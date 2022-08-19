Diversity and inclusion success for Aberdeen organisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diversity and inclusion success for Aberdeen organisation

By Jamie Wilde
August 19, 2022, 11:45 am
A diversity and inclusion organisation based in Aberdeen is celebrating the success of its new Transcend programme. Pictured is Dr Ollie Folayan, AFBE-UK Scotland chairman.
A diversity and inclusion organisation based in Aberdeen is celebrating the success of its new Transcend programme. Pictured is Dr Ollie Folayan, AFBE-UK Scotland chairman.

Aberdeen diversity and inclusion organisation AFBE-UK Scotland has successfully run its first senior leadership programme to help ethnic minority professionals progress into leadership roles.

AFBE-UK Scotland supports people, particularly those from black and minority ethnic (BME) backgrounds, with career aspirations in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

It has supported thousands of young people since launching in 2011 and is part of the wider AFBE-UK network.

Transcend

The virtual programme named Transcend ran for 10 weeks from April to July and was delivered through a series of sessions aimed at unearthing the barriers to career progression and charting a path into leadership.

The sessions delivered covered a range of topics including communication, unconscious bias, limiting behaviours, role models, coaching and mentoring.

Transcend Programme Cohort.

The goals of the Transcend programme were to inspire, engage and equip professionals of minority ethnic origin with the tools they need to progress into corporate leadership roles.

It was aimed at individuals with over 10 years’ experience in senior and lead engineering roles in their organisation to progress to high-level management and executive positions.

Due to its success, AFBE-UK Scotland has plans to run the Transcend programme in collaboration with companies and organisations going forward.

Rewarding

Leadership coordinator Dr Roy Bitrus, who led the Transcend programme, had been working on the training course for over two years prior to its start date.

Dr Roy Bitrus, AFBE-UK Scotland leadership coordinator.

He said: “It is a great joy to see a project that started as a conversation with AFBE-UK Scotland chairman Dr Ollie Folayan in 2019 come to fruition. It has been nothing but rewarding.

“Participants have had a safe space to speak up and learn from collective experience of others and from carefully curated content aimed to inspire effective leadership amongst ourselves.”

‘One can achieve any career goal’

Moses Onwuzurike, project lead at Dubit, was part of the Transcend programme.

He said: “Before attending Transcend, I had this mindset of people of colour having a career ceiling in the UK.

“But now, I believe that one can achieve any executive management career goal by demonstrating great leadership skills, which the programme covered in abundance.

“The Transcend training programme had clear learning objectives and the delivery style was very engaging.

“I have started applying what I learned and can already see a better version of myself in my career.”

For more information visit www.afbescotland.org

