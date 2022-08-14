Six beautiful properties for sale now in the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s pick of the properties offer the best of luxury living with a mix of the traditional as well as the contemporary.

2 North Ythsie, Tarves, Ellon

Occupying an elevated site of around one acre, this executive, four-bedroom detached family home enjoys countryside views including across to Bennachie.

Built by Churchill Homes, the property has been thoughtfully designed to provide a layout and design compatible with modern lifestyles with bright and airy spaces and a high standard of finish.

With the opportunity to move in with the minimum of inconvenience, the property features underfloor heating, an L-shaped fitted kitchen, a casual dining area and family room, all on open plan, a master bedroom with two dressing rooms and a lounge with a wood-burning stove.

Price over £620,000 Alex Hutcheon + Co.

8 Parkside Gardens, Durno, Inverurie

This four or five bedroom detached house was designed by Anne Kenyon and built by Ardinn Homes and set within a small development in the heart of the pretty village of Durno.

The lounge has a multi-fuel stove and there are double doors to the rear garden from the dining area.

The master bedroom is en suite bathroom with a dressing/make-up area and one wall has floor-to-ceiling windows with wooden shutters and views over the countryside.

The family bathroom has a Whirlpool jet spa bath and separate shower unit with normal and rainfall shower heads.

Price over £460,000 with Kellas.

Newbraes House, Steading and Bothy, Muir Of Fowlis, Alford

Newbraes House is a charming, traditional mid-19th Century farmhouse which enjoys a sheltered yet elevated position with panoramic hill and countryside views.

The four-bedroom detached home is set in generous grounds extending to approximately 4.5 acres.

There is a partially unconverted granite steading which has planning permission for two five-bedroom properties and a bothy which has planning permission for a three-bedroom holiday home.

Newbraes House is a lovely family home, with the potential for development and would be ideal for equestrian purposes.

Price over £540,000 with Laurie & Co.

The Darnley, The Maples, Dores Road, Inverness

The Darnley is a distinctive and appealing luxury home, with contemporary external styling and versatile layout.

It features a detached double garage, five double bedrooms, a spacious lounge with French doors opening to rear garden and a kitchen/family room with French doors leading to the patio.

There is a a luxurious downstairs principal bedroom suite and a formal dining room.

The generous kitchen, styled by respected local kitchen manufacturer Ashley Ann, features integrated appliances and a centre island provides a focal point.

Fixed price £625,000 with Savills.

Flat 1, The Monastery, Fort Augustus

This executive apartment has accommodation spread over two levels located within the Highland Club at St Benedicts Abbey on the southern tip of Loch Ness.

This one-bedroom apartment boasts many pleasing features including the original rose windows with window seats providing views over the croquet lawn and the loch.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall, a WC and a split-level open plan kitchen/lounge on the ground floor.

On the mezzanine level there is the double bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

The facilities available at the Highland Club include a club lounge with snooker table, a swimming pool, sauna and steam room and a gym. Externally there is a croquet lawn, a tennis court, and a five-a-side football pitch.

Residents also gain fishing rights for Loch Ness and the River Tarff.

Offers over £290,000 with Munro & Noble.

Cairn Cot, Bieldside, Aberdeen

This is an individually designed, spacious family home that offers the benefits of country living yet around four miles of Aberdeen city centre.

The five-bedroom property has many note-worthy features including a garden room and a spiral staircase leading to the garden.

French doors from the kitchen open out on to a patio area, ideal for entertaining.

The lounge is open plan with the kitchen and sunroom, beautiful views with rotating wood-burning stove and oak flooring.

There is also a family room, cinema room and wine cellar and a beautiful wrought iron balcony extends all around the ground level.

Price over £925,000 with Esson & Aberdein.

