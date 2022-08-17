Home security: How to keep your home safe this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keeping our homes safe – especially during holiday season – is something we all worry about.

And when it’s hot, is it actually OK to leave windows and doors wide open, or are we making ourselves a target?

From smart home alarm systems to properly securing windows and doors, or even using strategic landscaping, Victoria Harrison, editor of home renovation and design platform Houzz, shares some helpful tips to keep your home safe…

Make the most of your tech

Consumer technology is smarter than ever, and Harrison says there are several solutions available to help you deter burglars – and keep an eye on your home from afar.

From outdoor security cameras and lighting, to alarms and detectors among the most frequently purchased technology upgrades, tech is definitely worth investing in.

“Technology is an obvious starting point when it comes to securing your home – and innovations in home security systems mean consumers now have access to wireless and modular options at more affordable prices,” notes Harrison.

She says doorbell cameras are proving to be a popular choice, purchased by one in 10 renovating homeowners, so you can see who’s approaching your home from wherever you are in the world. Smart systems enabling you to switch lights on and off from a far a good idea too.

Landscaping is a secret weapon

“Burglars will look for cover, and your landscaping can sometimes unintentionally provide this,” she warns.

“Any large hedges and shrubbery around entry points provide criminals with the opportunity they need to break in.”

To avoid this, Harrison suggests trimming all hedges to a metre or shorter.

Gravel around windows provide a loud crunch that can be enough to deter house-breakers and low, spiky bushes can also help.

Install security lighting

Harrison says it’s the top security purchase among renovating homeowners – and for good reason.

Motion-activated lights can spook potential trespassers, and also help to highlight passers-by to any suspicious activity.

Secure your windows

Harrison points out: “Windows are a popular entry point for burglars, so it pays to secure them. Most windows will have some sort of latch that can be easily opened if someone is willing to break the glass and reach inside, so ensure all windows are fitted with a robust locking mechanism.

Many homeowners opt to close curtains or blinds to discourage potential burglars from seeing in – but this can be a giveaway the home is empty.

“Instead, designers advise using sheer curtains in light linen – this helps to block the view, and also looks great year-round.”

Install a fence

Another access point to consider is the garden, suggests Harrison. Especially if you back onto any pathways or access roads, which might offer potential burglars a less overlooked route in.

“Landscape designers suggest opting for wooden fences with close boarding, as this doesn’t offer footholds for intruders,” she adds.

The stronger the door, the better

The majority of break-ins are through a front or back door, so it may be worth considering upgrading an old door for a more secure option, advises Harrison.

“If you are replacing a door, you will want to look out for one that’s equipped with a multipoint locking system, heavy-duty hinges and a high-quality cylinder,” she notes.