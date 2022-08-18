Earn your stripes: How to wear this classic summer staple

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s something about stripes that makes them utterly summery.

Maybe it’s because they are evocative of the sea and the seaside with sailor tops, deckchairs and ice-cream shop awnings springing to mind.

Stripes are jolly and casual, like a fun day at the beach, and so they make the perfect holiday print.

They are likely to be seen on warm-weather fabrics such as cotton and fine knitwear, although they aren’t averse to staying out after dark on more luxe, satin-like materials.

Teamed with a matching pair of strappy sandals and a touch of bling they can party as well as any other pattern.

The spring/summer 2022 runways featured lots of stripes ranging from understated shirts and elegant eveningwear in monochrome through to multicolour.

There are a few ways to work stripes into your summer wardrobe and designers have embraced the traditional as well as putting new spins on old favourites.

Nautical navy and white stripes never go out of style and this season the classic long-sleeved Breton top makes way for floaty tops and cute T-shirts.

To ramp up this nautical look wear with white denim and espadrilles or even deck shoes – although that could be taking a theme too far.

Designers Jil Sander and Kenneth Ize layered striped separates while Schiaparelli and Tory Burch opted for flowing dresses in vertical stripes.

Monochrome is always a crisp and classy combination and is easy to dress up with a black, or even better, white, blazer and smart handbag.

The only word of warning about wearing stripes is to consider the colours and the width of the stripe carefully because sports teams tend to wear stripes and it is possible to end up looking like you’ve bought your outfit at a football or rugby club merchandise store.

Top picks