Why going for gold makes sense for home interiors this summer

If you thought a summer glow could only be achieved with fake tan and bronzing powder, think again.

Homes as well as people can have a summery makeover with the addition of golden accents and other warm metallics.

Gilt edging and shiny surfaces can flash light across the room and elevate any scheme, even down-to-earth trends such as Scandinavian and farmhouse.

Gold is typically associated with a luxe look, but an opulent ambiance doesn’t have to be the goal.

For example the delicate gold edges of vintage china cups and saucers will put the chic into shabby chic for an afternoon tea, while gilded ornaments or bookends will add a touch of brilliance to a boho bedroom.

Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson said: “A fun way to introduce a summer glow into your home is to incorporate shimmering metallic, like gold, brass, and copper, that embrace warmth and brighten up a room.

“From bold metallic wall art to dazzling statement lighting, metallic decor is the perfect option to liven up a summer room, while also adding a touch of glamour.”

If you’ve been swithering over the idea of owning a 1970s-style drinks trolley, this might be the moment to invest in a gold-toned number, because if you’re going to be ironic with your home décor choices, it’s sometimes best to go all-in.

Walls too can benefit from a lustrous new look and there are lots of wallpapers around at the moment with hints of gold, especially in geometric and botanical patterns.

Meanwhile, if you’re feeling artistic and have a steady hand you could take a calligraphy-style paintbrush and a small tin of metallic paint and write an inspiring quote straight onto the wall.

Alternatively, you could make a bold statement with a luxe mural which will bring warmth to the room long after the hot days of summer have faded.

