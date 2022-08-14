Six beautiful properties for sale now in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six beautiful properties for sale now in the north and north-east

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 14, 2022, 6:00 am
With its elevated position, 2 North Ythsie has great views and bright and airy rooms.
With its elevated position, 2 North Ythsie has great views and bright and airy rooms.

This week’s pick of the properties offer the best of luxury living with a mix of the traditional as well as the contemporary. 

2 North Ythsie, Tarves, Ellon

The beautiful interior of 2 North Ythsie with its dining area and gallery features.

Occupying an elevated site of around one acre, this executive, four-bedroom detached family home enjoys countryside views including across to Bennachie.

Built by Churchill Homes, the property has been thoughtfully designed to provide a layout and design compatible with modern lifestyles with bright and airy spaces and a high standard of finish.

With the opportunity to move in with the minimum of inconvenience, the property features underfloor heating, an L-shaped fitted kitchen, a casual dining area and family room, all on open plan, a master bedroom with two dressing rooms and a lounge with a wood-burning stove.

Price over £620,000 Alex Hutcheon + Co. 

Number 8 Parkside Gardens was designed by Anne Kenyon and built by Ardinn Homes.

8 Parkside Gardens, Durno, Inverurie

This four or five bedroom detached house was designed by Anne Kenyon and built by Ardinn Homes and set within a small development in the heart of the pretty village of Durno.

The lounge has a multi-fuel stove and there are double doors to the rear garden from the dining area.

The open-plan dining, living and kitchen spaces at 8 Parkside Gardens.

The master bedroom is en suite bathroom with a dressing/make-up area and one wall has floor-to-ceiling windows with wooden shutters and views over the countryside.

The family bathroom has a Whirlpool jet spa bath and separate shower unit with normal and rainfall shower heads.

Price over £460,000 with Kellas.

Newbraes House is a mid-19th Century farmhouse and there is also a granite steading and bothy.

Newbraes House, Steading and Bothy, Muir Of Fowlis, Alford

Newbraes House is a charming, traditional mid-19th Century farmhouse which enjoys a sheltered yet elevated position with panoramic hill and countryside views.

The  four-bedroom detached home is set in generous grounds extending to approximately 4.5 acres.

Newbraes House offers views over the countryside to Bennachie.

There is a partially unconverted granite steading which has planning permission for two five-bedroom properties and a bothy which has planning permission for a three-bedroom holiday home.

Newbraes House is a lovely family home, with the potential for development and would be ideal for equestrian purposes.

Price over £540,000 with Laurie & Co.

The Darnley at The Maples in Inverness is a bright, contemporary home that offers luxury in every detail.

The Darnley, The Maples, Dores Road, Inverness

The Darnley is a distinctive and appealing luxury home, with contemporary external styling and versatile layout.

It features a detached double garage, five double bedrooms, a spacious lounge with French doors opening to rear garden and a kitchen/family room with French doors leading to the patio.

The Darnley features open plan spaces and allows for an indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

There is a a luxurious downstairs principal bedroom suite and a formal dining room.

The generous kitchen, styled by respected local kitchen manufacturer Ashley Ann, features integrated appliances and a centre island provides a focal point.

Fixed price £625,000 with Savills.

Facilities at The Highland Club include a swimming pool, sauna and steam room and a gym.

Flat 1, The Monastery, Fort Augustus

This executive apartment has accommodation spread over two levels located within the Highland Club at St Benedicts Abbey on the southern tip of Loch Ness.

This one-bedroom apartment boasts many pleasing features including the original rose windows with window seats providing views over the croquet lawn and the loch.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall, a WC and a split-level open plan kitchen/lounge on the ground floor.

The original rose windows with views to Loch Ness at Flat 1, The Monastery, Fort Augustus.

On the mezzanine level there is the double bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

The facilities available at the Highland Club include a club lounge with snooker table, a swimming pool, sauna and steam room and a gym. Externally there is a croquet lawn, a tennis court, and a five-a-side football pitch.

Residents also gain fishing rights for Loch Ness and the River Tarff.

Offers over £290,000 with Munro & Noble.

A wrought iron balcony is one of the many attractive features at Cairn Cot, Bieldside, Aberdeen.

Cairn Cot, Bieldside, Aberdeen

This is an individually designed, spacious family home that offers the benefits of country living yet around four miles of Aberdeen city centre.

The five-bedroom property has many note-worthy features including a garden room and a spiral staircase leading to the garden.

French doors from the kitchen open out on to a patio area, ideal for entertaining.

Cairn Cot brings together indoor and outdoor spaces in a way that makes it especially attractive for entertaining.

The lounge is open plan with the kitchen and sunroom, beautiful views with rotating wood-burning stove and oak flooring.

There is also a family room, cinema room and wine cellar and a beautiful wrought iron balcony extends all around the ground level.

Price over £925,000 with Esson & Aberdein.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

 

 

 

 

