuable.

“We’re grateful to TMM Recruitment for sharing their knowledge and expertise to the next generation of accountancy professionals as they start out on their career journey.”

For more information, visit www.tmmrecruitment.com