Looking for a new career in the media? Don’t miss this opportunity

Presented by DC Thomson
August 4, 2022, 12:06 pm
If you love new challenges, working with people and learning new skills, as well as developing your existing talents, then the role of an account manager in DC Thomson’s advertising sales team in Inverness could be for you…

After four years at DC Thomson, Lorna Anderson is thriving in her role of account manager, so she is best-placed to tells us about her experience in the role and what it is really like being a member of the sales team. Do you have what it takes to join the team?

On the role

LORNA ANDERSON, account manager, Aberdeen.

“The best thing about the job is that every day is totally different. I also really enjoy working on a number of campaigns for customers that I have built relationships with over the years.

“If you like dealing with a variety of business and people from all walks of life, with different personalities, then this could be the role for you.

“As an account manager, it’s as if you are building your own mini-business but the beauty is, you can always rely on your manager (and other departments) to support you. No two days are ever the same – you could be in the office one day, on Teams calls to clients another; attending in-person meetings the next; and working from home the following day – it’s great!

“The other exciting thing about the role is learning along the way from other teams across the business. At DC Thomson we are all constantly learning and developing.”

On the person

“Being an account manager also brings a lot of opportunities you wouldn’t get otherwise. For example, I have attended lots of events which I have thoroughly enjoyed. So, this role would suit a very social person, as well as someone who is enthusiastic, driven and self-motivated, because there are times when you have to push yourself.”

On working for DC Thomson

“As you may know, DC Thomson is a family-run business and I see it as a big family. You feel as if you’re contributing to its success. Also, it is a great employer to work for and that was shown during (and after) the pandemic when the Thomsons gave staff a lot of additional support and flexibility, which some other businesses didn’t.”

Advice for candidates

“Be yourself. Be honest about what you can do and where your strengths lie. Combine this with the training on products you get when you arrive – and you can’t go wrong.”

Working for DC Thomson: how to apply

To apply for an account manager’s role in Inverness and continue to develop in your advertising sales career, like Lorna, fill in the application form today.

