Watch: Carnival atmosphere set to light up the city as Aberdeen’s Mela is back

Larger than life lions, Japanese drumming and Bollywood dancing, the Granite City is set to be transformed into a colourful kaleidoscope of music, dance and culture as the Aberdeen Mela One World Day is back with a bang.

“Togetherness” is how the organiser Ahashan Habib sums up what the vibrant carnival at Westburn Park next Sunday (August 21) is all about as over 100 performers from Aberdeen and across the world gather for the big al fresco party.

Starting life as a small-scale event eight years ago, the dazzling spectacle now attracts performers from across the north-east and all corners of the globe.

From traditional Venezuelan dancers and samba drummers to cuisine from across the world and arts and crafts, there’s fun for all the family at what is the largest free celebration of diversity in the north-east.

With final preparations and rehearsals underway, Your Life caught up with some of the stars of the show to find out why the annual festival is so special to the city.

Ahashan Habib, Mela organiser

After a tough few years, most of which has been spent isolating, bringing people from all backgrounds together has never been more important.

That is the view of Ahashan Habib, the general manager of Aberdeen’s Multicultural Centre, who is the driving force behind Aberdeen’s Mela – which translates as an Indian festival or fair.

“It’s our first festival in three years so this year we are going to be extra magical,” says Ahashan.

“Expect some big names coming up from London, Manchester and Glasgow.

“We’re really excited to relaunch the Mela as culture can bring people together.

“In fact, bringing people together is so important, especially after the past two years as Covid has had a big impact on people’s mental health.

“So this Mela is going to bring a lot of joy to the community as there’s going to be lots of different cultural activities and food – it’s just such a great family event.”

Big celebration

It was back in 2014 when Aberdeen’s Mela One World Day started on a smaller scale before it quickly grew into something much bigger.

“In 2016 the council asked me if I would like to help organise the Mela so we launched a bigger Mela at Union Terrace Garden,” says Ahashan.

“Then in 2017 we moved down to Westburn Park, attracting artists from all over the world and we had lots of stalls.

“Everyone enjoyed the day and it gave a real identity to the event.”

Westburn Park

Returning to Westburn Park after a three-year hiatus, next Sunday’s event is set to be bigger and better than ever.

“At the last Mela there were about 10,000 people there so we’re hoping to see a similar number and maybe even more this year,” says Ahashan.

“Westburn Park is a great location as it’s in the middle of the city so people who pass the park can see what is happening and the passing trade gives us good footfall.”

Music, food and dance

With a packed programme of both local and international performers plus more than 50 stalls and plenty of food, Ahashan says it will be a feast for the eyes, ears and tastebuds.

“We have headliners like Guru Soundz from London who have performed at the last three Melas, they are very popular,” says Ahashan.

“We also have Raag Qawwali Group, a band who are very popular in India and the sub continent.

“We also have Baila Venezuela, a Venezuelan dance group from Edinburgh, and Tsuchigumo Daiko, an organisation based in Glasgow, dedicated to the Japanese art of Taiko Drumming.”

100 performers

Throughout the day the main stage will be at the beating heart of the event as 100 performers put on a show to remember including Aberdeen’s very own Afristyle dance club and the Touch of Love Outreach group.

Seeing everyone come together at the park will be a special moment for Ahashan.

“Togetherness is very important,” says Ahashan.

“People have very busy lives so we want to just bring them together for a big celebration and give everyone a flavour of all the different cultures.

“It’s very important to integrate in our multi-cultural environment and to know each other as that can bring true harmony to the city.”

In addition to the music and dancing, spectators can also look round the 50 stalls that will be set up throughout the park and sample international cuisine.

“The Mela will be spread out all over the park so the main stage will be on the western side of the park and there will also be about 50 stalls from different groups and charities.

“We’ll also have lots of different cuisines like Indian, Middle Eastern, African food and local food to try.

“We’re also going to have some craft stalls with crafts from different countries.”

Aarna Sharma and mum Shilpi Vatsa, Mela performers

Exquisitely dressed in elaborate costumes, jewellery twinkling in the sunlight, Aarna Sharma and her mum Shilpi Vatsu are an enchanting sight to behold.

But it’s as they start dancing when the magic really happens.

“People are always very happy to see us dance and they enjoy asking us about our performances and our costumes,” says Shilpi.

The mesmerising mother and daughter from Cults are among 100 performers who will light up Westburn Park with their Bollywood dancing.

“I’m very excited to be performing Bollywood dance with my daughter at the Mela,” says Shilpi.

“The Mela is always such an amazing day as there’s so many different performances as well as food and music.”

Colourful spectacle

Originally from India, Shilpi, her husband AJ, their daughter Aarna and son Aarush, moved to Scotland in 2011 before settling in Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen is a very welcoming city, the local people are very friendly,” says Shilpi.

“I love to stay here and they love our food and our culture.”

