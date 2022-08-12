Aesthetic practitioner finds success through Business Gateway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aesthetic practitioner finds success through Business Gateway

By Jamie Wilde
August 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Carly Stewart, founder of Carly Skin Specialist, pictured outside Face Factor aesthetic clinic in Millburn Street, Aberdeen.
An Aberdeen aesthetic practitioner has successfully launched her own business after seeking advice from Business Gateway, which saw her access grants worth £3,500.

Carly Stewart, an award-winning aesthetic practitioner, provides skin consultations and offers a wide range of services through her business, Carly Skin Specialist.

Carly is delighted to have received support for her new business through Business Gateway.

Some of these services include medical micro needling, dermaplaning and facial waxing, as well as a variety of beauty treatments.

Carly was awarded a practitioner of the year award at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2019, but she later found herself unemployed and on Universal Credit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New start

Determined to succeed, she approached Business Gateway for advice on how to get her own new business off the ground.

With Business Gateway’s advice, Carly secured the New Enterprise Allowance grant, which helped her to buy the appropriate commercial equipment to carry out her aesthetic services.

Business Gateway gave Carly advice to access grants and funds to support her business.

Additionally, Business Gateway worked with Carly to secure a grant worth £2,500 through the Parental Employability Support delivered by Aberdeen City Council.

This funding helped Carly receive training and facilitate her to move into new premises at Face Factor medical aesthetics clinic in Aberdeen.

Renewed confidence

Carly Stewart, founder of Carly Skin Specialist said: “When I became unemployed a few years ago, my mind was all over the place.

“I was spending a lot of time staring at four walls and that’s when I thought to myself, I’ve got that many qualifications and experience, why don’t I just start up on my own?

“I feel like I’m really helping people through my work now and I’m very proud of how far I’ve come,” Carly Stewart.

“However, I’m a single mum and I was terrified about not being able to afford things and getting the business going.

“One of my friends was a self-employed hairdresser and she was the one that suggested I get in touch with Business Gateway.

“They really gave me the confidence I needed to start my own business.

Carly alongside her range of skin and beauty utensils.

“I managed to put myself on a few training courses, I got help to buy new equipment – it just did wonders.

“My advisor Gillian was amazing too. If I had any questions, I’d just send her an email and she’d get right back to me.

“I feel like I’m really helping people through my work now and I’m very proud of how far I’ve come.”

Hard working

Gillian Macdonald, Carly’s adviser at Business Gateway, also said: “Carly has worked incredibly hard to get to where she is, from being unemployed to launching a business in the height of the pandemic.

“It is fantastic to see how well Carly is doing and to have been able to support her through the process of starting up.”

Visit Carly’s business page on Instagram as well as Business Gateway’s website to find out more information on their full range of services.

