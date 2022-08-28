Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century

By Jamie Wilde
August 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Gaelic poet and singer-songwriter Marcas Mac an Tuairneir has just released his new GaelPop album, Speactram.
Gaelic has been connected to Scotland’s culture for centuries.

The language’s origins are thought to be around 2,000 years old and its traditions remain inherent to many Gaelic communities today.

Gaelic music is similarly woven into the fabric of Scotland.

But one man could be about to give the art form a completely new transformation.

Marcas Mac an Tuairneir.

“What I really want to do is to prove that Gaelic cultures can be contemporary as well as traditional,” says Marcas Mac an Tuairneir, a Gaelic poet and singer-songwriter who has just released his debut album, Speactram (which translates as spectrum in English).

“I would love to see myself as a pioneer of the new genre of GaelPop.”

Gaelic roots

Originally from Yorkshire and a descendant of Irish Gaelic grandparents, Marcas honed in on his Gaelic roots while studying at the University of Aberdeen.

With his mother having fond memories of studying Scottish literature at the University of Dundee, she pushed Marcas to also head to Scotland when it came time for him to leave school.

Marcas is pioneering a new wave in Gaelic popular music.

Years before then, she had been guiding Marcas towards the creative path he finds himself on now by displaying his childhood poems around the family home.

“My mum really encouraged me with poetry and she’s kept pieces that I’ve written from being a kid, which is so nice,” says Marcas.

“I grew up with a lot of Scottish and Irish music in the house. The first time I heard Gaelic was through Runrig on the school run!

“Then when I came to Aberdeen, I was made to feel that we were the next generation of Gaelic speakers and be the ones to take it forward in modern society.

“There was a strong Gaelic community in the city, there was lots going on and it was really welcoming.”

Musical dreams

After finishing his studies, Marcas quickly earned himself a reputation as an acclaimed Gaelic poet and writer.

But deep down, there was another creative pursuit he felt he had to pursue: music.

“Music was very much a hobby growing up which my parents supported, but I wasn’t encouraged for it to be my core focus,” Marcas explains.

“I remember singing and dancing along to so many things as a kid thinking I was a pop singer.

“But it wasn’t until I started to have a professional foot-in with my poetry that I started to look back on it.

“It was always a dream of mine to make my own album and I thought this would be my last chance – so I went for it.”

GaelPop sensation

It was while Marcas was working on a writing commission that he discovered a gap in Gaelic popular music that he felt he could bridge.

“There were Gaelic-speaking bands and musicians such as 101 Band and Na Soluis Dhuibh that were playing around with the sounds of pop music in the early ’80s,” says Marcas.

Marcas hopes his GaelPop music can make it into the charts.

“But towards the end of the decade, they just stopped doing it.

“That made me think that there was a point of contact for my own project – to bring through this pop music element in Gaelic that never really got off the ground.”

With his new album Speactram, Marcas is pioneering a new wave for Gaelic popular music which is being branded as GaelPop.

He fuses contemporary pop songwriting and production with Gaelic language across Speactram’s 14 tracks, harnessing a wide range of personal and social narratives in the lyrics from relationships to social media.

“If this music can connect with young Gaelic creators, then it’s doing its job,” Marcas Mac an Tuairneir.

Bruidhinn (which translates as speak in English) is one the album’s key tracks.

Marcas wrote it in response to abuse that he often sees Gaelic speakers receiving online and the song aims to fight back against tropes that Gaelic doesn’t have a place in contemporary society by its simple call to action: speak.

Breaking boundaries

As a gay, genderqueer man, Marcas is also breaking boundaries by introducing an LGBTQI+ lens to Gaelic popular music.

“I still feel that there’s a lot of silence around LGBTQI+ issues – particularly in Gaelic communities,” says Marcas.

“But I’ve felt that I have the potential to add my own voice to that through my poetry and my music.”

Marcas is opening new doors for Gaelic creators through his creative work.

Beyond this, Marcas hopes his work can go on to inspire new generations of both Gaelic and LGBTQI+ creatives.

“If this music can connect with young Gaelic creators, then it’s doing its job,” says Marcas.

“I want to challenge the dominance of the English language on radio in particular – that’s why I’ve made music that is absolutely chart-friendly.

“There’s a new generation of Gaelic creators coming through and it’s really inspiring to see.”

Speactram’s album cover and tracklist.

Speactram by Marcas Mac an Tuairneir is available to listen to on all major streaming platforms and was recently featured on BBC Radio 6 Music.

