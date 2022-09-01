Pink House Mustique: The island fashion brands that went global

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Pink House Mustique: The island fashion brands that went global

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elegant silk shirt made from Lotty B vintage silk, £449, Pink House Mustique.
Elegant silk shirt made from Lotty B vintage silk, £449, Pink House Mustique.

Occasionally a garment has a surprising back story – take, for example, the Sea Life silk vintage scarf shirt by designer Lotty B.

This numbered, limited edition shirt was handmade from silk scarves found in Lotty B’s fabric archive and is one of just 30 made.

Old photographs show her hand-painting the material 18 years ago and it was the drive to improve sustainability across all areas of her business that drove Lotty to look through her archive of fabrics for her latest limited edition garment.

Men’s swim shorts, £138, Pink House Mustique.

The retrieved pink and gold sueded silk charmeuse was then hand cut and fashioned into contemporary silk bowling shirts by a team of skilled seamstresses in St Vincent and the Grenadines and individually numbered with a hand-embroidered Lotty B label.

It is both remarkable and inspiring that such care should be taken to make use of every inch of a valuable material rather than see it go to waste, especially as the end product is a relatively tiny number of finished garments.

Lotty B’s Jade poncho in Protea, sage green, £345, Pink House Mustique.

It is the exact opposite of mass production and it serves as a reminder of the extreme lengths consumers and makers are now willing to go in the pursuit of sustainable fashion.

Mustique became home to Lotty in 1993 when her husband took up the post of island doctor.

Lotty B backless silk dress, £355, Pink House Mustique.

She said: “Inspired by the island’s wealth of flora and fauna, I spent the next few years designing and hand-painting silk sarongs whilst bringing up our children, barefoot and fancy-free.”

One of the most photographed buildings on the Caribbean island was The Pink House fashion boutique, an impossibly cute confection of pink and white painted wood.

Lotty B palazzo pants in silk crepe-de-chine, Plantation print, £380, Pink House Mustique.

It was a treasure trove of designer items, eventually including those of Lotty B who expanded her range into sarongs, kaftans and other resort-wear.

When the little pink boutique became available in 2008, Lotty took it over.

Lotty B Limited Edition luxurious silk pyjamas, £495, Pink House Mustique.

She said: “When I took on the shop I already had quite an established collection of silk and linen resort wear for women, so I added linen printed shirts and swim shorts for men under the label Pink House Mustique.”

That little pink shop has since gone global with collections sold around the world via its wholesale operation and website.

Top picks…

Lotty B silk festival shirt in banana tree print, £252, Pink House Mustique.
Riva print linen flared dress by Lotty B, £129, Pink House Mustique.
Lotty B silk crepe-de-chine lime tree sarong, £225, Pink House Mustique.
Short kaftan style dress in crêpe-de-chine silk by Lotty B, £325, Pink House Mustique.
Elegant silk shirt made from Lotty B vintage silk, £449, Pink House Mustique.

 

 

 

