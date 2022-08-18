Earn your stripes: How to wear this classic summer staple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Earn your stripes: How to wear this classic summer staple

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lascana Striped Long Sleeve Cardigan, £38, Striped T-Shirt Dress, £38, Freemans.
Lascana Striped Long Sleeve Cardigan, £38, Striped T-Shirt Dress, £38, Freemans.

There’s something about stripes that makes them utterly summery.

Maybe it’s because they are evocative of the sea and the seaside with sailor tops, deckchairs and ice-cream shop awnings springing to mind.

Stripes are jolly and casual, like a fun day at the beach, and so they make the perfect holiday print.

Abstract Printed Maxi Skirt In Purple, £45, Chi Chi London.

They are likely to be seen on warm-weather fabrics such as cotton and fine knitwear, although they aren’t averse to staying out after dark on more luxe, satin-like materials.

Teamed with a matching pair of strappy sandals and a touch of bling they can party as well as any other pattern.

The spring/summer 2022 runways featured lots of stripes ranging from understated shirts and elegant eveningwear in monochrome through to multicolour.

Stripe Woven Front Sleeveless T-Shirt, £26, M&Co.

There are a few ways to work stripes into your summer wardrobe and designers have embraced the traditional as well as putting new spins on old favourites.

Nautical navy and white stripes never go out of style and this season the classic long-sleeved Breton top makes way for floaty tops and cute T-shirts.

To ramp up this nautical look wear with white denim and espadrilles or even deck shoes – although that could be taking a theme too far.

Women’s Striped Cardigan Ecru, £36 (was £90), Lyle and Scott.

Designers Jil Sander and Kenneth Ize layered striped separates while Schiaparelli and Tory Burch opted for flowing dresses in vertical stripes.

Monochrome is always a crisp and classy combination and is easy to dress up with a black, or even better, white, blazer and smart handbag.

The only word of warning about wearing stripes is to consider the colours and the width of the stripe carefully because sports teams tend to wear stripes and it is possible to end up looking like you’ve bought your outfit at a football or rugby club merchandise store.

Top picks

Red Pink Stripe Sundress, £69, Crew Clothing.
Sookie slip dress in stripe, £55, Dancing Leopard.
Rainbow stripe linen skirt, £19.99, M&Co.
Khost Clothing stripe ochre jumper, £49, M&Co.
Love Mark Heyes Stripe Print Tiered Midi Dress £49, Freemans.
Green Stripe Viscose Scoop Tee, £15, F&F.
Lascana Striped Long Sleeve Cardigan, £38, Striped T-Shirt Dress, £38, Freemans.

 

