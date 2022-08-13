Yvie Burnett: Boris takes a break while country battles with bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yvie Burnett: Boris takes a break while country battles with bills

By Yvie Burnett
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Energy bills are rising rapidly causing concern for just about everyone.
“Energy bills to hit over £4,200 a year.”

This was a headline I saw which made me stop in my tracks.

Energy companies have apparently made £3 billion in the past few months, so why on Earth are they allowed to charge this?

Wrapping up warm at home may become essential as the weather gets colder and the bills get higher.

As much as we are basking in beautiful sunshine right now and trying not to think of the fact that it will be freezing cold, rainy and windy in a couple of months and the nights will be drawing in, we will soon want to turn our heating up and cook hot comfort food and we can’t sit in the dark or by the light of a candle.

Trying to stay warm may not be a top priority now, but the cold weather will be here soon enough.

There are people in real poverty in this country and hopefully they will get the help and benefits they need and deserve but also there are many people who just get by.

What about them?

If they just get by now, what on Earth can they cut back on?

Paying bills

There have been calls for people to refuse to pay the bills or to cancel their direct debits but surely, they would just end up with penalties.

However maybe the fact that so many people are genuinely thinking of doing this will get that outgoing prime minister who is apparently on holiday, to do something really good for a change before he leaves and deal with this looming crisis.

By the way, why is he on holiday when he has only four weeks left in the job?

Boris Johnson has gone on holiday with just four weeks left in the job.

Back pain

Millions of us have it to differing degrees and it’s the complex nature of it and the fact that it can be an occasional twinge or a full-blown agonising spasm, where you can’t move, that makes it difficult to generalise.

I’ve been properly debilitated with it this week and my heart goes out to all of you fellow sufferers.

Back pain affects millions of people and can make life a misery.

After a few days, including a very sedate birthday, quite literally, I managed to head into London to see a spine specialist and have an MRI scan.

I decided instead of having to sit in a cab where getting in and out and sitting still would be a problem, I would get the train and Tube.

I was acutely aware that this was one day of my life and I don’t have to deal with this day to day but millions of actual disabled people do have to.

Invisible disabilities

Back pain or mobility problems are often an invisible disability.

You don’t have a blue badge on your head saying ‘I need a seat or take care not to bump into me’.

When getting in a lift a young woman with a suitcase looked at me as if to say, ‘take the stairs you lazy woman!’.

I think we should all have to walk in the shoes of a mobility-impaired person for a day.

It most certainly humbled me and made me very grateful that I can usually get around without even a thought.

A cosy fire pit might come in extra handy this year.

More mindful

With wheelchair users, their disability is visible.

There are millions of people dealing with invisible disabilities or illnesses.

So just look around and if someone looks like they need a seat or they need help just offer.

I’m going to be much more mindful of this in the future.

I will have the results of my MRI next week so let’s hope it’s something fixable.

Lost suitcase

Now I wonder if you remember that I complained to KLM after they lost my case for four days a few weeks ago and they said I could buy the equivalent of what was in my case.

So remember I decided on posh high street rather than super cheap or designer and I bought a whole outfit.

Low and behold they transferred the full amount I had claimed.

I was expecting some excuse as to why I wasn’t eligible.

When your luggage isn’t where it’s supposed to be it’s a worrying, even upsetting, moment.

I said I would let you know the outcome and it’s good to see a company sticking to what they promise.

Well done KLM, very impressive customer service.

Customer service is so important for companies.

I think it’s the singular most important reason that would make most of us use that company again.

KLM will definitely be getting another booking from me soon.

Yvie celebrates her birthday with lots of cards and flowers.

As I said it was my birthday this week and thank you to those of you who sent messages.

Gordon excelled himself with some lovely gifts but as you know, I did actually want a fire pit. If the cost of energy continues to rise he might be wishing he had bought me one!

Have a good week,

Yvie x

 

 

