Aesthetic practitioner finds success through Business Gateway

An Aberdeen aesthetic practitioner has successfully launched her own business after seeking advice from Business Gateway, which saw her access grants worth £3,500.

Carly Stewart, an award-winning aesthetic practitioner, provides skin consultations and offers a wide range of services through her business, Carly Skin Specialist.

Some of these services include medical micro needling, dermaplaning and facial waxing, as well as a variety of beauty treatments.

Carly was awarded a practitioner of the year award at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2019, but she later found herself unemployed and on Universal Credit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New start

Determined to succeed, she approached Business Gateway for advice on how to get her own new business off the ground.

With Business Gateway’s advice, Carly secured the New Enterprise Allowance grant, which helped her to buy the appropriate commercial equipment to carry out her aesthetic services.

Additionally, Business Gateway worked with Carly to secure a grant worth £2,500 through the Parental Employability Support delivered by Aberdeen City Council.

This funding helped Carly receive training and facilitate her to move into new premises at Face Factor medical aesthetics clinic in Aberdeen.

Renewed confidence

Carly Stewart, founder of Carly Skin Specialist said: “When I became unemployed a few years ago, my mind was all over the place.

“I was spending a lot of time staring at four walls and that’s when I thought to myself, I’ve got that many qualifications and experience, why don’t I just start up on my own?

“However, I’m a single mum and I was terrified about not being able to afford things and getting the business going.

“One of my friends was a self-employed hairdresser and she was the one that suggested I get in touch with Business Gateway.

“They really gave me the confidence I needed to start my own business.

“I managed to put myself on a few training courses, I got help to buy new equipment – it just did wonders.

“My advisor Gillian was amazing too. If I had any questions, I’d just send her an email and she’d get right back to me.

“I feel like I’m really helping people through my work now and I’m very proud of how far I’ve come.”

Hard working

Gillian Macdonald, Carly’s adviser at Business Gateway, also said: “Carly has worked incredibly hard to get to where she is, from being unemployed to launching a business in the height of the pandemic.

“It is fantastic to see how well Carly is doing and to have been able to support her through the process of starting up.”

