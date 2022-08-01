Japandi decor: Japanese minimalism meets Scandinavian cosiness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Japandi decor: Japanese minimalism meets Scandinavian cosiness

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bea Medium Sofa, £999, George Reclining Chair, £899, Orlando Large Coffee Table, £379, Barker and Stonehouse.
Bea Medium Sofa, £999, George Reclining Chair, £899, Orlando Large Coffee Table, £379, Barker and Stonehouse.

East meets west is so last century – east meets north is where it’s at now.

Japandi decor mixes the minimalism of Japanese style with the cosiness of Scandinavian chic for a look that’s stripped back and yet homely.

According to home interiors brand, Industville, the term Japandi has 56.5 million mentions on Instagram and TikTok as design nerds clamour to put their own spin on the trend.

Habitat Luiss Rattan Table Lamp in Orange, £43, Argos.

It’s the ideal look for a showhome because its neutral palette and lack of clutter creates a light and airy space.

Alysha Alli, head of the interior design team at housebuilder Redrow, explained: “Geographically, Japan and Scandinavia may be worlds apart but when it comes to design, they are synonymous with creating interiors rooted in simplicity, comfort, neutral colours and natural materials.

Kentia Palm and Fractured Beige Pot, £104, Soho House.

“Together, the two cultures have led to the recent creation of the now universally-loved interior trend, Japandi.

“While the trend has been around since 2016, its popularity grew throughout the pandemic, and still has an enduring effect,” said Alli.

“Homeowners continue to create a functional yet welcoming interior that’s perfectly suited to a healthy balance of work and home life.”

Emely Solid Wood three legs coffee table, £109.99, Wayfair.

Scandinavian homes, she said, tend to prioritise comfortable interiors that are warm and inviting and there’s a word for it – ‘hygge’.

Japan, meanwhile, embraces the Zen Buddhist philosophy of wabi-sabi, which is to do with the impermanence and imperfection of existence.

In design, that translates as asymmetry, rawness and simplicity.

Katie Victoria Brown Oriental Birds and Blossoms, £135, Charlton Island.

Alli said: “The term refers to embracing imperfections and finding beauty in the natural, unpolished world.

“This fusion of two cultural beliefs has today created a design that’s loved for its welcoming and warm minimalist aesthetic.”

Collette Ceramic Mug, £14, Oliver Bonas.

Earthy tones and muted colours make up the Japandi palette and while wood is the dominant material, other natural elements such as bamboo, rattan, cotton or hemp also work well.

Sustainability and nature are key considerations so no Japandi home would be complete without foliage, although a single large plant is better than lots of little ones because clutter is to be avoided at all costs.

Top picks…

Leaf Wood Bowl, £17, Matalan.
Wooden serving dish, £12.99, Homesense.
Wooden Catchall in Natural, £12, Habitat.
Leo Wooden Dining Chair, Black & Walnut, £229, Cult Furniture.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]