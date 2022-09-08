Viva velvet! Luxe looks to elevate your AW22 wardrobe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Viva velvet! Luxe looks to elevate your AW22 wardrobe

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Pink velvet blazer, £32, Et Vous at Matalan.
Pink velvet blazer, £32, Et Vous at Matalan.

If you want to make a statement, velvet is one sure-fire way to do it.

An otherwise simple dress can become a spectacular gown in velvet, creating an interesting dynamic between fabric and cut.

Slate Velvet Midi Wrap Dress, £85, Little Mistress.

Princess Diana understood this when she turned up at the White House in 1985 in a blue velvet Victor Edelstein gown and her dancing shoes before throwing some shapes with John Travolta.

Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta at the White House in 1985. Photo by Everett/REX/Shutterstock.

Julia Roberts knew it too when she chose a vintage velvet Valentino dress to the 2001 Oscars and accepted her Best Actress Academy Award for Erin Brockovich.

The velvet dress made famous by actress Julia Roberts at a Valentino exhibition in Singapore in 2010.

Velvet makes an elegant choice for special occasions – a more grown-up alternative to sparkle and frills.

This is why it starts to make an appearance when party season is just around the corner – but there’s also a more practical reason.

Fuchsia Velvet Mock Wrap Midi Dress, £65, Little Mistress.

Velvet is warm, making it perfect for autumn/winter as it acts like several layers in one, reducing the need to spend the entire season looking like the Michelin Man.

This season velvet is appearing in dresses, of course, as well as blazers, trousers and tops.

Dries Van Noten and Yves Saint Laurent both pushed velvet handbags down the runway, so stand by for this luxe, tactile material in all sorts of accessories.

Gold Velvet Seam Detail Maxi Dress, £98, Little Mistress.

Velvet was once only accessible to the wealthy, owing to its source material, silk, and the technology involved in producing it.

The first velvet is said to have been made in Baghdad in the Eight Century, although there were earlier, more low-tech versions of it in China and Ancient Egypt.

Navy Velvet Devore Tiered Midi Dress, £125, Little Mistress.

Velvet was made on a special ‘double cloth’ loom that makes two pieces of fabric at the same time.

These production techniques eventually made it from the Middle East to the Mediterranean and Europe.

The Renaissance saw advances in loom technology and Florence gained prominence for velvet manufacturing.

Emerald Velvet Mock Wrap Maxi Dress, £75, Little Mistress.

The velvet loom was so complex, even Leonardo da Vinci spent time studying it, but it was not until the Industrial Revolution that the process was mechanised and the material became available to the masses.

Now everyone can dress like a princess or Hollywood royalty at their next big event.

Top picks…

Velvet Dress in Green, £75, FatFace.
Claudia Velvet Devore Dress in Teal Green, £85, FatFace.
V by Very Velvet Halter Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £28, Very.
Rory embroidered velvet jacket blue, £110, Monsoon.
Petals Velvet Dress, £119, From My Mother’s Garden.

