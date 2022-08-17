Home security: How to keep your home safe this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Home security: How to keep your home safe this summer

By Sam Wylie-Harris
August 17, 2022, 11:45 am
Technology can be used to great advantage when it comes to home security with increasingly sophisticated systems.
Technology can be used to great advantage when it comes to home security with increasingly sophisticated systems.

Keeping our homes safe – especially during holiday season – is something we all worry about.

And when it’s hot, is it actually OK to leave windows and doors wide open, or are we making ourselves a target?

A house with security lighting fitted to go with the aesthetic of the home while being useful as well.

From smart home alarm systems to properly securing windows and doors, or even using strategic landscaping, Victoria Harrison, editor of home renovation and design platform Houzz, shares some helpful tips to keep your home safe…

Make the most of your tech

Consumer technology is smarter than ever, and Harrison says there are several solutions available to help you deter burglars – and keep an eye on your home from afar.

From outdoor security cameras and lighting, to alarms and detectors among the most frequently purchased technology upgrades, tech is definitely worth investing in.

A woman rings a house intercom with a camera installed.

“Technology is an obvious starting point when it comes to securing your home – and innovations in home security systems mean consumers now have access to wireless and modular options at more affordable prices,” notes Harrison.

She says doorbell cameras are proving to be a popular choice, purchased by one in 10 renovating homeowners, so you can see who’s approaching your home from wherever you are in the world. Smart systems enabling you to switch lights on and off from a far a good idea too.

Landscaping is a secret weapon

“Burglars will look for cover, and your landscaping can sometimes unintentionally provide this,” she warns.

“Any large hedges and shrubbery around entry points provide criminals with the opportunity they need to break in.”

To avoid this, Harrison suggests trimming all hedges to a metre or shorter.

Gravel around windows provide a loud crunch that can be enough to deter house-breakers and low, spiky bushes can also help.

A garden with fencing to deter potential criminals.

Install security lighting

Harrison says it’s the top security purchase among renovating homeowners – and for good reason.

Motion-activated lights can spook potential trespassers, and also help to highlight passers-by to any suspicious activity.

Secure your windows

Harrison points out: “Windows are a popular entry point for burglars, so it pays to secure them. Most windows will have some sort of latch that can be easily opened if someone is willing to break the glass and reach inside, so ensure all windows are fitted with a robust locking mechanism.

Many homeowners opt to close curtains or blinds to discourage potential burglars from seeing in – but this can be a giveaway the home is empty.

“Instead, designers advise using sheer curtains in light linen – this helps to block the view, and also looks great year-round.”

A room with a blind and sheer curtains can stop people seeing in instead of closing the curtains.

Install a fence

Another access point to consider is the garden, suggests Harrison. Especially if you back onto any pathways or access roads, which might offer potential burglars a less overlooked route in.

“Landscape designers suggest opting for wooden fences with close boarding, as this doesn’t offer footholds for intruders,” she adds.

Security cameras are a deterrent and are increasingly popular.

The stronger the door, the better

The majority of break-ins are through a front or back door, so it may be worth considering upgrading an old door for a more secure option, advises Harrison.

“If you are replacing a door, you will want to look out for one that’s equipped with a multipoint locking system, heavy-duty hinges and a high-quality cylinder,” she notes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

If you love a home-grown tomato you might have to do some homework.
Jim McColl: The ins and outs of growing top tomatoes
0
Ollie Medium Fabric Sofa Bed, £1,095, Furniture Village.
Bedtime stories: How to create a heavenly haven for overnight guests
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Dillon Rae of 210 Bistro shares the effects of working in hospitality - good…
0
Markus Stitz, Mark Beaumont and Jenny Graham on Scalpsie Bay in Bute. Photo: Maciek Tomiczek
Why are these round the world cyclists exploring boundaries in Argyll?
0
With its elevated position, 2 North Ythsie has great views and bright and airy rooms.
Six beautiful properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
One half of Stonehaven Sea Salt, Ellen Renouf checks the clarity of some seawater. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
WATCH: How a Stonehaven couple collect seawater to make premium salt crystals
0
Martin Bearne is appearing in his one-man show, Broken Funnies, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Pictures by Claire Clifton Coles.
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Martin Bearne stars in Broken Funnies
0
BrewDog shareholders gathered at Hazelhead Park today for the company's annual general meeting. All pictures by Rebecca Mcgregor/ @rebeccasnights.
Pictures from Brewdog's AGM as thousands descend on Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen
0
Rab's friendly female blackbird had a bit of an accident.
RAB MCNEIL: My gal, the blackbird, had a mishap
0
Coca-Cola goes head to head with supermarket colas in the latest Battle of the Brands.
We compare king of pop Coca-Cola against four supermarket brands in the ultimate cola…
0

More from Press and Journal

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
orkney rape
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Braeview Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900.
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0
Maryculter Woods could offset the carbon dioxide of 84 people. Supplied by Justin Thomas
Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions
0