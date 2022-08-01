Why going for gold makes sense for home interiors this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why going for gold makes sense for home interiors this summer

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Oriental Cranes Mural in Stone with Gold Effect, from £100, I Love Wallpaper.
If you thought a summer glow could only be achieved with fake tan and bronzing powder, think again.

Homes as well as people can have a summery makeover with the addition of golden accents and other warm metallics.

Gold Embossed Faux Plant and Pot £10, Primark.

Gilt edging and shiny surfaces can flash light across the room and elevate any scheme, even down-to-earth trends such as Scandinavian and farmhouse.

Gold is typically associated with a luxe look, but an opulent ambiance doesn’t have to be the goal.

For example the delicate gold edges of vintage china cups and saucers will put the chic into shabby chic for an afternoon tea, while gilded ornaments or bookends will add a touch of brilliance to a boho bedroom.

Gold Lantern, £32.99, Dobbies Garden Centres.

Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson said: “A fun way to introduce a summer glow into your home is to incorporate shimmering metallic, like gold, brass, and copper, that embrace warmth and brighten up a room.

“From bold metallic wall art to dazzling statement lighting, metallic decor is the perfect option to liven up a summer room, while also adding a touch of glamour.”

Gold pattern cushion, £18, M&Co.

If you’ve been swithering over the idea of owning a 1970s-style drinks trolley, this might be the moment to invest in a gold-toned number, because if you’re going to be ironic with your home décor choices, it’s sometimes best to go all-in.

Walls too can benefit from a lustrous new look and there are lots of wallpapers around at the moment with hints of gold, especially in geometric and botanical patterns.

Haygarden 47cm Torchiere Lamp by Etta Avenue, £102.99, Wayfair.

Meanwhile, if you’re feeling artistic and have a steady hand you could take a calligraphy-style paintbrush and a small tin of metallic paint and write an inspiring quote straight onto the wall.

Alternatively, you could make a bold statement with a luxe mural which will bring warmth to the room long after the hot days of summer have faded.

Top picks…

Lake Santharia Gold mural, £295, Avalana.
Pom Pom Velour Cushion, £7.99, M&Co.
Walter Metal Planter, Gold, £18, Cult Furniture.
Gold Hammered Log Holder, £75, Oliver Bonas.
Gold and Glass Satin Swivel Box Scallop, £29.50, Oliver Bonas.