Shilpi and Aarna are no strangers to the stage as they’ve both performed at various community events throughout the city and beyond.

“I’ve performed before with my daughter at the Highland Games which was brilliant,” says Shilpi.

“Aarna has also performed at our local community centre too.”

Dazzling dance

Dancing from an early age, Aarna, 15, a pupil at Cults Academy, has certainly inherited her mother’s gift for Bollywood and Indian classical dance.

“Aarna has been learning Indian classical dance from seven years old and since then she has performed everywhere, including the Mela twice before.”

On the day Aarna will perform a classical Indian dance before joining her mum for a Bollywood dance duet.

“For the classical dance her costume is very colourful, and in Bollywood her costume is amazing and colourful.

“Bollywood is very much about the music as it’s very high pitched and energetic but in the classical Indian dance the music is very soothing.”

Being part of the Mela means an awful lot for Aarna and her mum.

“In Aberdeen all the culture is here and there’s people from so many different countries,” says Shilpi.

“Through the Mela we can feel this mix of culture through food, dance and music.”

Sarah Wang, institute manager, Confucius Institute of the University of Aberdeen

If you see a couple of lions roaming around Westburn Park next weekend, don’t fret, they’re of the friendlier variety.

In fact, the colourful lions are sure to bring a smile to your face as they are part of the traditional Chinese celebrations expected to thrill the crowds.

“The traditional Chinese lion dance is amazing as they have a big drum, gong and cymbal so the percussion is live,” says Sarah, 36, who lives in Aberdeen.

“The lions are always a big hit, a lot of people come just to see the lions.”

Chinese culture

As the manager of Confucius Institute of the University of Aberdeen – an institute that champions Chinese language and culture – Sarah works closely with the local Chinese community who are performing at the event.

“We work collaboratively with the local Chinese community and local groups like the Red Phoenix Dance Group and Yee’s Hung Ga, a martial arts group,” says Sarah.

“Together we represent an element of Chinese culture in the community here in the north-east as part of the Mela.

“I think the Mela is really important for showcasing some of the diversity and culture that is here in Aberdeen.”

Dancing lion

With rehearsals taking place all year round at Ferryhill Community Centre, Sarah says the young performers are more than ready to take to the stage.

“It’s always a good experience for the young performers, especially after the pandemic and missing out on performing for so long,” says Sarah.

“We’ve got a girls’ dance group and a boys’ dance group performing at the Mela so this will be their second performance since restrictions have lifted.

“It’ll be really special for the kids to perform in front of a live audience again.”

Sarah hopes everyone will visit their special tent on the day, which will feature plenty of activities for both children and adults.

“We’ll be offering Chinese calligraphy at our stall throughout the day so people can come and learn a character that they can draw themselves and take home with them,” says Sarah.

“People can also just come over for a chat and find out more about us.”

Sarah believes the Mela is great for the city in so many ways.

“I think a lot of people maybe don’t realise how many cultural groups there are in the north-east,” says Sarah.

“The Mela is for everyone, the whole family could come down – it’s just such a lovely atmosphere. ”

Shailini Vinod and daughter Shashwati, Mela performers

“Because I’m her mother it might sound biased but we’re just very proud,” says Shailini Vinod when talking about her daughter Shashwati, one of the immensely talented Aberdeen dancers who is sure to spread joy throughout the audience.

“When she dances her face lights up and she can communicate how she feels through dance so she can engage very well with her audience,” says Shailini.

“I hope it doesn’t come across as boastful because it’s not at all.”

Indian classical dance

Like mother like daughter, the duo are experts when it comes to Indian classical dance.

“Shashwati focuses on two different dance forms, Mohiniyattam – an Indian classical dance form that developed and remained popular in the state of Kerala – and Bharatanatyam (the oldest classical dance tradition in India),” says Shailini.

“I might dance a duet with Shashwati at the Mela, I’m not sure yet.

“It just depends on the time factor as it takes about three to three and a half hours for me to do Shashwati’s hair and make-up for the performance.”

With dance being such a huge part of the Vinod family’s life, it feels special to them that they can share it with the community.

“I dance and my sister dances but Shashwati has a very particular interest in it,” says Shailini.

“I think she’s at her best when she’s dancing.”

Mela magic

With so many of Shashwati’s performances cancelled due to coronavirus, this year’s Mela will be more special than ever.

“We are looking forward to the Mela, especially after Covid as there’s been a lot of festivals that she was due to go to which were cancelled,” says Shailini.

“Shashwati loves performing.

“It’s also great to see all the different danceforms come together at the Mela.”

Together with Shashwati, some of the other acts include Desi Braveheart, Nicoled, the Guarana Street Band, The Bangali dance group and Anupriya Vas.

A number of voluntary organisations and charities will also be there to share information about their work at the festival.

The Aberdeen Mela One World Day will be held on Sunday, August 21, between 12pm and 7pm at Westburn Park.

Entry is free and for more information check out the website www.melaaberdeen.org.uk