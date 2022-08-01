Japandi decor: Japanese minimalism meets Scandinavian cosiness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East meets west is so last century – east meets north is where it’s at now.

Japandi decor mixes the minimalism of Japanese style with the cosiness of Scandinavian chic for a look that’s stripped back and yet homely.

According to home interiors brand, Industville, the term Japandi has 56.5 million mentions on Instagram and TikTok as design nerds clamour to put their own spin on the trend.

It’s the ideal look for a showhome because its neutral palette and lack of clutter creates a light and airy space.

Alysha Alli, head of the interior design team at housebuilder Redrow, explained: “Geographically, Japan and Scandinavia may be worlds apart but when it comes to design, they are synonymous with creating interiors rooted in simplicity, comfort, neutral colours and natural materials.

“Together, the two cultures have led to the recent creation of the now universally-loved interior trend, Japandi.

“While the trend has been around since 2016, its popularity grew throughout the pandemic, and still has an enduring effect,” said Alli.

“Homeowners continue to create a functional yet welcoming interior that’s perfectly suited to a healthy balance of work and home life.”

Scandinavian homes, she said, tend to prioritise comfortable interiors that are warm and inviting and there’s a word for it – ‘hygge’.

Japan, meanwhile, embraces the Zen Buddhist philosophy of wabi-sabi, which is to do with the impermanence and imperfection of existence.

In design, that translates as asymmetry, rawness and simplicity.

Alli said: “The term refers to embracing imperfections and finding beauty in the natural, unpolished world.

“This fusion of two cultural beliefs has today created a design that’s loved for its welcoming and warm minimalist aesthetic.”

Earthy tones and muted colours make up the Japandi palette and while wood is the dominant material, other natural elements such as bamboo, rattan, cotton or hemp also work well.

Sustainability and nature are key considerations so no Japandi home would be complete without foliage, although a single large plant is better than lots of little ones because clutter is to be avoided at all costs.

Top picks…